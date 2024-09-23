EPMC’s Women’s Clinic & Surgery seeking business continuity as it nears 50 years of excellence in Women’s health

Founded as a husband wife venture between Dr. (Mrs.) Prabha Eliya Singan & Dr. N.E. Eliya Singan in rural setting it has since transformed to quality care in an urban environment. Both Striving to achieve heights in providing womenfolk with quality in healthcare.

EPMC’s Women’s Clinic & Surgery has a built reputation as having a high success rate in solving problems such as complex fertility cases with documented techniques of diagnosis technique unique to the practice. It possesses intellectual property of techniques specific to cases that would be seen as a modern day miracle by largesse of the medical community. The team of staff have world expertise in specific endocrinological matters, spotting & curing cancers at the early & late stages. Further adding to its wealth of knowledge is of the legitimacy right to file patents to assist in treatment.

EPMC’s has been in business nearing fifty years pioneering excellence in Women’s health. With a far reaching global reach it has been used as case study reference by Institutions such as Harvard Medical University, National University of Singapore & Lady Hardinge Medical College to name a few.

The Founders of the practice are seeking business continuity as they entering into early retirement. They seek capable hands who can bring this opportunity and assist childless couples achieve success in less than three cycles.

It has been effectively managed on the sidelines by UK educated Business management Pundit Mr. Surya Devan.E whom has been actively involved in the practice since 2003. Whom has effectively employed service operations procedures under the ardent tutelage of experienced Dr. N.E. Eliya Singan, who has an eye for nurturing top talent & works strongly on staff member retention. As his Mentee Mr. Surya Devan E, has employed methodology to get results out of members of staff & patients alike. Adding additional goodwill to the organization & the industry as a whole.