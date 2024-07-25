Empowering Young Minds: Akshara Foundation Makes Math Fun and Engaging

When Ranganath Palled, Akshara’s Divisional Field Manager responsible for over a dozen districts in Karnataka, visits government offices such as the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) from the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Principals of the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), or the Gram Panchayats (GPs), the discussion centres around the math learning levels of children. He and his team consistently steer the conversation towards Building Blocks, the math learning app from Akshara Foundation.

"We distribute Building Blocks pamphlets and stickers. We demonstrate how to use the app and explain its benefits for children both at school and at home. We show officials the QR Code to Building Blocks embedded in all math textbooks published by the Department of School Education and Literacy and emphasize how the app serves as an effective tool to engage children, especially in an age when mobile phones are primarily used for video games. The Building Blocks app can counter that influence and become a tool for learning."

The officials he has met so far have all told him that it’s so easy to navigate, the steps are simple. Even parents and siblings and 1st and 2nd grade children find it useful.

“Teachers have been instructed by the Department of School Education and Literacy and persuaded by our teams to share the Building Blocks link with parents. So parents don’t think ‘it’s another useless video game’ the children are playing. Parents are making them do homework with the app.”

In today's educational landscape, children often have limited time to grasp foundational math concepts, with school hours offering just a fraction of the necessary exposure. Recognizing this gap, the Akshara Foundation's Building Blocks App acts as a game-changer, empowering children from grades 1 to 8 to engage with math concepts seamlessly beyond the classroom. And, it is a FREE app.

Ashok Kamath, Chairman of Akshara Foundation, says, “The Building Blocks math learning app is a revolutionary platform designed to empower children with the skills and confidence they need to excel in mathematics. With its interactive activities, alignment with school curricula, and user-friendly interface, the Building Blocks App aims to make math learning accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for children worldwide.”

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework, the app is available in nine languages. It offers over 400 interactive games, providing children with endless opportunities to explore and master new concepts. Available on Android phones, it functions both online and offline, eliminating the need for continuous Internet connectivity and bridging the gap between classroom instruction and at-home practice.

By leveraging existing digital public infrastructure like the Ministry of Education’s Diksha platform and the innovative concept of Energized Textbooks, Akshara has created multiple learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom setting. In 2019, Building Blocks was unbundled and made available as individual interactive games on Diksha, linked to energized textbooks via QR codes, allowing children to access and engage with these games from anywhere. Today, these games are linked to 33 million Energized Textbooks across 11 Indian states.

According to Ranganath, teachers are actively encouraging its propagation and use. They say, ‘Our work has lessened because of Building Blocks. It helps. For slow learners, it is beneficial. It is so attractive children’s interest increases. Now they don’t say maths is tough.’

Since its deployment on DIKSHA, 5.6 million Building Blocks games have been played in English and 8 vernacular languages (Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu). Of these, 78% of the games (4.4 million) were played in vernacular languages, with the remaining 22% in English. This indicates that Building Blocks is predominantly used by children in vernacular medium schools (i.e., government schools and low-budget vernacular medium schools), its target audience.

The inclusion of the Building Blocks app in HundrED's 2024 Global Collection, which recognizes the 100 most globally impactful and scalable Edtech innovations, highlights the international recognition of Akshara’s contributions to education technology.

About Akshara Foundation: Akshara Foundation is a 24-year-old Public Charitable Trust committed to improving education for every child. Through its innovative initiatives like Ganitha Kalika Andolana, a comprehensive, in-school numeracy learning model and Building Blocks – the math learning app, Akshara aims to transform the way children learn and engage with mathematics, ensuring that every child has access to quality education.