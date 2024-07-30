Enhancing respiratory health amidst monsoon through Ayurveda

The prevailing concerns of Keralites during every monsoon season are ailments related to the immune system, particularly respiratory health. The cold and humid environment of the monsoon creates favourable conditions for respiratory infections and aggravates conditions like asthma. The state experiences high humidity during the monsoon, which becomes a breeding ground for molds and micro-pathogens. Moreover, with low levels of ventilation, indoor pollution accumulates allergens, leading to shortness of breath and worsening respiratory health, which results in allergies, asthma, and bronchitis.

Common Respiratory Illnesses During the Monsoon

● Asthma: A lung disease caused by the inflammation of the airways. The presence of increased and active allergens or micro-pathogens during the monsoon causes inflammation with increased mucus, leading to shortness of breath, wheezing, and chest tightness.

● Allergic Rhinitis: A condition of inflammation inside the nose caused by allergens present in the atmosphere. Allergies are common and increase during this season, with symptoms like sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, and coughing.

● Upper Respiratory Tract Infections are usually viral infections that cause inflammation in the nose, throat, and upper airways. These infections are commonly known as colds or flu, with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue.

● Bronchitis often develops during the monsoon season, presenting symptoms such as airway swelling, cough, and phlegm accumulation.

● Pneumonia: An infection in the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Pneumonia can result from negligence and lack of timely medical attention, especially in children and the elderly.

The perfect way to address these respiratory concerns during the monsoon is to boost the immune system. It is necessary to prepare your body to fight against these infections. Ayurveda’s long heritage prioritizes treating the underlying cause of the illness. Its tradition focuses on holistic methods to boost immunity, proposing natural remedies for these ailments. Traditional knowledge on cure must be applied scientifically to cater to modern times and prepare effective concoctions for respiratory ailments.

The medicines for treating respiratory ailments should have the following five properties:

Anti-inflammatory properties to reduce inflammation hindering the airways. Expectorant effects to expel mucus and clear the airways. Bronchodilation action to widen the airways for conditions like asthma. Antioxidant support to combat oxidative stress in the respiratory system. Immune-modulating effects to stimulate the immune system and maintain respiratory health.

For the treatment of asthma, Ayurveda emphasizes using herbs with nourishing and alleviative properties to rejuvenate lung tissues. These herbs protect the lungs while permanently eliminating asthma and allergies. Ayurvedic herbs such as ashwagandha, gooseberry, dry ginger, black pepper, long pepper, and adulsa are known for their anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and expectorant properties. They help to permanently reduce inflammation in the lung tissues, promote easy breathing by clearing the airways, removing constriction in the lungs, and loosening phlegm. Immunomodulation through continuous medication can eliminate lung diseases like asthma.

If children with allergic bronchitis, showing symptoms like cough, sneezing, runny nose, phlegm, and suffocation, are treated with Ayurvedic medicine from the very beginning, they can permanently avoid the risk of asthma in the future.

In addition to medication, regular exercise should be included to stimulate cellular immunity and increase blood circulation. One should maintain personal hygiene by covering sneezes and coughs, washing hands frequently to prevent the spread of infection, practicing breathing exercise like Pranayama to increase lung capacity, consuming warm and nutritious food rich in vitamins and keeping the body sufficiently hydrated. These practices are also crucial for supporting immune function and overall respiratory health.

About author - Dr. J. Hareendran Nair, Founder & Managing Director -Pankajakasthuri Herbals India