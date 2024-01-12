Ecdysterone UK: Results, Benefits, Side Effects, and Alternatives

Many fitness enthusiasts are interested in Ecdysterone UK these days. It is a natural substance that some plants and insects have. It may help you build more muscle and perform better without using synthetic steroids. But, is Ecdysterone UK really effective for these purposes? We will answer this important question (and more) in this article. You will learn if you should use Ecdysterone UK or not.
Ecdysterone UK is a kind of ecdysteroid that you can find in some foods like spinach and quinoa. Some people take it as a supplement to improve their muscle growth and athletic ability.
You may see the supplement with different names, such as:
• Spinach extract • Beta-Ecdysterone UK • Alfa-ecdysone • 20-hydroxy-Ecdysterone UK
Ecdysterone UK is a phytoecdysteroid, which means it comes from plants. It is not the same as synthetic anabolic steroids that some athletes use illegally.
Ecdysterone UK has a similar chemical shape to testosterone, the male hormone. Because of that, the supplement may have some effects on your hormones. But it is not the same as taking testosterone, so you will not have any negative side effects from steroids.
However, the supplement is still very powerful. Some studies suggest it can help you gain muscle and improve performance as well as some anabolic agents.
But, you have to be realistic; it will not give you the same results as steroids, but it can be very helpful for natural lifters who want an extra edge.
Benefits Benefits Ecdysterone UK is a new supplement in the fitness market. So, there are not many reliable studies about it. But, the studies that exist and the personal experiences of users are very positive about the supplement’s benefits for muscle building and performance improvement.
Let’s see what you can get from this supplement.
#1 Better Muscle Growth
Ecdysterone UK helps your muscles grow faster by affecting some pathways in your body that control MPS or muscle protein synthesis.
This means that it makes it easier for natural lifters like you to gain muscle mass — as long as you follow a regular strength-training routine, of course.
Some research papers show that the supplement has a high anabolic ratio, which means it can help increase:
• protein production from amino acids;
• bone formation and healing;
• muscle cell creation; and
• red blood cell generation.
Its anabolic effects are caused by its ER or estrogen receptor binding features. ER signaling helps skeletal muscle development and recovery while improving immune function for better health and wellness.
A study done in 2015 on rats found that the supplement has a strong effect on making some of the rats’ muscles bigger. The result shows that the effect was stronger than steroid compounds, such as estradienedione, metandienone, and SARM-S-1 when taken at the same dose.
#2 Increases Strength and Athletic Performance
Ecdysterone UK supplements are not only good for looking good; they also boost strength by reducing muscle tiredness. In fact, the effects are so powerful that it was called the Russian secret since it was supposedly used by Russian athletes during the Olympics.
One of the main studies that focused on this benefit involved 46 people who were given an Ecdysterone UK supplement or a placebo for ten weeks.
Those who took the supplement showed a big increase in their one-rep bench press maximum without having any negative effects, such as more muscle damage or longer recovery.
The same group also improved their squat PR by an average of 19.4%.
A study done on rats also showed a huge improvement in grip strength.
At the time, the researchers of the studies found it to be so effective that they suggested adding it to the list of banned substances for competitive athletes. Although, it is not a synthetic anabolic steroid — you can keep your natty card in your wallet people.
#3 Speeds Up Recovery
Muscle protein synthesis is a process that happens naturally in your body to fix muscle damage caused by intense resistance or cardiovascular exercise. But, how does it do that?
In short, amino acids join with skeletal muscle proteins, fixing damage and increasing muscle size. This way, it balances out muscle protein breakdown or MPB that happens due to training-induced protein loss.
Since Ecdysterone UK is proven to speed up MPS, it speeds up recovery by healing the small muscle tears faster. Yes, DOMS won’t be such a problem when taking this supplement!
#4 Improves Insulin Sensitivity
More research on this specific benefit is needed. However, one animal study discovered that Ecdysterone UK supplementation can support metabolic health by preventing insulin resistance.
The test, done in 2009, showed that daily use of Ecdysterone UK in rats of 10mg per kilogram of body weight reduced obesity and insulin resistance in 13 weeks.
During the study, the rats ate a high-fat diet, but the supplement prevented any significant weight gain or fat mass increase compared with the control group. Those on Ecdysterone UK also had much lower plasma insulin levels and glucose tolerance.
#5 Supports Immune Function
According to a few studies, ecdysteroids like Ecdysterone UK seem to have several adaptogenic effects, helping your body deal with stress and pathogens.
The compound supports healthy homeostasis and immune function in a number of ways, including:
• Increasing your red blood cell count
• Stimulating bone healing and growth
• Boosting blood flow and heart function
• Improving sleep quality
• Providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects
• Improving heat-related stress tolerance
Ecdysterone UK is a supplement that can help you build more muscle and strength. But you need to use it the right way to get the best results. Unlike other supplements, it needs careful planning of when and how much to take.
There are two important things to think about when using Ecdysterone UK — how much to take and for how long. We’ll explain both below for your convenience.
The first thing to consider is how much Ecdysterone UK to take every day. You have to get this right to see the changes you want.
Most bodybuilders take between 500mg and 1000mg per day. But your body might react differently to Ecdysterone UK than others.
So, we suggest starting with a small amount of 250mg to see how you feel. Then, you can increase it to 500mg for the rest of your cycle to get the desired results.
According to science, there’s no need to go beyond 500mg per day. However, some natural lifters who have done a few Ecdysterone UK cycles before go higher than this.
If you do reach 1000mg, stop increasing the amount. It’s strong enough at this point, adding more is not needed (and a waste of money).
Some fitness enthusiasts like to divide their amounts of supplements like creatine in two. But you don’t have to do that for Ecdysterone UK. We recommend taking your whole daily amount in the morning with your first meal of the day.
Now you know how much to take, you need to think about how long to take it.
It’s advised to take Ecdysterone UK for at least eight to 12 weeks. But we wouldn’t recommend cycles as short as eight weeks. All the cycles we’ve done were for the full 12 weeks (three months).
It takes one to two weeks for the product to start working, so stick to a three-month cycle for maximum results.
After 12 weeks, take a two-week break before starting your second cycle. Some people choose to take a four-week break, but two is enough.
With the amount and cycle length in mind, you can plan out the best time for you to start your first cycle.
Can You Combine Ecdysterone UK with Other Supplements?
This is a question that comes up a lot when lifters talk about supplements — can you combine them? And when it comes to Ecdysterone UK, you can definitely combine it with other supplements to improve results.
• Ecdysterone UK and creatine — Creatine is one of the most studied sports supplements on the market. It boosts power, lean muscle mass, and strength. It can also lower the production of myostatin, the protein that breaks down muscle. By lowering production, it promotes skeletal muscle growth and could treat various muscle-wasting disorders like sarcopenia. Mixing creatine with Ecdysterone UK helps increase muscle protein synthesis even more, and, therefore, muscle growth.
• Ecdysterone UK and protein powder — Protein powder is an excellent supplement that should be in your stack. It helps increase your daily protein intake, and as you may know, proteins are the building blocks of your muscles.
• Ecdysterone UK and pre-workout — Getting the most out of your workouts is crucial if you’re looking to improve. Taking a pre workout will help you train harder in the gym, breaking down as many muscle fibers as possible.
You might think that something that works so well would have some bad side effects or be harmful in some way. But that is not true for Ecdysterone UK supplements.
Unlike fake steroids that change your body’s testosterone levels, you don’t have to worry about losing your hair or other problems with Ecdysterone UK.
In fact, you don’t even need to do PCT (post-cycle therapy) as it doesn’t affect your hormones in any way.
On December 31, 1998, IC Biochemicals did a safety test to see how toxic Ecdysterone UK is. The data showed that you would have to take 6,400mg/kg to reach a dangerous point. So, the average person would have to take 4,121 times the suggested dose to be in trouble. So, the toxicity levels are very low.
Of course, you should always talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement. This is more important if you have any health or medical issues.
As more people learn about Ecdysterone UK and its benefits, you’ll find many products from different brands. But you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best for the most effect (and the best value for your money).
So, after trying many different options, we’ve decided that the best Ecdysterone UK supplement is Huge Ecdysterone UK
Let’s find out more about it.
Huge Ecdysterone UK
You might be wondering why Huge Ecdysterone UK is better than the rest. Well, the answer is simple — it’s the strongest and purest supplement of this kind you’ll find.
The reason for the higher strength is because of an ingredient called cyclodextrin. It makes the Ecdysterone UK absorb faster so it can start working sooner.
Huge Supplements is the first (and, as far as we know, only) brand that has combined Ecdysterone UK with cyclodextrin for quicker results.
And we’re not the only ones who love this product! It has thousands of reviews from happy customers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars!
You can buy the supplement from the official Huge Supplements website, so you know you’re getting a quality product from a trusted source.
But, you can also get it on Amazon.
Ecdysterone UK VS Turkesterone
This year (2022), Ecdysterone UK and turkesterone have become popular topics in the fitness world. In fact, they’re the most talked-about supplements right now.
And because they’re so alike, many people who work out are naturally asking — which one is better? And why?
In our experience (yes, we’ve tried both), neither one was better than the other for building muscle or improving performance. So, whichever one you choose, you’ll see results (as long as you also sleep well, eat well, and train well, of course).
However, there are some differences and similarities, which we’ll explain here. They might help you decide which supplement to try.
Both of these supplements have more things in common than not. They both help you gain lean muscle mass, recover faster, and boost muscle protein synthesis.
They are also both natural ecdysteroids, which means they come from plants and some insects and are not synthetic steroids that can harm your body.
Neither of them has any toxic side effects. So, they are safe for most people. But, you should always talk to your doctor before taking any supplements, especially if you have some health issues.
Even though both supplements do the same thing (and we did not see any big difference between them), there are a few things that set them apart.
The main difference is that Ecdysterone UK has been tested on humans. Turkesterone has not.
The effects of Ecdysterone UK on muscle mass were studied in a 2019 research paper published in the Archives of Toxicology. The results showed that Ecdysterone UK helped increase strength and lean mass.
At the time of writing (October 2022), turkesterone has only been studied on rats and in lab tests.
The second difference is that turkesterone might be more anabolic than Ecdysterone UK, as shown in one of the most famous rat studies.
The study was called the Comparitive Experimental Investigation of the Anabolic Activity of Phytoecdysteroids, and it involved giving compounds to rats. It found that turkesterone made the rats gain more weight, even more than Ecdysterone UK.
But, it was not that much more effective — Ecdysterone UK made the rats gain 51.9% more weight, while turkesterone made them gain 63.5% more.
Which One Is Better: Ecdysterone UK or Turkesterone?
Even though turkesterone was slightly (and we mean very slightly) more anabolic than the other, it does not mean it is better than Ecdysterone UK.
They are both similar compounds, and we got the same results from both (i.e., they are both great for building lean muscle mass and improving strength).
So, the choice between Ecdysterone UK or turkesterone is up to you.
Ecdysterone UK is a kind of ecdysteroid found in plants and a few insects. Sometimes it is called spinach extract, alfa-ecdysone, beta-Ecdysterone UK, or 20-hydroxy-Ecdysterone UK, but it is not the same as synthetic steroids that can cause side effects. It has a similar structure to testosterone. But, it does not mess with your hormones, so you do not need to do anything after taking the supplement to balance them.
The compound’s abilities to grow muscle, speed up recovery, and enhance athletic performance have been supported by many positive reviews and some scientific research. So, yes, Ecdysterone UK is worth it. But, we want to stress the importance of taking supplements made from the purest ingredients. Our top pick for Ecdysterone UK supplementation is Huge Ecdysterone UK. You take two capsules per serving, and you get a month’s supply (30 servings) in every bottle.
You can buy it from the official Huge Supplements website or Amazon, making sure you get a reliable product every time. Just make sure you combine Ecdysterone UK supplementation with good nutrition, enough sleep, and a well-planned training program for the best results.