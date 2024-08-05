Decode Age: Revolutionizing Longevity and Wellness for a Healthier, Longer Life

Can you tell us about Decode Age and its mission?
We believe that ageing is a challenge that can be managed, and our mission is to provide the tools and knowledge needed for a healthier, longer life. Decode Age is dedicated to becoming a comprehensive ecosystem of longevity, aiming to educate and empower individuals to take control of their ageing process.
What inspired the founding of Decode Age?
The founding of Decode Age was inspired by a shared vision: "Living beyond 100 in good health. The inspiration stems from a single factor: ageing is the biggest risk factor for most of the non-communicable diseases burdening the world. The simple idea is to minimise the detrimental effects of ageing, preventing the ageing pathogenesis from manifesting into deadly diseases like the big four: Cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. While the world was talking about longevity, nobody spoke about it in India. We wanted to bring this vision to India. With complementary expertise and shared motivation, we are driven to create solutions that support a healthy journey toward a longer life.
How does Decode Age differentiate itself from other wellness and longevity brands?
Decode Age sets itself apart by focusing on ageing and its underlying drivers. We adopt a holistic 4P approach – Prevention, Predictive, Personalisation and Proactive approach, ensuring our products are effective and comprehensive. We provide scientifically validated solutions – in the form of tests, and supplements, ensuring the highest quality products.
What makes your Shotgun (Advanced Metagenomic) Gut Microbiome test superior to the 16s tests offered by other companies?
Our Gut Microbiome test stands out from the 16s tests offered by other companies due to its advanced metagenomic technology. Unlike other tests, which analyze only a part of the microbial DNA, our technology provides a complete view, allowing for deeper resolution into the microbiome data. This offers deeper insights into the abundance, species-specific pathogens, commensals, and probiotics present. Our technology allows us to identify the functional potential of microbes. This includes how your microbiome processes macronutrients—carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. And metabolite production, such as vitamins, short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), gases, and neurotransmitters. This detailed analysis helps identify the root causes of discomfort and other health issues. Our proprietary algorithms analyze 10,000 data points to deliver data-driven, actionable insights. This ensures our recommendations are highly personalised and effective.
Can you discuss some of the latest scientific advancements that Decode Age has incorporated into its products?
Decode Age, while manifesting our vision of living healthily beyond 100, has introduced an array of technologies that are futuristic in design yet actionable for the present. Starting with the predictive, the Decode Biome Gut Microbiome test is based on a technology that only a very few companies have been able to execute internationally. The functional metagenomics aspect of the gut microbiome tests analyses the entire spectrum of markers, which are often missed using other technologies. Going beyond the microbiome itself, the Epigenetics Biological Age test is the most advanced and clinically relevant method to test biological age, supported by universities around the world. Not just sticking to epigenetics, Decode Age is soon launching a Blood-Based Biological Age test, which functions on more than 41 blood markers and provides actionable insights into which biomarker is contributing the most to unhealthy ageing. Not limiting us to predictive, Decode Age also offers a spectrum of preventive supplements that are researched and clinically known to target various mechanisms of ageing.
How does Decode Age tailor its products and services to individual needs?
Using a full spectrum of gut, blood, and genetic markers of an individual, followed by detailed investigation by clinical and scientific teams, the Decode Age team creates personalised and tailored plans which include lifestyle, diet, and supplements to battle the increasing detrimental effects that come with ageing that might eventually lead to chronic conditions.
Our data-driven approach calculates a plethora of data points to develop an actionable plan, customised for the consumer considering his/her lifestyle, dietary choices, geographic locations, gut requirements and health conditions.
Can you provide examples of how your personalized data and educational resources have positively impacted your customers' health?
We drive high quality educational content on different media that help people connect and engage with scientific content focused on health and longevity, covering the core reasons whay we age. Due to personalization people could consume only necessary supplements in their body instead of blindly taking multiple nutraceuticals or wellness products. Customer reviews say “Decode Age NMN is good I take it and have renewed vigour after facing low energy you may take after consultation with Decode Age team doctors in what dose and for what period etc. and what type of package will be good for you, it's great to take their gut biome test first. In my experience, I would start with a gut test and speak to a functional doctor before using any supplements. It helps you invest in premium ones to handle your specific needs than popping something without knowing if you need it or not (been there done that and I wished I avoided that). Also, it helps you see visible results and you get a greater return on your investment.”
How do you see the longevity and wellness industry evolving in the next five to ten years, and what role will Decode Age play in that evolution?
We foresee longevity becoming mainstream in health and wellness. The rise of the silver economy emphasizes the need for healthy ageing. With biohacking taking a center stage as the new age lifestyle choice for people proactively taking care of their health, this industry is projected to grow at 25% CAGR. We believe that food personalisation will transition to microbiome-based personalization, with Decode Age playing an important role in developing and standardizing microbiome-based recommendations and technology. Being the pioneers of this revolution in India, we see Decode Age at the forefront if not driving this revolution. Concludingly, we see a future where people don’t just talk about staying healthy, but staying optimised, youthful and disease free for long periods of their life, maintaining optimal function, energy, and vitality.
How does Decode Age ensure the quality and scientific backing of its products?
Quality and scientific integrity are at the core of our products. Each ingredient is meticulously researched and tested to ensure significant health benefits that address the root causes of ageing. From procurement to sales, we uphold stringent quality checks, adhere to GMP standards, and conduct third-party testing with organisations like Intertek, including heavy metal and anti-microbial testing.
As we age, the energy production of our mitochondria declines, failing to meet daily requirements. Supplements such as NMN and NR support mitochondrial health and daily energy demands. Alpha-ketoglutarate has been clinically proven to reverse biological ageing, while spermidine promotes autophagy, essential for removing harmful proteins that accumulate with age. Antioxidants like trans-resveratrol and pterostilbene are extensively studied for their health benefits. Senolytics such as fisetin and quercetin target and eliminate "zombie" cells—dysfunctional cells that accelerate ageing and cause inflammation.
Our product range is designed to address the 12 causes of ageing, with our tests and supplements streamlined to deliver effective results.
What role does transparency play in your approach to science and innovation?
Transparency is a core value at Decode Age. We ensure that all our products and processes are 100% traceable, providing our customers with the confidence that they are receiving the highest quality and scientifically validated products.
Can you share any upcoming research projects or product launches that your audience should be excited about?
We are excited about several upcoming initiatives, including the relaunch of our Decode Biome (v2) - An Advanced Gut Microbiome Test. This new version of Biome has been created by leveraging extensive research and our proprietary algorithms, which can identify not only the taxonomy but also the functional potential of the microbes in your gut. Our upcoming collaborations with AIIMS for clinical trials and the introduction of novel compounds such as clinically proven collagen, CoQ10, and essential micronutrients will further increase our offerings. Additionally, we will be launching India’s first blood-based biological age test. We are also proud to announce that we will be official industry partners for the Longevity India initiative. Beyond the products themselves, the company is involved in deep science initiatives, which are expected to be published in late 2024. These research projects mainly address the highly technical aspects of the technology behind a gut microbiome test and how it can be used to navigate the diagnostic landscape of gut health.
What are Decode Age's future goals and plans for expansion?
Decode Age aims to become a longevity ecosystem- a one stop solution for all longevity and healthy ageing needs. We are coming up with tailored biological clocks, educational resources, longevity clinics and therapeutics. At our core we believe in enhancing the quality of life and making longevity sciences widely accessible. We plan to do that by going global – tapping into the US, UK and UAE markets initially and slowly expanding across the globe.
How do you plan to continue innovating and staying ahead in the longevity and wellness field?
We aim to stay at the forefront of the longevity and wellness field by continuously updating ourselves with the latest scientific advancements and actively contributing through our own research. Our strategy includes incorporating the newest evidence-backed solutions into our portfolio, ensuring our offerings remain cutting-edge. Additionally, our strong in-house R&D team is dedicated to integrating the latest technology into our products and solutions, ensuring we remain leaders in the industry.
Collaboration is key to our approach. We partner with universities, researchers, and longevity enthusiasts worldwide, enhancing our understanding and capabilities. These collaborations drive the development of innovative solutions that promote a healthier and longer life.