"Dissecting the Riddle of Unemployment and Quality of Employment in India"

In the ever-evolving picture of India's economic landscape, the per capita net national income (NNI) for 2022-23 stands at INR 1.72 Lakh, marking a noteworthy 100 percent surge from the INR 86.6 Lakh recorded in 2014-15 when the NDA government assumed office. Despite this impressive growth, the perceived increase in wealth is not universally experienced due to persistent disparities in wealth distribution. While the GDP of the country has seen a consistent rise even when the global markets have collapsed, the unemployment rate has been projected at 10.5% for 2023 compared to 5.27% in 2019 by CMIE as reported by Forbes. The raging wealth disparity within Indian economy certainly skews a lot of stats thereby blurring the actual picture of poor economic health of an average citizen of the country.

Social security, a fundamental pillar of contemporary societies, is deeply embedded in India's legal framework. Derived from the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution, Article 41 mandates the State to establish effective measures for the right to employment, education, and public assistance in situations of unemployment, old age, illness, disability, and other forms of deprivation. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) plays a pivotal role as one of the largest social security providers, covering industries with 20 or more employees through the Employee’s Provident Fund Scheme (1952).

While India may be growing towards lower levels of poverty, it is alarmingly moving towards a struggling working class at risk of falling in poverty. The latest joint report of ILO and IHD indicated that between 2012-2022; the average monthly real earnings of regular salaried workers declined by 1 per cent each year pointing towards poor-quality employment. As stated by TOI in December 2023 article titled “Role of India’s consumption in its growth story”, the consumption pattern of India is similar to that of USA in 60s. The share of India’s domestic consumption to GDP was around 60% in 2022. The report by TOI stated that the Indian population spent nearly 30 per cent of their income of food flowed by transportation, housing and then on clothing, education, health etc. In comparison to this, US spends nearly 50 per cent of their income on services, followed by healthcare, housing and then food. Of course, we need to keep in mind that India has one of the most affordable and subsidized healthcare and education system in Asia and hence low expenditure. However, India in comparison to developed world has its consumption share highly skewed especially when it comes to basic necessities like food. Even with growing economy perhaps an average Indian consumer still spends more on necessities and less on surpluses, comfort and luxury indicating we maybe unknowingly moving in modified loops of roti, kapda and makaan. With the NNI increasing, it is expected that the priorities of population will differ as well but that is not the case. With an export dependent volatile economy, India’s inflation rate in terms of CPI seesaws drastically. Interestingly, consumer goods often witness huge inflation. With increments of average clocking around 8-10%, and fruit and vegetable pricing increasing at approximately 27%, how will Indian population sustain a decent standard of living?

The national minimum salary of INR 176 per day in India varies across states, industries, and skill levels. In terms of numbers, as per NSO payroll report, 2023; younger age brackets consistently contribute the most to new EPF subscribers, with approximately 20% in the age group of 18-25 years, underscoring the dynamic nature of its workforce. A variance analysis indicates varying growth patterns within age groups, with younger cohorts showing more consistent growth than older ones. Considering the historical growth rates, projections suggest a potential increase of around 5-7% in EPF subscribers annually, driven largely by the 18-25 age groups indicating a positive correlation between age and EPF participation. Yet, a single statistic as always don’t showcase the complete picture. It has always been told to us that education brings prosperity and holds power to change one’s fortune yet as per India Employability report (2024) by ILO, the proportion of unemployed youth with an education actually grew from 54.2 per cent in 2000 to 65.7 per cent in 2022. Additionally, the report also highlighted that the unemployment rate among graduates in India stands at 29.1% as compared to uneducated individuals at 3.4% with women facing higher levels of unemployment.



Certainly, as observed by Posterity Consulting, there could be multiple reasons that can result in these findings. One of the factors that can be considered that India is one of the youngest countries in the world and hence with a greater number of youths enrolling in colleges for tertiary education, there can be potential decline in number of people in workforce. Yet, with recent reports of nearly 36% of higher educated students not getting jobs after graduating from one of the most prestigious STEM institutions in India raises different set of concerns about the quality and relevancy of education that being delivered in Indian Education system. The irony that Kerela, the state with highest literacy rates in the country has the unemployment rate of 28.7% which is considerably higher that the national average of 10% is not missed by anyone.

On average per NSO report around only 1.8-2.5% of subscribers rejoin after ceasing subscriptions and 18-25 age groups consistently contributing around 34-40% of total new EPF subscribers, while those above 35 contribute around 18-20%. This is a worrying sign in current economy with mass layoffs becoming a trend across all industries.

While initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) have been launched to incentivize job creation, providing crucial support during the COVID-19 recovery phase; private sector in specific has been unable to keep up with growing demand of formal jobs in India. As indicated in ILO report, post 2019 there has been significant fall in non-agriculture employment with manufacturing being worst offender. For all the harping about Make in India by private sector; the employment percentage of manufacturing sector has been stagnated been stagnated to around 13-14 % and even then, a majority of blue collared workforce was not provided salaries to sustain decent livelihood in current economy. Gig workers are at even worse with no socio-economic security rendering them skeptical to move to cities given inconsistent wages are not enough to sustain life in major cities where cost of living is much higher than rest of India and teir2 and 3 cities usually don’t offer higher wages for same work. It is high time that India addresses its persistent struggle of adding high value in agriculture dominant economy. While agriculture may account for approximately 46% of the workforce, this over-dependence on agriculture is a concern.

India has 1085 million people legally eligible for employment. The new EPF Subscribers as reflected in NSO report of 2023 certainly shows that Indian Economy is yet to get back to its pre-pandemic growth rate. While the numbers were largely encouraging in 2018-2019; barring the lockdown period, the number of new EPF subscribers seem to be stagnant; even the current numbers are relatively low. With more and more students graduating from colleges in India and being one of the youngest countries in the world by average age of the population; stagnant numbers certainly show a pattern that India is unable to keep up its demand for high quality jobs for its proliferating young workforce. Among the trend is also the growing concern of low female participation in Indian job market. Males have consistently dominated the new EPF subscribers over the years with them making 81.9% of the total new subscribers in 2017 compared to 18% women. It is worth noting that at peak covid period, percentage of male new EPF enrolls rose to 90.7%, an all-time high in 2020 however numbers fell to 9.3% for women. Even during fiscal year of 2022-23, male comprise of 90.2% of total new enrolls while women make only 9.8% of the new enrolls.

The complex interplay between economic growth, social security engagement, and workforce dynamics underscores the need for targeted policies. While the economic landscape has witnessed impressive growth, persistent disparities and demographic trends necessitate nuanced strategies to bridge wealth gaps, enhance gender inclusivity, and optimize employment support programs for sustained economic well-being. India urgently needs to address the issues of low innovation; fewer female participation in formal workforce and poor quality of jobs if it wants to become true economic powerhouse in next few decades. A high GDP may make other countries envy India but this jobless growth will certainly create discontent and dystopia within Indian society.