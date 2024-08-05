Empowering the Next Generation: Ameyam'24 at Avani Institute of Design Hosts Inspiring Commencement Ceremony

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India] August 3 : Avani Institute of Design recently hosted its much-anticipated commencement ceremony, Ameyam'24, celebrating a significant milestone for the graduating Batch of 2018. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest Ar. Sanjay Mohe, Principal Architect of Mdspace Architects, whose inspiring address captivated the audience.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of the graduating Batch of 2018 at Avani Institute of Design. This commencement ceremony not only highlights the hard work and dedication of our students but also underscores our commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in architecture and design. As these graduates embark on their professional journeys, we are excited to see how they will contribute to the evolving landscape of design and architecture,” stated Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman & Principal of Avani Institute of Design.

The ceremony commenced with a dignified procession led by the graduating students, faculty members, and dignitaries. Following the procession, an invocation was performed to seek blessings for the graduates' new journey. The ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom, was conducted by the Chief Guest, Dr. K A M Anwar, alongside Dr. Soumini R, Head of the Department.