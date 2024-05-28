Elior India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Kitchen Facility in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 28: Elior Group, a global leader in contract catering and support services, is known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Leading the charge is Mr. Daniel Derichebourg, who took over as Group CEO in April 2023. Under his dynamic leadership, Elior Group is poised for significant growth, with a special focus on expanding its footprint in India.
In India, Mr. Rohit Sawhney, the CEO of Elior India, is spearheading the company's ambitious plans. As Elior India prepares to inaugurate a state-of-the-art kitchen facility in Hyderabad, we sit down with both leaders to discuss this landmark event, their strategic vision, and how they are addressing recent challenges.
1. What inspired Elior Group to establish a new kitchen facility in Hyderabad, and what does this mean for your operations in India?
Daniel Derichebourg: "Taking on the role of Group CEO last year, my priority has been to expand in key markets like India. This facility is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation. Our recent financial performance allows us to invest significantly in regions with high potential, and Hyderabad fits perfectly into this strategy."
2. Why was Hyderabad chosen as the location for this new state-of-the-art kitchen?
Daniel Derichebourg: "Hyderabad’s rapid growth and its concentration of global IT and consulting firms make it an ideal hub for our services. The city presents a substantial market gap for quality service providers, and our diverse brands can meet this demand effectively. Additionally, our existing clients in Bengaluru have strong presences in Hyderabad, making it a natural choice for expansion."
3. Could you describe some of the innovative features and technologies implemented in the new Hyderabad kitchen?
Rohit Sawhney: "Our Hyderabad kitchen spans 20,000 sq ft and is designed to produce up to 30,000 meals daily. We've incorporated energy-efficient machinery, an STP for sustainable waste management, and are planning rainwater harvesting. Safety features include an automatic fire suppression system and comprehensive water treatment facilities."
4. How will this new kitchen facility enhance the quality and efficiency of Elior’s services in India?
Rohit Sawhney: "The new facility significantly boosts our capacity and operational efficiency. It’s equipped with advanced safety systems and hygiene protocols, ensuring high-quality food production. Our focus on sustainability, with waste management and electric vehicle delivery, underscores our commitment to environmental responsibility."
5. What are Elior Group’s strategic plans for expansion in India over the next few years?
Rohit Sawhney: "Elior India aims to become the leading food services provider. Despite the pandemic's impact, we have refocused and plan to grow both organically and through acquisitions. We are also looking to introduce facilities management services, leveraging Elior’s global expertise in this area."
6. How has Elior India performed in the market so far, and what are your future projections?
Rohit Sawhney: "Elior India has been a leader in Corporate B&I in Bangalore and Mumbai. We've launched new brands and expanded our services, achieving significant growth and profitability. We plan to continue this trajectory, expanding into new verticals and adding thousands of new team members in the coming years."
7. What strategies will Elior Group employ to maintain a competitive edge in the Indian F&B market?
Daniel Derichebourg: "Our strategy focuses on quality and innovation. We source the best raw materials and have established an Innovation Centre in Bangalore to bring authentic recipes to our clients. Initiatives like Elior Master Chef and international chef exchanges ensure we stay ahead in culinary innovation."
8. What innovative practices will be introduced with the new facility in Hyderabad?
Rohit Sawhney: "Our chef-led model continues to set us apart. The Innovation Centre and programs like Elior Master Chef and chef exchanges foster creativity and excellence. Our new kitchens, staff training, and quality initiatives ensure we consistently deliver the best service."
9. How does Elior ensure a healthy and motivating work environment for its employees in this new facility?
Rohit Sawhney: "Elior India offers excellent work conditions and benefits, including mediclaim and term life insurance. We adhere to POSH guidelines and provide a supportive environment. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in our hiring practices, ensuring a safe and welcoming workplace for all employees."
10. How is Elior India addressing the recent allegations made by the former CEO?
Daniel Derichebourg: "These allegations stem from the malicious behavior of the former CEO. We are pursuing arbitration, with courts already ruling against him. We have evidence of his misconduct but focus on protecting our reputation and growing our business rather than engaging in public disputes."
11. What steps is Elior India taking to manage the legal challenges and uphold its reputation?
Rohit Sawhney: "We are taking all necessary legal actions to protect our reputation. We've issued legal notices to those responsible for false reports, resulting in retractions and apologies. Transparency with our clients and stakeholders is key, and we are committed to maintaining our integrity."
12. How has Elior’s leadership been handling the internal and external responses to these allegations?
Daniel Derichebourg: "We have communicated the truth to our clients and stakeholders, explaining the baseless nature of these reports. Legal actions have led to public apologies and retractions. We are ready to provide any necessary proof to demonstrate our commitment to ethical practices."
13. What measures are in place to ensure such issues do not arise in the future, and how does Elior India promote ethical practices?
Rohit Sawhney: "Elior India adheres to strict Group policies, including regular compliance and internal audits. Independent departmental operations ensure transparency and accountability. We are also committed to diversity and inclusion, hiring from diverse communities to create a safe and supportive workplace."
14. What led to the decision to continue operations in India instead of exiting the market?
Daniel Derichebourg: "India’s fast-growing economy presents immense opportunities. The decision to exit was made by the former Group CEO and was quickly overturned when I took over. Elior India has seen substantial growth and profitability in the last 16 months, and our renewed focus on expansion and quality service has been transformative for the business."