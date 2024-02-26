Dinnerly Reviews: We Tried the Cheapest Meal Kit

Who Dinnerly meal kits are good for

If you never know what to cook on busy nights and you want very easy, low-cost meals that have familiar flavors, try Dinnerly. And if you worry about food waste, meal kits let you use ingredients in small amounts that may go bad and spoil if bought in their normal amounts. Do you need just a teaspoon of sesame seeds? No need to buy a whole container of them when you’re cooking from a meal kit.

Who Dinnerly meal kits are not so good for

People who are looking for a kit to improve their skills or make their meals better. These are simple and clear recipes but not likely ones that will expand your cooking knowledge.

What if I’m nervous about trying Dinnerly?

Dinnerly gives big discounts to first-time customers, making it very cheap to try your first box before you decide (or not) to any one plan. All you have to do is use any one of these offers and then set a reminder on your calendar for the date by which you must stop the subscription.

"What if I need to skip a week?

You can use the Dinnerly app or website to skip a week, stop your membership or cancel anytime if your needs change.

Where can I find the Dinnerly nutritional information?

On the website, you can see each meal kit’s nutritional and allergen information, including ingredients, calorie count, fat, protein and carbohydrates.

How do Dinnerly ingredients stay fresh during shipping?

All ingredients come in a Dinnerly box with insulation and ice packs, so your food stays cold and fresh until you get home.

Can I recycle the Dinnerly packaging?

Yes! Dinnerly gives you all the information you may want to know about recycling its different types of packaging.

The final verdict on Dinnerly

I was a bit confused by the 100+ options to pick from each week, but it’s always good to be able to choose chicken vs. steak vs. pork when picking some dishes. The protein and overall portions were enough but not big. I would try Dinnerly again, if I knew I was in for a very busy week and just wanted to get a low-cost, family-friendly meal on the table fast.

Company History

Started in June 2017 by Marley Spoon Incorporated, a Berlin-based company offering low-cost meal kits to paying customers. First started in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, the company now delivers all over the United States.

Started first as a friendly spin-off to Martha and Marley Spoon, the service was made to overcome the one problem that was bothering similar meal kit services – cost. The other challenge was that the meals be easy to cook and be tasty at the same time.

Dinnerly did this by doing two things quickly – reducing huge marketing costs and using cheaper, recyclable packaging and printing no recipe cards as their competitors were doing.

"Dinnerly, a part of Marley Spoon, started in early 2017, offers more simplicity than its parent service, with less ingredients and steps in its recipes. The delivery service lets customers pick up to six weekly meals. This is a very low-cost option, and one of the cheapest (on a per meal basis) meal kits on the market. However, it does need a minimum order: Customers must order at least two portions per recipe and at least three recipes per week.

Pros:

It’s easy to change, not only the preparation style, but the number of meals you get. If you sign up for two per week it’s easy to add one or drop one when you want. It’s handy to add other foods to an order like eggs, fruit, even jarred sauce if that’s your thing. Instead of recipe cards, which are very common, Dinnerly gives you recipes in its app; great from a waste perspective.

Cons:

Many recipes need you to provide some of your own basics: eggs, butter, flour, things like that.

Are there alternatives to Dinnerly?

If you like the idea of a meal kit delivery service, but you’re not sure Dinnerly is the right subscription for you, there are a few competitors that might be a better fit.

Dinnerly vs. HelloFresh Like Dinnerly, HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery subscription that provides yummy, crowd-pleasing meal kits to cook at home. It’s one of the most popular meal subscription services out there, and the weekly menu is huge. Let’s outline some of the main differences between these two subscriptions:

Menu size: Dinnerly’s menu is big, but HelloFresh’s is even bigger. With 27+ recipes to pick from every week, HelloFresh has the biggest menu around. The food: Both companies send yummy meals that our reviewers love, but the “vibe” is a little bit different. Dinnerly recipes tend to be a bit more classic, while HelloFresh is more likely to feature global dishes and flavors. Price: HelloFresh is priced well, with meals that average $8.99 per serving, but Dinnerly costs less. (Dinnerly starts at $4.69 per serving.) Dinnerly vs. Home Chef Like Dinnerly, Home Chef often features recipes that are cozy and good for picky eaters, but these meal kits are quite different. Let’s take a closer look at the differences between these meal kit subscriptions:

f you want to change the meat in your dishes or add more meat, Home Chef is a good meal kit for you. How hard the recipes are: Home Chef’s recipes are not very hard, but they are harder than Dinnerly’s simple recipes. How much it costs: Most Home Chef dishes cost $9.95 for each person, about two times more than Dinnerly. Dinnerly vs. EveryPlate If you want to save money, look at EveryPlate, another cheap meal kit delivery service with meals that many people like and kids enjoy. EveryPlate does not waste money on things that are not needed, so their meals are very cheap, and it is a great option for people on a budget. Let’s compare these two services:

How much it costs: EveryPlate dishes cost $4.99 for each person, so it is very close to Dinnerly’s price. How many recipes: EveryPlate has 14 different recipes every week, so a little less than Dinnerly. What the meals are like: EveryPlate meals are yummy, but they use cheap ingredients to save money. You will see a lot of rice, potatoes, and carrots in the dishes. Dinnerly also uses simple ingredients, but you will see more things like sandwiches and taquitos.

When I lived alone, dinner was not a big problem. I would make whatever I liked whenever I liked. (Most of the time, I just ate this Stir-Fry Rice Bowl again and again.) But now that I live with my boyfriend, dinner is not so easy. We have many food allergies and preferences to think about. And on top of that, we are buying and cooking twice as much as we used to. This takes more time and money, which is why I was interested in Dinnerly reviews at first. → Click here to get the latest Season Sale 70% Off Price.

The meal kit service says that it is cheap and flexible, but is it really? I tried it to see how it works-- and how it compares to some of my other favorites, Gobble and Green Chef.

What is Dinnerly?

Dinnerly is a meal kit delivery service that offers more than just dinner. Like some other services, such as HelloFresh, Dinnerly also has breakfasts and lunches. But the company still does what it does best: serving up delicious meals, such as the Apricot-Glazed Harissa Chicken and Seared Cheddar Bratwurst that I got, for as low as $4.99 per serving.

Dinnerly Meal Kit Features Every week, you choose from a list of more than 100 customizable recipes, marked with helpful labels such as “low-cal,” “easy clean-up” and “no chop.” You can also filter by tags like “kid-friendly,” “one pot meal” and “healthy,” making this a great meal service option for families, especially."

"I was very happy by the many choices. Almost every meal has a different option to suit your tastes. For example, you can get an Oklahoma-style smash burger with either beef or turkey. The same is true for the oven-baked taquitos. This is very smart because it makes me, as a customer, feel like I have power over my meal planning, even when using a service with a fixed menu.

In each cold box of well-chosen dinners, you’ll find everything you need for your meals (except a few basics like olive oil or salt and pepper). Each box can have up to two meals for two people or up to six meals for four people, depending on what you want.

According to Dinnerly reviews, the company uses as little packaging as possible to save paper. All ingredients for all meals come mixed together, so you’ll have to spend some time to sort them. And don’t wait for printed recipe cards to guide you! Dinnerly asks that you use its app or website to see the recipes and instructions. The full online recipe pages have a description of the meal, cooking time, level of difficulty, allergies, nutrition information, a list of ingredients and tools, step-by-step instructions, and a photo of the final meal.

How Does Dinnerly Compare?

Dinnerly is the best value meal kit if you want a meal service that only gives you a recipe and the ingredients, and has some ready-to-cook options for a very fair price per serving. If you like more order for your ingredients, or if you are someone who likes photo help with recipes, I’d suggest the overall winner from my complete meal kit delivery services review, Blue Apron. If you want to use a meal kit to learn how to cook, I’d avoid Dinnerly and choose Home Chef, which had the best recipe instructions of any meal kit I tried. If your family prefers plant-based or fish, and money is not a big issue, I’d look at Sunbasket."

"Ingredients:

one pack of turkey stock concentrate meat seasoning farm steaks fresh parsley baking potatoes

Pros

● No food thrown away

● Correct cooking times

● Fresh, sometimes well-known ingredients

● Big servings - Tasty results

● Environment-friendly packaging

Cons

● No printed recipe cards

● Ingredients come mixed in the box and need separating

● More washing than some rivals

"The story behind Dinnerly

Dinnerly started in 2017 to help solve the everyday cooking problems of adults ages 25 to 55, a group that shows a generation of Americans who make less money than their parents but work more hours. The aim was to help customers have fun cooking simple, tasty dinners starting at $5 per serving, which is often much cheaper than the price of the food one would have to buy to make the meal.

Dinnerly’s plans and pricing

Subscription: $5 to $8 per serving if you order meals for four people. Three meals per week for four people costs $86, with shipping.

Ease of use: The instructions were easy to understand and do. I was always able to make the meals in the time given. This kit is good for cooks of all skill levels, especially beginners.

Menu choices: There are more than 100 weekly options that go from classics to plant-based to wellness and more. The weekly menus also have extra items like breakfast kits, microwaveable meals, proteins and desserts that you can choose. You can order up to four servings per meal and up to six meals per week.

Taste: 7/10. We thought the proteins given were only okay in quality and taste, and so some of the meals were not very good.

Packaging: A lot of the Dinnerly packaging can be recycled, and its website has clear recycling instructions for specific parts. But I wanted the packaging to have allergy and ingredient labels, instead of telling me to go to the website.

"Cost

When you sign up, you can pick from two kinds of food boxes (only two for now).

One is the two-person box, which has enough food to make three tasty meals for two people in a week. The other is the family box, which feeds four people three times a week.

Two-Person Box

The box has two servings for each dish and costs $4.99 for each meal. If you add three dishes a week and $8.99 for shipping, the total price for a week is $38.93.

Family Box The box has four servings for each dish and costs $4.99 for each meal. If you add three dishes a week and the same shipping cost ($8.99), the total price is $68.87.

Dinnerly review

No matter which box you choose, the meal is always $4.99. If you compare that with the cost of buying groceries, it should be about the same, but it is much cheaper than eating out.

The cost is also low when you compare it with other similar services. How do they keep the cost so low?

The method is simple - keep the cost low by using less ingredients for each meal, no paper recipes (all online and always ready), no big ads.

The result? A very low $5! Also, you can change your subscription anytime.

If you first signed up for a two-person box, but now you want the family box, you can do that easily by logging into your account and changing your choices.

"FAQ

Do I have to keep using Dinnerly?

Dinnerly reviews show that the service is flexible, and you can skip any week you like. You can skip up to four weeks and stop using it if you don’t like it.

Do they have plans for one person?

Right now, Dinnerly does not have plans for one person because it is hard to measure the ingredients.

What if I have food allergies?

Some dishes have been changed to avoid some allergens. Dinnerly meal kit reviews say that all ingredients are shown clearly in the recipe card, so look at that to stay safe.

Is there a limit on the smallest order?

The website says the smallest amount is three dishes on either meal plan. You will get them every week, so you don’t have to buy groceries.

When do I pay?

After you make your first order and confirm your payment details, the company will charge you every week. Each order is charged six days before the delivery date.

Do I have to pay for skipped deliveries?

Dinnerly reviews say that the service will not charge you for any skipped deliveries, no matter how many times you skip the weekly menu.

"Final Opinion

The Dinnerly reviews are here! Even though it’s been a long time since I thought about signing up for a meal delivery service, Dinnerly might be the one to make me do it. The change options are great, and the dishes are so yummy. Of the few meal kits I’ve tried from different services, the Seared Cheddar Bratwurst was a highlight. And, the facts are clear. Dinnerly is very cheap. Unlike many rivals, it costs the same as what a weekly grocery trip would. (Check out these meal kit deals!) I can say for sure that Dinnerly is a kid-friendly meal service, perfect for small families and couples, who want to make suppertime more fun and reduce food waste-- all while staying on a budget.