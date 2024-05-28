Elior India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Kitchen Facility in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 28: Elior Group, a global leader in contract catering and support services, is known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Leading the charge is Mr. Daniel Derichebourg, who took over as Group CEO in April 2023. Under his dynamic leadership, Elior Group is poised for significant growth, with a special focus on expanding its footprint in India.

In India, Mr. Rohit Sawhney, the CEO of Elior India, is spearheading the company's ambitious plans. As Elior India prepares to inaugurate a state-of-the-art kitchen facility in Hyderabad, we sit down with both leaders to discuss this landmark event, their strategic vision, and how they are addressing recent challenges.