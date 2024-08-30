Dr. Vishal Khullar, a leading Cardiac Surgeon, Ex Senior Associate Consultant, and Assistant Professor of Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA, offers Advanced Cardiac Care in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 30: Dr. Vishal Khullar, a leading cardiac surgeon in Mumbai with immense surgical expertise, is available to consult in India. With over seventeen years of experience in cardiothoracic surgery, including his stints at globally acclaimed medical institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, and Mayo Clinic, Rochester, in the United States, Dr. Khullar brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to his practice. He is the first Cardiovascular Surgeon from India to hold the position of Senior Associate Consultant at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA.

Dr. Vishal Khullar, one of the renowned cardiac surgeons in Mumbai, states, 'It gives me immense joy and satisfaction to be back in India and serve my countrymen. Over these years, I have acquired commendable experience in performing complex cardiac surgeries, including heart bypass surgeries, valve repairs and replacements, complex surgeries of the aorta (including Aortic Root Replacement, Ascending Aortic Replacement, and Aortic Arch Reconstruction), and Heart and Lung Transplants. I hope to offer my patients comprehensive cardiac treatment and care and help them live normally.'

Referring to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), he states, 'In India, 45% of all non-communicable deaths are due to CVDs, which are health conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. Also, in India, individuals aged 45 and above are getting affected with CVDs, whereas in developed countries, it is affecting individuals above 55 years.'

Taking a cue from such situations, he stresses the need to tackle complicated CVD cases with surgical procedures such as bypass surgery, angioplasty, stenting, and other complex cardiac surgeries, especially those requiring immediate attention.

He shares a patient's story of a successful redo surgery. A 68-year-old lady had undergone bypass surgery with mitral valve repair three years ago. Despite the surgery, she complained of extreme shortness of breath and other related issues. Investigations, including echocardiography, revealed a narrowing of the valve, for which a repair surgery was essential. Upon the patient's consent, Dr. Khullar successfully performed the repair surgery. Today, the patient has recovered well and is living normally, a testament to the success of redo surgeries.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor discovery and healthcare platform, lauds Dr.. Khullar's expertise and achievements in cardiac care; she states,' Dr.. Vishal Khullar is a highly acclaimed cardiac surgeon available in Mumbai. With over 30 years of successfully performing complex heart surgeries and redoing second and third surgeries, he has given a new lease of life to many. We acknowledge his endeavor to establish his medical practice in Mumbai and wish him the very best.’

Dr.. Khullar also consults in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and mechanical circulatory support and performs heart and lung transplant surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

About Dr. Vishal Khullar

A notable cardiac surgeon with exemplary surgical expertise coupled with precision and accuracy, Dr. Khullar stands apart. He has dedicated over thirty years in cardiac care and is one of Mumbai's most experienced and reliable cardiac surgeons.

Dr. Vishal Khullar graduated from B.J. Medical College, University of Pune. He received general surgery training at the KEM Hospital and Seth G. S. Medical College, Mumbai. He began working at the Bombay Hospital, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. In 2014, Dr. Khullar joined the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for additional exposure and further training.

At the Mayo Clinic, he was a faculty member and Senior Associate Consultant, where he trained cardiac residents and clinical fellows worldwide. He is the first Cardiovascular Surgeon in the Indian Subcontinent to hold the position of Senior Associate Consultant at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA, where he supervised and helped cardiac residents perform challenging surgeries.

He pursued specialized training at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, USA, from 2015 – 2018. At the Cleveland Clinic, he performed many complex Heart and Lung Transplants and Mechanical Circulatory Support procedures

