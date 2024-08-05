Empowering the Next Generation: Ameyam'24 at Avani Institute of Design Hosts Inspiring Commencement Ceremony

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India] August 3 : Avani Institute of Design recently hosted its much-anticipated commencement ceremony, Ameyam'24, celebrating a significant milestone for the graduating Batch of 2018. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest Ar. Sanjay Mohe, Principal Architect of Mdspace Architects, whose inspiring address captivated the audience.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of the graduating Batch of 2018 at Avani Institute of Design. This commencement ceremony not only highlights the hard work and dedication of our students but also underscores our commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in architecture and design. As these graduates embark on their professional journeys, we are excited to see how they will contribute to the evolving landscape of design and architecture,” stated Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman & Principal of Avani Institute of Design.
The ceremony commenced with a dignified procession led by the graduating students, faculty members, and dignitaries. Following the procession, an invocation was performed to seek blessings for the graduates' new journey. The ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom, was conducted by the Chief Guest, Dr. K A M Anwar, alongside Dr. Soumini R, Head of the Department.
Ar. Vivek PP
Dr. Soumini R extended a warm welcome to the gathering, which included proud parents, family members, and friends. The audience was treated to insightful addresses from Ar. Vivek P P, a respected Professor and Member of the Governing Council, and Ar. Tony Joseph, who shared valuable lessons and memories, highlighting the journey and achievements of the graduating class.
Chief Guest Ar. Sanjay Mohe delivered a graduation address that resonated deeply with attendees, offering wisdom and encouragement as the graduates prepared to embark on their professional journeys. He also presented the Declaration of Course Completion and Student Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in academics, design, and extracurricular activities.
The event continued with the distribution of awards, followed by heartfelt felicitations acknowledging the dedication and hard work of graduates, faculty members, and supporting staff. The evening concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Ar. Brijesh Shaijal, Member of the Governing Council, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the event's success.
The ceremony culminated in a spirited rendition of the National Anthem, a joyous group photo session, and a delightful dinner celebrating camaraderie and shared memories. Graduates, beaming with pride and joy, celebrated their achievements with family, friends, and faculty members, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
Ameyam'24 showcased the collaborative efforts of students and faculty, paying tribute to their dedication and scholarly pursuit. Avani Institute of Design remains committed to fostering creativity and excellence in architecture and design, preparing students to thrive as skilled professionals in the dynamic field of design.
Website: https://avani.edu.in/