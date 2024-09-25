Discover India’s Diverse Literary Voices and Their Books.

India has a treasure trove of writers, each sharing their own unique stories that come from different walks of life. In this article, we’re excited to introduce ten amazing authors who have written everything from inspiring real-life journeys to thrilling fiction. Whether it’s about overcoming challenges, finding love, or diving into history, their books have something special for everyone. Let’s get to know these writers and see how their stories bring fresh perspectives to Indian literature.

Yasmin Sait

Yasmin Sait is an author, In her book Manan, she shares life lessons from nine inspirational women who overcame societal stereotypes to find purpose and a meaningful life. She is a life coach and visionary founder of Senior Sunset Finishing School. With a passion for empowering seniors, she provides guidance and support, allowing them to actively age and challenge ageism. She has dedicated her philanthropic career to helping individuals embrace their golden years, build resilience, navigate through the challenges and opportunities of ageing, and cultivate a sense of purpose in their final years of life. She is the mother of two popular celebrities, Kubbra Sait and Danish Sait.

Sarwar Alam

Sarwar Alam is an experienced business leader driven by a passion for inspiring and transforming lives through his distinctive leadership approach and thought-provoking writing. His novel ‘Bihari Boy in Kerala’ narrates the compelling journey of a middle-class student from Bihar chasing his educational dreams in Kerala. Set against the backdrop of a college campus, the story beautifully explores an intercultural romance between two souls from completely different states. Perfect for readers intrigued by cross-cultural tales, campus-life, and heartfelt love stories, it offers a refreshing view on the cultural differences between North and South India.

Sonali S. Shivhare

Sonali S. Shivhare, the first girl in her extended family to pursue higher education, is passionate about empowering others through knowledge and innovation. With a background in Clinical Research and Health Technology, she co-founded Health Meets Tech (HMT) to make healthcare advancements more accessible. Her book Reimagining Health is perfect for readers interested in the future of healthcare, inspiring stories of health innovators, and how emerging technologies can empower us as healthcare consumers. Sonali’s work brings hope and insight to those eager to understand and engage with health innovations.

BS Dara

BS DARA is author of “The Insatiable”, a romance and crime mystery of a stunning and flamboyant Daniele Luciana. Published in July 2024, the book has quickly garnered critical acclaim. Featured in the July edition of “Delhi Wire” among the top ten books, it has received enthusiastic reviews globally on Goodreads and Amazon.

A professional engineer and IIT alumnus turned novelist, Dara's unique writing style stems from his boundless love for reading and writing. Dara emerges as a promising new voice in literature, skilfully exploring the intricate dynamics of human relationships by addressing themes of love, passion, and betrayal. Follow him on Twitter @author_bsdara.

Sridevi

Sridevi, from Chennai, India, is an IT consultant with over 23 years of experience specialising in the airline industry. A passionate traveller and book collector, she has always been drawn to stories of strong women. Stories of Our Sheroes is her first book, inspired by Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Her book highlights India’s pioneering women in various fields. Ideal for readers of all ages, the book is perfect for those seeking inspiration from the remarkable achievements of India's trailblazing women.

Ajit Singh Jamwal

Ajit Singh Jamwal, a dedicated government employee and passionate writer, brings his debut poetry collection, Broken Fist: Recollections from the Tombs of Time. This book, a result of nine years of work, weaves 189 unique poems reflecting on diverse themes—from historical events to personal memories. Inspired by his father, Ajit’s verses offer deep insights into human experiences and are sure to resonate with those who appreciate thoughtful, reflective poetry. Ideal for poetry lovers and readers interested in exploring profound life themes.

Dinesh N. Verma

Dinesh N. Verma, a former Indian Information Service Officer, turned his passion for writing into a full-time pursuit after his retirement. He published his first book ’My Times My Tales’ in 2016 and continues to share his unique insights through his books. While his latest book ‘The Blessed Curse’ is the product of his long cherished desire to take young readers back to period around Independence to let them have the hang of harsh realities of life then , his work ‘A Fascinating Trip to Humans Manufacturing Site’ is a thought-provoking fiction that explores the creation of humans and the unintended consequences of intelligence and speech. This book is ideal for readers interested in imaginative storytelling and philosophical reflections.

Hemant Niroula

Hemant Niroula, once a biotechnology student in Bangalore, ventured into entrepreneurship with a restaurant in South Sikkim and later explored the food processing and herbal cosmetics industries. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he penned Reimagining Our Mountains, inspired by his experiences and local involvement during the 2019 elections in Sikkim. This book is perfect for anyone curious about the mutating socio-economic and cultural dynamics of the Himalayas due to modernisation. With essays covering environment, economics, childcare, and more, it offers valuable insights and practical solutions for sustainable and holistic development in mountainous regions.

Dr. J P Dash

Dr. J P Dash is an IIMB educated bureaucrat with over 30 years’ experience, currently heading National Academy of Defence Production. In his book “Finding Your Ikigai, a Journey through Life of Leaders”, the author says, "We are born to be authentic. We are not a copy. No one likes, has been, or will be ever again. Our best self is our 'real' self". The author helps us to find our true calling through life and lessons of legendary leaders to unlock our full potential through the Power of Purpose.

Jijith Nadumuri Ravi

Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, a former ISRO scientist and expert in Vedic geography, brings his extensive knowledge to Geography of Mahabharata. Building on his acclaimed works on Vedas and Ramayana, this book offers a deep dive into the geography and chronology of the Mahabharata era. With detailed maps and historical connections, it’s perfect for history buffs, scholars, and anyone fascinated by ancient India. If you're curious about the real-world locations and timelines behind these epic stories, this book is a must-read.