ECOVACS Brings Advanced Cleaning Solutions to India with the new DEEBOT Y1 PRO and N30 PRO OMNI

<p><strong>New Delhi [India], November 25: </strong>ECOVACS continues to lead the way in home cleaning innovation with its DEEBOT Y1 PRO and N30 PRO OMNI, two robotic cleaners designed to meet a variety of household needs. By combining powerful performance with intuitive design, these models make every day cleaning easy, efficient, and thorough.</p><p><strong> Y1 PRO: Compact and Effective for Daily Cleaning Needs</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://ecovacsindia.in/deebot-y1-pro?utm_source=news_article&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=pr_campaign&utm_id=pr_campaign&utm_content=home_page%20" rel="nofollow">DEEBOT Y1 PRO</a> is engineered for users looking for reliable, everyday cleaning in a compact and user-friendly package. With 6,500Pa suction power and an edge cleaning range up to 15mm from walls and furniture, the Y1 PRO makes it easy to keep even high-traffic areas spotless. Designed for both hard floors and carpets, this model handles dust and dirt with ease, while wiping out even the tiniest edges.</p><p> Ideal for larger spaces, the Y1 PRO’s 180-minute runtime and 400ml built-in dustbin mean less upkeep to do by users. This long runtime is perfect for continuous cleaning across areas of up to 4000 square feet, allowing users to set the cleaner and trust it to get the job done without frequent stops for recharging or emptying.</p><p> For seamless navigation, the Y1 PRO utilizes TrueMapping LiDAR paired with LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) technology to create a detailed map of its cleaning environment. This combination allows for precise movement, guiding the robot around obstacles and covering all areas efficiently. The Y1 PRO is also equipped with 4 anti-drop sensors to safely navigate around stairs and ledges. Its 20mm obstacle-crossing capability makes it perfect for homes with a variety of floor levels and thresholds, ensuring that every inch of the home is covered.</p><p> Additionally, the Y1 PRO supports Multiple Map Management, making it ideal for multi-floor homes - just remember to carry it from floor to floor and drop them to do another floor of cleaning.</p><p> To make the cleaning experience even more convenient, the Y1 PRO is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. With just a few steps to connect, users can control cleaning sessions with voice commands, setting the Y1 PRO to work as they go about their day. This compatibility adds an extra layer of ease, bringing voice-activated convenience to regular home maintenance.</p><p> <strong>N30 PRO OMNI: High Suction and Hands-Free Convenience for Heavy-Duty Cleaning</strong></p><p>For households with increased cleaning needs, the N30 PRO OMNI offers powerful suction and advanced features for an exceptionally thorough clean. Built to handle a range of floor types, this model brings 10,000Pa suction power along with TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping that cleans up to 1mm from walls and furniture edges. Ideal for tackling dirt along baseboards, furniture edges, and other tricky spots, the N30 PRO OMNI provides a highly precise clean that keeps the entire home looking spotless.</p><p>Designed for minimal maintenance, the N30 PRO OMNI is equipped with ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangle Technology. This innovative feature prevents hair from clogging the brush, keeping suction consistent and powerful without the hassle of constant upkeep. Users who want hands-free cleaning will appreciate the All-in-One OMNI Station, which automates tasks like dust emptying, 60°C hot water mop washing, and 40°C hot-air drying. This multifunctional station eliminates daily maintenance, ensuring the N30 PRO OMNI is always ready to go with minimal user intervention.</p><p> The N30 PRO OMNI’s advanced navigation system further enhances its efficiency by mapping a 100-square-meter area in just six minutes. With the ability to avoid obstacles up to 20mm high, it smoothly navigates around furniture, thresholds, and other home elements without having to stop a second.</p><p>One of the standout features of the N30 PRO OMNI is its ability to provide extra care for areas that need more attention. Thanks to its hot-water mop washing and drying system, it can tackle tough stains and sticky spots that regular mopping might miss. This functionality makes it perfect for families and busy households, especially with active members like children and pets.</p><p>For further customization, users can manage the N30 PRO OMNI through the ECOVACS app, where they can adjust settings such as cleaning schedules, suction levels, and water flow. This app-based control allows users to tailor their cleaning experience to their home’s specific needs, whether they need a quick touch-up or a full-scale cleaning session.</p><p><strong>ECOVACS Brings Smart Solutions to Modern Homes</strong></p><p>With the DEEBOT Y1 PRO and N30 PRO OMNI, ECOVACS redefines home cleaning by combining powerful performance with user-friendly technology. Each model is tailored to different cleaning needs, ensuring there’s a solution for every household.</p><p>The Y1 PRO stands out for its efficiency in daily maintenance. With 6,500Pa suction, TrueMapping navigation, and voice control compatibility, it offers an effortless solution for homes that prioritize quick, effective cleaning. This model’s compact design and long runtime make it perfect for regular use, whether for a small apartment or a larger home with multiple rooms.</p><p>The N30 PRO OMNI, on the other hand, is ideal for households with higher cleaning demands. Featuring ZeroTangle technology and an impressive 10,000Pa suction, it provides a robust cleaning experience with minimal need for user intervention. The All-in-One OMNI Station automates upkeep tasks, making it especially suited for users who want a hands-free solution to manage everyday dirt, spills, and heavy traffic areas.</p><p>Find out more about ECOVACS latest range of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners today on the <a href="https://ecovacsindia.in/deebot?utm_source=news_article&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=pr_campaign&utm_id=pr_campaign&utm_content=home_page" rel="nofollow">website</a></p>