David Goggins’ Weight Loss Secrets: How He Achieved a Caloric Deficit and Transformed His Body

David Goggins is a retired Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, triathlete, public speaker, and author. He is known for his remarkable weight loss transformation, his mental toughness, and his endurance feats. He has written two memoirs, Can't Hurt Me and AUSTIN, and has been inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame¹².
If you want to know more about David Goggins, you can visit his official website², read his Wikipedia page¹, or watch his TEDx talk³. You can also ask me more questions about him, such as his diet, his exercises, or his challenges. David Goggins is a former Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, and motivational speaker who achieved an incredible weight loss transformation. He went from being nearly 300 pounds and unable to do a single pull-up to being one of the fittest and toughest men alive. He lost over 100 pounds in three months by following a strict diet and exercise regimen, and by applying his mental toughness and discipline. He has since completed numerous endurance events and set a Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in 17 hours.
___________________________________
*This celebrity does not endorse this product. This product is medically approved. These are some famous products of the market.
(Ad)
Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market
#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
___________________________________
Do you want to have a smaller waist and slimmer hips? But nothing seems to work for you when you try diets and exercise? Well, you are in the right place. If you feel tired very easily after working out at the gym, or even if you work out a lot, the fat does not go away from your body. PhenQ might be what you need.
You will find many pills when you look for weight loss supplements to help boost your metabolism. But PhenQ is one of the best ones on the market. Because it is becoming more popular, many PhenQ reviews have been written online in the last few years. But this review of the supplement by Seacrow Media will be different because it will explain how the product works to burn fat properly.
In simple terms, PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that helps get rid of more fat from your body. The brand was created by Wolfson Brands Ltd., which also takes care of distributing the products around the world. The company makes sure that the final product is of high quality and meets all business standards before it is sold.
Wolfson brands is a great name in the dietary supplements industry and has been making good products for almost 20 years with a team of experienced scientists and experts. Since the company started working in 2005, it has shown its full commitment to making good products. The CEO, Stuart Lochrie, says that the brand helps athletes get their ideal bodies through a healthy lifestyle.
Many have tried but did not make up for having a good weight loss pill because they do not realize that losing weight is not a new method. Some people have a fast metabolism, so controlling their hunger is hard. On the other hand, others have a slow metabolism, so they have to go through energy crashes to lose extra weight. Wolfson kept these issues in mind, and they were able to solve them when making a PhenQ diet supplement.
What is in PhenQ?
PhenQ is a natural product that uses ingredients that, according to some studies, help control hunger and burn fat.
But what is it really? Let’s look more closely at what is in PhenQ.
α-Lacys Reset Alfa-Lacys Reset is a formula made of Alpha-Lipoic Acid, L-Cysteine and Magnesium. This is the main ingredient of PhenQ. Some studies say that this formula makes your metabolism faster and activates your thermogenesis, which is what makes PhenQ burn fat so well.
Alpha-Lacys Reset is a formula that science says can help some people lose fat and weight.
Capsimax powder Capsimax powder is a red pepper extract that helps you use up more calories every day. It is also a hunger controller, because Capsimax makes you feel full sooner.
Capsimax powder is a mix of four ingredients, and you can buy it by itself to help you keep your shape. It has:
Piperine: black pepper extract that helps your heart and blood vessels work well, makes your immune system stronger and gets rid of toxins from your body.
Capsaicin: taken from red pepper, it is a metabolism booster. It helps burn extra fat in your body. It is also a great antioxidant, which can make you look more fit.
Caffeine: boosts your energy and focus. It also makes your body’s thermogenesis work better, which helps you burn more calories.
Vitamin B3: important vitamin for your body, it helps your nervous system work well and manage your mood. Vitamin B3 also helps control hunger and make more adiponectin, a hormone that controls weight.
Chromium Picolinate Chromium Picolinate, a vital mineral for your body, is a combination of Chromium and Picolinic Acid for better absorption by your metabolism. Chromium Picolinate is the ingredient in PhenQ that controls your appetite and stops you from eating too much.
L-Carnitine Carnitine is a strong amino acid that is naturally found in meat, fish and dairy products.
This amino acid does two things at once: it changes stored fat in your body into energy to give you a boost, helping you fight tiredness that can happen when dieting.
Caffeine Caffeine is a natural thing that is very helpful for the body. It is used in many slimming food supplements.
Its benefits for the body are well known: it makes you more focused and alert, gives you more energy and makes your body’s thermogenesis go up to burn even more unwanted fat.
Iodine Iodine is a mineral that is important for the right working of the body. It is a part that helps your body make more thyroid hormones. Hormones that control your metabolism and your mood.
InnoSlim InnoSlim is a special mix of Ginseng and Astragalus. It could help you lose weight by releasing hormones that burn fat.
It is also a mix that stops the absorption of carbohydrates in the intestines. This helps you take in fewer calories, no matter what you eat.
To help you possibly lose weight, a PhenQ treatment will deal with different aspects of weight loss. As a slimming pill that does everything, let’s see how PhenQ works.
Fat burning effect
The first effect of PhenQ on the body is the fat burning effect. According to some studies, the parts found in PhenQ, such as caffeine, Capsimax and Innoslim, act on your body’s thermogenesis and your metabolism, making them faster.
These results are thought to heat up the body so it burns more fat, which helps with weight loss.
Appetite suppressant
The appetite suppressant effect is the second most important effect of PhenQ. The amount of food you eat has a big impact on your body’s ability to gain weight.
By combining things like nopal and Chromium Picolinate, PhenQ helps you feel full sooner, so you don’t need to fill your plate or eat too much. This feeling of being full will fool your brain, making you want to eat less.
By taking a PhenQ capsule at breakfast and lunch, you should not feel hungry enough to snack between meals. In short, PhenQ acts as a powerful hunger suppressant.
Energy boost effect
Thanks to caffeine, carnitine and the α-Lacys Reset parts, you will get a boost of energy during treatment with PhenQ. This boost of energy will help you stay in shape even though you eat less food during your diet.
If you are an athlete, the α-Lacys Reset formula should also help you not feel tired from training, helping to limit muscle pain.
Good mood effect
Dieting is not easy when your mind is not in it. Starving yourself to lose weight can make you feel angry, tired, and not motivated. That’s why we have added iodine and vitamins to help you change your mood so that you stay motivated and lose weight forever.
It is through the combination of all these effects that PhenQ can potentially help you lose weight effectively and for a long time. However, it is important to tell you that PhenQ does not work on its own. This pill should be combined with a healthy, balanced diet and regular physical activity.
Why You Should Use PhenQ Pills to Lose Weight
PhenQ is a product that can help you lose weight and burn fat in a good way. Many people don’t know that losing weight with PhenQ is also good for your health and makes your body better. Here are some of the good things that PhenQ does for you:
Give You More Energy If you eat less food, you might feel tired and weak. But some ingredients in PhenQ stop you from feeling like that. Instead, the ingredients make you more energetic and keep you that way. When you have more energy, you also want to try new exercises and different ways of eating. This way, eating less won’t stop your body from working well.
Make You Feel Good If you are not careful, losing weight can make you feel bad, especially if you are stuck or not doing well. PhenQ helps you feel good and motivated while you are losing weight.
PhenQ pills are a type of diet supplement that you can buy online without a prescription. You just need to add them to your shopping cart and wait for the delivery. But before you take any supplements, you should talk to your doctor.
You should take two pills every day. The best times to take them are one in the morning before breakfast and another one in the afternoon after lunch. If you exercise regularly, you can also take one pill before your workout.
People take the pills before their workouts because they have caffeine in them. But this can also make you have trouble sleeping at night, so it is better to avoid taking them late at night or not at all.
PhenQ pills are not a magic solution for losing weight. You cannot expect to lose 10 pounds in a week by taking them, and this kind of thinking will only make you feel sad when you don’t see results.
However, not everyone can use PhenQ pills or any other weight loss supplements. Some groups of people should not use PhenQ pills or any other supplements, such as:
● Anyone under 18 years old (children and teenagers)
● People who are allergic to any of the ingredients in the supplement
● People who are taking other medications that may not mix well with the supplement
● Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers
● People who have other medical problems or take other medications
If you belong to any of these groups or have any doubts about using PhenQ pills or any other supplements, please consult your doctor before taking them.
When people want to lose weight, they often buy diet pills that can help them. But some diet pills can cause bad effects on their health. They have harmful ingredients that make people lose weight without caring about the consequences. However, PhenQ diet pills are different. They are made with natural and organic ingredients that are safe. Many people who have used PhenQ pills have written good reviews online. They say that they did not have any problems with these pills.
Another thing you can do is to look at the list of ingredients carefully. The ingredients above are the most important ones, but there are some others in PhenQ pills that burn fat. This way you can see if PhenQ pills have anything that you are allergic to and avoid using them.
PhenQ pills have special ingredients that are hard to find. They also need a special machine to make the pills. So PhenQ pills are expensive to make. But PhenQ and Wolfson want to help many people by making their prices fair.
PhenQ is cheaper than other diet pills, but it is still good quality. You can buy PhenQ pills in three ways. One bottle costs $69.99, three bottles cost $139.99, and five bottles cost $209.99.
The price for one bottle is a good deal because the bottle will last for a month. If you are sure that you want to use PhenQ pills, then the other two ways are also good, and you can save some money.
You will get free shipping to anywhere in the world for every order. You can also get your money back in 60 days if you are not happy.
You can only buy PhenQ pills on the company’s official website. Some people might not like this because they cannot go to any shops. But this is good because no shop can sell fake or bad quality diet pills with the name of PhenQ.
Also, you should feel more energetic and need less calories to stay active throughout the day.
This is not a new idea - products for weight loss have been around for a long time, but there are not many that can do it with the effect that PhenGold has - the most powerful solution according to the maker. Every ingredient has been carefully studied so that you feel the full benefit of each one.
Sounds good? Well let’s start our PhenGold review so you can learn all about it.
PhenGold bottle and capsules Before we explain what PhenGold does, we should say something that may be clear to many people.
PhenGold, like any other diet supplement, is not a magic pill. If you think that you can just take a pill and lose weight right away, you will be unhappy – that is not how the world works.
These supplements are just that – they help the work that you do. If you eat less calories and exercise more, then PhenGold can make the weight loss process faster, and make sure that your hard work pays off – but it cannot do it by itself. You need to do the work.
You do not need to be an expert on food to know that if you eat less calories, you will lose weight. But this is not easy to do, though! So PhenGold works to make our appetite smaller, to stop those food desires and make sure that we only eat when we have to eat.
We have more control over what we eat and when, without giving in to urges. By focusing on sugar desires and helping your body to use sugars well, you should feel less hungry and less strong hunger desires.
When you eat less calories, you can start to feel like you have less energy, so PhenGold works against this by making your energy levels higher. This is not only physical energy, which is of course important if you are exercising more, but it also helps to clear that ‘mental cloud’ that you can feel on a low calorie diet. PhenGold is made to make you feel more awake, with better attention.
On a similar note, your mood can go down sometimes. Changing your diet is hard, that is why many people have trouble, and this can affect how we feel. PhenGold is full of ingredients that make your mood better that work to make the levels of dopamine and serotonin in your body
PhenGold is not just a mix of random things. It is different from many other weight loss products, because PhenGold does not keep its ingredients a secret. You can see what each ingredient is and how much of it is in every serving.
PhenGold ingredients on package This matters, because the amount of each ingredient affects how well natural supplements like this work.
It also means you do not have to blindly trust that the maker of PhenGold put the right ingredients together.
PhenGold has 12 active ingredients (including BioPerine) - and they are all chosen to help you burn fat (by making your metabolism faster) or give you more energy - which you need when you want to lose weight.
Vitamin B Complex PhenGold has 15mg of Vitamin B3, 1.3mg of Vitamin B6 and 24mcg of Vitamin B12 in each serving.
Except for B6, this is almost the same as the amount of these B vitamins that you should have every day. These B vitamins help your metabolism work better and make you less hungry - but they also make you feel more energetic and happy.
These ingredients are very important, because they probably affect your mood and energy more than your fat burning - and either way, having enough of these B vitamins every day is good for your health.
Green Tea PhenGold has 500mg of green tea in each serving, which is more than any other ingredient. This does not mean it has a lot of caffeine, because PhenGold has another ingredient that has 225mg of caffeine.
Green tea is good for you, because it has antioxidants from the polyphenols in it. It can also make your metabolism faster and help you lose body fat more easily.
L-Tyrosine L-Tyrosine is another ingredient that does two things. PhenGold has 350mg of it in each serving and it helps you burn fat and feel better.
We see L-Tyrosine in many of the best brain supplements and it is a nice addition to PhenGold - because it can make you happier while you are cutting calories, which is not easy.
Rhodiola Rosea PhenGold has 250mg of Rhodiola Rosea in each serving, which is an ingredient that has more evidence for being a brain supplement than a fat burner, even though PhenGold says it can burn fat too.
We think it is better to focus on how it can make you less tired and stressed - which is also helpful when you are eating less, which can make you low on energy.
L-Theanine L-Theanine is a nootropic ingredient that helps you focus and feel good. Many studies show that it also helps your body burn calories faster and makes you less hungry.
250mg of L-Theanine is a good amount for this goal.
Caffeine Anhydrous Next, we have 225mg of caffeine anhydrous (caffeine without water) that can make a big difference in how fast your body burns calories and heat. Caffeine is well known for this effect.
DMAE Then we have Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE) – another nootropic ingredient that can improve your memory and mood.
You may think this is too much, but if you have ever tried (and maybe failed) to eat less calories for a long time, you will like how PhenGold helps your mind during this challenge.
Here, we get 200mg per serving which is plenty.
Green Coffee 100mg of green coffee bean extract is also a good addition to the mix. It comes from coffee beans that are not roasted yet, and it has a lot of antioxidants that are good for you and give you more energy and help your body burn calories faster.
The caffeine in green coffee bean extract is very low, but the beans themselves have other benefits.
BioPerine
At the end, we have 5mg of BioPerine (the best quality of black pepper extract or piperine). Piperine is famous for making every other ingredient more effective – it means, it helps your body to use each ingredient well and boost their benefits.
It is not a good idea to choose a fat burner that does not have BioPerine or Piperine. So, if you see one, it is better to avoid it.
Besides the main ingredients above, there is also Hypromellose (for the capsule), Silica and Magnesium Stearate in PhenGold.
Soon, I will tell you my own experience of using PhenGold. But first, I wanted to mention some of the PhenGold reviews from different places on the internet.
Overall, the feedback is very good. Whether you look through social media, other PhenGold reviews or review sites.
The only bad things we could find were about shipping problems, and after talking to PhenGold about this ourselves, we know that these early issues have been fixed – and they do now ship worldwide without any trouble.
So, let’s see how I used PhenGold…
Using PhenGold
I have used fat burners and nootropics before, so I knew what to expect from PhenGold. I am also used to a calorie deficit and usually spend at least 2 months of the year eating around 300-500 calories less than my normal level.
One thing I never tried before though is to take nootropics while on a calorie deficit – and now, looking back, I wonder why I didn’t do it before.
I started with the plan of a one month cut. What happened was I extended the cut to two months as I was very happy with my results and felt as good as I did when eating normally.
Using PhenGold
I don’t know much about how PhenGold works to burn fat, but I do know that I lost 5lbs in the first month and another 4lbs in the second month.
But with PhenGold, it was different. I felt powerful in the gym, alert and lively at work and didn’t crave snacks every few minutes.
Another thing I liked about PhenGold was that I only had to take 3 capsules once a day. That was good because of the caffeine in it, but it also gave me a boost of energy right away and a steady flow of energy until the evening.
After 2 months, I felt like I could continue if I wanted, but I was happy with how I looked and decided to stop there.
PhenGold is an amazing supplement for losing weight. It helps you both physically and mentally when you take PhenGold. It not only helps you shed pounds, but it also helps you build a positive mindset that will help you stay slim.
A lot of people have trouble with the mental part of losing weight. They lose motivation and go back to their old habits. PhenGold helps you avoid that so that you can enjoy the results of your hard work.
If you are interested, you can try PhenGold with a 100 day money-back guarantee. We think you will be happy with it and won’t want to return it.
PhenQ has turn out to be very famous recently and may assist to burn fat, lose weight, and to stay a higher life. The natural elements present in the product will let you shed pounds clearly in case you maintain count of your calorie intake and workout regularly.
As you cross approximately dropping fats over the years, your mood and typical strength tiers need to improve. Plus, in case you are regular with your pill consumption, and pair it with the right lifestyle choices, these changes in your body will be permanent. So if weight loss is the purpose, this supplement can also assist you immensely for your adventure.
Backed via clinical research and thousands of high quality testimonials, it can be worth a strive if you’ve struggled to gain your weight loss goals.