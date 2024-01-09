Dexedrine vs Vyvanse: A Comparison of Stimulant Medications for ADHD

Dexedrine treatment usually starts with a dose of 5-10 mg/day for adults and 2.5–5 mg per day for children who are six years old or older. Depending on how you respond to the medicine, the dose can be increased by 5 or 10 mg every week until you get the best results. The highest daily dose is usually around 40 mg for adults and between 20-25 mg for children, split into two doses that are about four hours apart. If after several weeks there is no big improvement in your symptoms at this highest recommended dose, it may be needed to change the treatment plan.

What are some common problems that Vyvanse can cause?

Vyvanse and Dexedrine are medicines that can help people with ADHD, but they can also cause some problems. Some of the problems are:

● Feeling worried or nervous

● Having a dry mouth

● Not feeling hungry, and losing weight

● Having trouble sleeping

● Having stomach problems like diarrhea, nausea or throwing up

● Having a faster heart rate, or feeling your heart beat strongly

● Feeling dizzy, unsteady or shaky

● Sweating a lot

Headache. Some people might feel different emotions like being angry, nervous or sick. You should know that these are medicines that make your brain more active, and that's why they can cause these problems. But everyone is different, so you should talk to your doctor when you start taking new medicine.

Are there any serious problems that Vyvanse can cause?

Vyvanse and Dexedrine are both medicines that make your brain more active, but they can also cause different problems. For example:

Your heart rate might go up with both medicines, which could make you feel chest pain, breathless, or faint.

Signs that you are allergic to the medicine: red bumps on your skin; having trouble breathing; swelling in your face or throat; fever and skin rash - you need to get medical help right away.

Changes in your vision such as seeing blurry or having other eye problems.

Problems with your brain or nerves such as headache, spinning feeling, confusion, anger and shaking. In bad cases this can lead to seeing or hearing things that are not there or being paranoid.

Low salt levels in your blood - shown by feeling sick, headache, confusion and tiredness. -Very bad reactions in your nerves like stiff muscles, high fever, sweating, fast/uneven heartbeat -Signs that you have too much of a chemical called serotonin in your brain such as feeling restless, seeing or hearing things that are not there, fast heart rate, muscle twitching/stiffness, lack of balance.

If you have any of these problems and they don't go away or get worse while taking the medicine, you need to get medical help right away.

What are the prices of Vyvanse and Dexedrine?

For the brand name versions of these drugs:

You need to pay about $380 for 30 capsules of Vyvanse (50 mg), which means about $12.70/day. You need to pay around $420 for 60 tablets of Dexedrine (10 mg), which means about $14/day. So, if you take a higher dose of Dexedrine (like 20mg or more), then the brand-name Vyvanse would be cheaper for you per day. But, you should not choose these drugs based on their prices only.

For generic versions of Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) and Dexedrine (Dextroamphetamine):

It is hard to find generic Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate; but, if you do, it is still quite costly with prices from about $11 to $13 per day.

Dextroamphetamine is cheaper and comes in packs from 15 to many hundreds with prices from as low as $0.25/day to around $1/day depending on how much you buy at once.

How popular are Vyvanse and Dexedrine?

Lisdexamfetamine, as a generic or a brand name like Vyvanse, was given to about 10.7 million people in the US in 2019. Lisdexamfetamine was more than 14% of ADHD prescriptions in the US. It is also the most-common prodrug stimulant (a substance that changes into an active drug in your body). The use of lisdexamfetamine has been going up since it came out in 2007.

Dextroamphetamine, as a brand name like Dexedrine or other forms, was given to about 400 thousand people in the USA in 2018-2019 according to data from IQVIA Total Patient Tracker Database. Unlike Vyvanse’s increasing popularity, prescription rates for Dexedrine and other forms of dextroamphetamine have stayed more or less the same over recent years because of more focus on newer long-lasting forms and prodrugs like lisdexamfetamine which many doctors think are safer and less likely to be misused.

Final Words