EtchON Partners with ZERO to Boost Marking Technology for Indian Manufacturers

<p><strong>Sambhajinagar, India, November 05, 2024:</strong> EtchON, a leading name in India's marking and engraving machine industry, has achieved a significant milestone by being appointed as the exclusive national distributor for ZERO ONE, a high-tech laser and marking automation enterprise based in Guangzhou, China. </p><p><strong>About EtchON:</strong></p><p>Founded by Mr. Rupesh Jain in 2010, EtchON began its journey with the development of an Electrochemical Etching Machine as a startup project. Over the years, it has expanded its product range to include Dot Pin Marking Machines, Fiber Laser Marking Machines, UV Laser Marking Machines, Co2 Laser Marking Machines, Laser Welding, and Cleaning Machines with all its allied accessories. With a strong foothold in the domestic market, EtchON continues to strive toward core product manufacturing, such as laser sources and Galvo heads, ensuring product quality and technological advancement. </p><p><strong>Collaboration with ZERO ONE:</strong></p><p>The recent collaboration with ZERO ONE underscores EtchON's commitment to enhancing its offerings and reaching new heights in the marking solutions industry. Established in 2017, ZERO ONE is a key player in laser and dot peen marking technology, specializing in the development of advanced marking control cards. Known for its highly stable and integrative PC-free marking software, ZERO ONE supports various sectors, including automotive, medical, food packaging, and precision instruments, offering versatile solutions for both metal and non-metal marking needs.</p><p><strong>Client-Centered Approach:</strong></p><p>"Your Mark Our Expertise" , EtchON's success is anchored in a client-centered approach, with a suite of pre- and post-delivery services designed to ensure optimal customer satisfaction and product performance. Prospective customers can benefit from personalized product demonstrations, either on-site at EtchON's factory or online, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the product's capabilities and suitability for specific applications. Additionally, the sampling and evaluation process allows clients to test the machine's compatibility with their requirements, delivering a tailored and cost-effective solution. </p><p><strong>Upcoming B2B Portal:</strong></p><p>EtchON is also launching its B2B portal, <a href="http://www.buildyourlaser.com/" rel="nofollow">www.buildyourlaser.com</a>, where all marking machines and accessories will be available under one roof, making it accessible for all industry leaders. </p><p><strong>Post-Delivery Support:</strong></p><p>For ongoing support, EtchON offers a robust post-delivery service system. Their repair services cover technological upgrades, reconditioning, and maintenance, even for non-EtchON machines, reflecting an open and inclusive policy. The Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) offered by EtchON ensures continued operational efficiency for customers, providing essential maintenance to enhance machine durability and long-term performance. </p><p><strong>Empowering Indian Industries:</strong></p><p>By aligning with ZERO ONE, EtchON aims to integrate cutting-edge technology and software solutions into the Indian market, catering to laser and pin marking machine manufacturers and integrators. This partnership further strengthens EtchON's position as an innovative leader, empowering Indian industries with world-class marking technology to meet the demands of today's intelligent manufacturing. </p><p>For any queries on EtchON's product line or its collaboration with ZERO ONE, please reach out to EtchON's dedicated support team, available 24/7 to assist customers across India. </p>