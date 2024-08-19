End Joint Pain & Restore Mobility- Robotic Assisted Joint Replacement Surgeries by Dr. Narayan Hulse, Bangalore, India

Bangalore(Karnataka) [India], August 16: Dr. Narayan Hulse has achieved a commendable milestone of performing 1300 robotic joint replacements using the latest precision surgical technology solutions such as Mako, Cuvis and Vellys. As a pioneer surgeon to use all three technologies, which is a feat in itself, each of which has been exceptionally successful in replacement surgery.

Dr. Narayan Hulse, a leading orthopaedic surgeon in Bangalore, has experience spanning over two decades, Dr. Narayan Hulse offers hip, knee, and partial replacements using highly advanced technologies. Mako is a reliable technology for performing hip, knee, and partial replacements; Cuvis is a fully automatic surgical robot; and Vellys is an imageless robot at his clinic in Bangalore. His expert capabilities in using and handling these advanced surgical technologies enable him to improve the results of joint replacement surgeries in the best interest of his patients.

Dr. Narayan Hulse states, ‘I am pleased with my achievement of performing over 1,300 replacement surgeries using advanced surgical techniques. Referring to Mako, Cuvis, and Vellys surgical technologies, I must acknowledge that they offer unparalleled surgical precision and acumen to improve the outcome of replacement surgeries and lead to seamless and complication-free recoveries. It gives me great satisfaction in improving my patients’ lives and enabling them to regain mobility in the best possible manner.’

Ms Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a leading doctor discovery and healthcare platform, congratulates Dr. Narayan Hulse on this achievement. She states, ‘I commend Dr. Narayan Hulse on this achievement. It marks his expertise in using the latest and highly advanced technologies that are capable of accurate and precise delivery in joint replacement surgeries. It is heartening to note that these surgeries improve outcomes and help patients recover and regain mobility sooner.’

One of the most dedicated orthopaedic surgeons in India, Dr. Narayan Hulse, can perform traditional and minimally invasive surgeries, especially robotic replacement surgeries, with surgical expertise.

Over and above his surgical expertise, he offers comprehensive services to his patients, including evidence-based diagnosis, treatment options and alternatives, post-operative guidelines and assistance. Many of his patients have shared their positive experiences, praising his skill, care, and the successful outcomes of their surgeries.

He highlights the use of advanced technologies such as the CUVIS Joint Robotic System, which is designed to offer comprehensive support to the surgeon for a replacement procedure. This robotic system covers personalized preplanning and precise cutting for consistent results.

The CUVIS Joint Robotic System is India’s first fully automated joint replacement surgery robot. It can deliver 3D preplanning and precision in cutting, even for artificial joint replacement surgery. Its bone motion monitor detects the patient’s movement and prevents error. Fortified with Submillimeter dimensional accuracy, it helps preserve soft tissue and save healthy bones. It offers cutting options with an intraoperative gap check and the option to change the plan.

Using the VELYS™ Robotic Assisted Solution with CT-free technology promises precision in implant placement, Dr Narayan Hulse performs superior joint replacement surgery. It provides information related to soft tissue preservation and predicts joint stability and scope of knee functioning. Its tracking technology, fortified with a high-speed camera, triple drive motion technology and optical reflectors, empowers the surgeon with the scope to adjust and control the resection plane to execute the joint replacement plan. The VELYS also offers graph pre-resection visualization that helps predict joint stability and personalize the alignment of the implant with the soft tissues.

The Mako robot assists the orthopaedic surgeon in viewing and feeling the joint during the replacement surgery, ensuring accuracy and speed. It offers a 3D image of your joint via a CT Scan, which the surgeon can refer to for planning and during the surgery, with real-time visuals for better outcomes. Dr Narayan Hulse relies on his insight and experience to use these robotic-assisted technologies to perform replacement surgeries.

These advanced technologies have helped Dr Narayan Hulse perform robotic knee replacement surgeries, partial knee replacement surgeries, and total hip replacement surgeries with greater precision and accuracy, resulting in better outcomes. His approach combines these latest surgical techniques with a deep understanding of each patient's unique needs, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Dr Narayan Hulse states, ‘I reiterate that people should opt for joint replacement surgeries rather than bearing pain and discomfort and delaying their procedures. They should prefer experienced joint replacement surgeons with expertise in robotic-assisted technology for better outcomes and to regain joint mobility and life.

Contact Dr. Narayan Hulse

638, 29th Main, 13th Cross

J P Nagar First Phase,

Near Ring Road, near Underpass,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078

Email: hulseclinic@gmail.com