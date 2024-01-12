Ecdysterone UK: Results, Benefits, Side Effects, and Alternatives

Benefits Benefits Ecdysterone UK is a new supplement in the fitness market. So, there are not many reliable studies about it. But, the studies that exist and the personal experiences of users are very positive about the supplement’s benefits for muscle building and performance improvement.

Let’s see what you can get from this supplement.

#1 Better Muscle Growth

Ecdysterone UK helps your muscles grow faster by affecting some pathways in your body that control MPS or muscle protein synthesis.

This means that it makes it easier for natural lifters like you to gain muscle mass — as long as you follow a regular strength-training routine, of course.

Some research papers show that the supplement has a high anabolic ratio, which means it can help increase:

• protein production from amino acids;

• bone formation and healing;

• muscle cell creation; and

• red blood cell generation.

Its anabolic effects are caused by its ER or estrogen receptor binding features. ER signaling helps skeletal muscle development and recovery while improving immune function for better health and wellness.

A study done in 2015 on rats found that the supplement has a strong effect on making some of the rats’ muscles bigger. The result shows that the effect was stronger than steroid compounds, such as estradienedione, metandienone, and SARM-S-1 when taken at the same dose.

#2 Increases Strength and Athletic Performance

Ecdysterone UK supplements are not only good for looking good; they also boost strength by reducing muscle tiredness. In fact, the effects are so powerful that it was called the Russian secret since it was supposedly used by Russian athletes during the Olympics.

One of the main studies that focused on this benefit involved 46 people who were given an Ecdysterone UK supplement or a placebo for ten weeks.

Those who took the supplement showed a big increase in their one-rep bench press maximum without having any negative effects, such as more muscle damage or longer recovery.

The same group also improved their squat PR by an average of 19.4%.

A study done on rats also showed a huge improvement in grip strength.

At the time, the researchers of the studies found it to be so effective that they suggested adding it to the list of banned substances for competitive athletes. Although, it is not a synthetic anabolic steroid — you can keep your natty card in your wallet people.

#3 Speeds Up Recovery

Muscle protein synthesis is a process that happens naturally in your body to fix muscle damage caused by intense resistance or cardiovascular exercise. But, how does it do that?

In short, amino acids join with skeletal muscle proteins, fixing damage and increasing muscle size. This way, it balances out muscle protein breakdown or MPB that happens due to training-induced protein loss.

Since Ecdysterone UK is proven to speed up MPS, it speeds up recovery by healing the small muscle tears faster. Yes, DOMS won’t be such a problem when taking this supplement!

#4 Improves Insulin Sensitivity

More research on this specific benefit is needed. However, one animal study discovered that Ecdysterone UK supplementation can support metabolic health by preventing insulin resistance.

The test, done in 2009, showed that daily use of Ecdysterone UK in rats of 10mg per kilogram of body weight reduced obesity and insulin resistance in 13 weeks.

During the study, the rats ate a high-fat diet, but the supplement prevented any significant weight gain or fat mass increase compared with the control group. Those on Ecdysterone UK also had much lower plasma insulin levels and glucose tolerance.

#5 Supports Immune Function

According to a few studies, ecdysteroids like Ecdysterone UK seem to have several adaptogenic effects, helping your body deal with stress and pathogens.

The compound supports healthy homeostasis and immune function in a number of ways, including:

• Increasing your red blood cell count

• Stimulating bone healing and growth

• Boosting blood flow and heart function

• Improving sleep quality

• Providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects

• Improving heat-related stress tolerance

A Simple Guide to Using Ecdysterone UK