ETFs for Stagflation: Top Picks for Turbulent Times

You may have heard some rumblings about "stagflation," which is when things stagnate but prices keep going up. Basically, growth has been slower than expected lately - only 1.6% for the first few months of this year compared to forecasts of 2.5%. At the same time, inflation has been higher than expected for 3 months straight. So sluggish economic growth plus stubbornly high inflation equals potential stagflation.

Some investment vehicles, called ETFs (exchange-traded funds), might help hedge against or even take advantage of these conditions.

Read on to learn about the best ETFs for stagflation.

What Is Stagflation?

Stagflation is when the economy kind of sucks all around. Prices keep increasing, so your money used to buy less than it used to at the grocery store. At the same time, jobs and wages aren't growing. More people are out of work or having trouble finding jobs. Businesses are struggling and not hiring much. The economy stalls out while prices keep increasing - the worst of both worlds.

It's like walking up and down an escalator—no matter how hard you try, you barely move. That combination of crummy growth and rising prices is called stagflation. It's a drag for businesses, workers, and regular folks trying to afford their bills. The whole economy gets stuck in this lame situation until major changes happen to get things unstuck. Moreover, during such times, understanding different investment strategies like "ETF vs index fund" becomes crucial for navigating financial decisions.

Best ETFs for Stagflation

Commodity ETFs: These ETFs track commodities such as gold, silver, oil, and agriculture products, which often retain value or even appreciate during high inflation periods. Examples include SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), United States Oil Fund (USO), and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)​.

Short-Term Treasury Bond ETFs: Like mutual fund investment, these are generally safer investments during uncertain economic times because they offer liquidity and relative safety compared to longer-term bonds, with less interest-rate sensitivity. Notable examples include iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)​. Defensive Sector ETFs: Investing in sectors that provide essential goods and services can be wise during stagflation. These sectors are less sensitive to economic cycles. Healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples are typical defensive sectors. Relevant ETFs include the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). Real Estate and REITs: Real estate investments can also be effective during stagflation due to their tangible asset value and potential for rental income, which can increase with inflation. Publicly traded REITs and real estate ETFs are accessible ways to invest in this sector​, making them a strategic addition to stock trading portfolios looking to leverage real assets in uncertain economic times. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS): TIPS are government bonds that adjust their principal according to changes in the inflation rate, ensuring that inflation does not erode the real value of your investment. ETFs like the iShares TIPS Bond ETF are options for investing in TIPS.

Defensive sectors like healthcare, consumer staples, commodities, TIPS, and real estate can help hedge portfolios against risks from potential stagflation. Blending some of these assets allows investors to stay diversified despite choppy markets with low growth and high inflation.