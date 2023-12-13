Evolvere QUANTUMiND Review 2024: Side Effects, Benefits, RED FLAGS and Alternatives

Quantumind is a popular brain supplement that many people say has improved their mental skills with its natural ingredients. Quantumind claims to make your brain healthier and stronger, and to help you with attention, memory, mood, and thinking. In this Quantumind review, we will check if these claims are true. We will look at what Quantumind is made of, how well it works, and how safe it is to use. We will also see how Quantumind compares to other brain supplements that promise to boost your cognitive performance. Quantumind is getting more and more attention because of its good reputation, so this guide will help you decide if it is the right brain supplement for you.

Product Name: Quantumind

Manufacturer: Evolvere

Best Place To Buy: We recommend buying from the company website, but you might also find it on Amazon.

Best Price: $49.99, but you can get it for $34.99 if it is on sale.

Is It Worth It?:

Pros and Cons Of Quantumind

We Like;

Well-Researched Ingredients: It has high-quality ingredients that have been proven by science to help your brain, by making you smarter and improving your memory - by increasing important brain chemicals.

Featured In Famous Newspapers: The product has been mentioned on Yahoo Finance, The New York Weekly, and The Chicago Journal, and other well-known sources.

Money Back Guarantee: Quantumind has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can try the product without any risk.

Affordable: The price of this product is fair compared to other similar products. You have to pay about 44 dollars for one bottle and $34 if you sign up for their automatic delivery program.

Don’t Like;

Side Effects: It has caffeine, which might cause some side effects like trouble sleeping, headache, feeling dizzy, or nervous.

No free trial: Quantumind does not give any free samples, so you have to trust that every purchase is worth it.

Some Useless Ingredients: Some of the ingredients do not really help a brain supplement do its job better.

Detailed Guide

What is Quantumind?

Quantumind by Evolvere is a modern brain supplement that claims to make your mind sharper and help you achieve more. It claims to boost your focus, memory, mood, and thinking - all the signs of a healthy brain.

This brain supplement has a strong mix of some of the best ingredients for brain improvement. It has Green Tea Extract, L-theanine, Caffeine, and more in one powerful formula, that will make you feel alert and smart! Get ready to improve your mental skills with Panax ginseng extract, Ashwagandha extracts, and Shilajit─all with black pepper to help your body absorb them better.

Quantumind from Evolvere’s Filtered Formulas branch is a new product in the brain supplement world. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon and many positive reviews, so it has impressed many users! If you want something that can make your brain better, Quantumind might be what you need.

According to the company, Quantumind is not just a normal brain supplement—it’s made for athletes too! It says it can make your cognitive skills and your physical performance better, so you can be at your best in sports.

Can this brain supplement do what it says? Is it as good or better than the best brain supplements out there? Our detailed Quantumind review will give you a complete look at this brain supplement, and see how safe and effective it is compared to BrainPill, Prevagen, and other brain supplements. Find out here!

About The Company

Evolvere is a new company that makes high-quality brain enhancers and creative brain enhancer brands led by Neal Thakkar, a Business Owner & Brain Hacker. The company is located in Cardiff Dr., Morganville, USA.

Quantumind Ingredients

N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine – 500mg

Carnitine is an amino acid that claims to boost your energy levels. It’s supposed to make the mitochondria work better, which are the parts of the cells that produce and store energy. That means Carnitine could help athletes perform better during workouts – but sadly, the current research shows that its brain enhancer benefits are not very strong in brain cells.

Tyrosine – 450mg

Tyrosine has been scientifically shown to improve your mental performance – even when you’re tired, in a harsh environment, or exposed to loud noise. This brain enhancer supplement is perfect for students and freelancers who face a lot of stress while working on challenging tasks; its 450mg dose gives the right amount of mental support.

Phenylethylamine – 350mg

Phenylethylamine is a small chemical that does many important things in the body, from acting as a stimulant to changing how brain chemicals are made. Even though it’s very important, it doesn’t last long – it only stays for 30 seconds and then gets broken down into other chemicals once it enters the brain; this substance can’t be used for brain enhancer benefits because it’s too short-lived.

Caffeine – 150mg

Caffeine is a powerful natural booster of energy, focus, and motivation as it makes you more alert and helps you concentrate and feel better. It can quickly lift us up when we need it most – but large doses should be avoided; even the 150mg in this brain enhancer supplement is too much. To avoid any negative side effects from its power, look at our warnings section for more information.

Alpha Lipoic Acid – 275mg

ALA is a natural compound found in different plants and has become popular as an antioxidant supplement. Although it acts like one to some extent, ALA’s strength is much weaker than other antioxidants available today. Also, its main benefit is improving athletic performance rather than providing brain enhancer effects – just like taking Carnitine supplements. However, some studies suggest that it can easily cross the blood-brain barrier and that’s why it may help protect the brain and nerve tissue.

Alpha-GPC – 250mg

Alpha-GPC is an amazing natural brain enhancer that has fast and noticeable effects on the brain. When you take it, it gives a strong boost of choline to your system, which helps make more acetylcholine. This brain chemical has many essential roles, such as improving focus, enhancing learning ability, and strengthening mind-muscle connection. Quantumind gives you 250mg so you can see real improvements in cognitive performance right away.

Ashwagandha – 200mg

Studies have always shown that this natural stress reliever can help lower stress and calm anxiety. It reduces cortisol levels to achieve these effects, so you don’t have to worry about negative side effects – a safe dose is all you need. Also, some studies have shown that it is a brain protector. And about the dose: while 200mg may look small compared to other brain supplements that have Tyrosine, be sure that’s more than enough for its goal.

8. Phosphatidylserine – 175mg

Phosphatidylserine is a vital component of brain cell membranes, acting as an essential signaling element that communicates with the immune system when aging cells need to be removed and replaced. Unfortunately, levels decrease during aging; however, supplementation can help ensure good cognitive health well into later years.

L-Theanine – 150mg

Quantumind has a lot of caffeine, which can be good or bad for you. To help you deal with any possible negative effects from the strong energy booster, it also has L-Theanine – a substance that comes from black tea and can calm you down, reduce stress, make you happier and help you sleep better.

Shilajit – 150mg

For a long time, a special natural material – shilajit – has been found in the high mountains of Himalayas. It is made by tiny living things that break down some plants over time. This product is now known as a magic cure for making you more energetic and healthy. Some new studies also say that the main thing in shilajit is fulvic acid, which can slow down the aging of your brain and make it work better. Its main part, fulvic acid, helps your brain stay well by stopping the harmful build-up of tau proteins. This important thing protects your brain cells from getting hurt, and naturally makes your thinking better. But the research is still new and needs more proof to show that it is good for your brain.

Green tea Leaf Extract – 150mg

This new product has a strong effect with 150mg of green tea extract that has the important substance L-theanine. This key part is known for making you less stressed and smarter, and it will help you relax without making you sleepy, so it is a great product to use in your life.

Panax Ginseng – 100mg

Panax Ginseng has been praised as a natural and powerful remedy, that can make you more active, fertile, happy, and calm – but its real effect on your brain seems to be small. A few studies have shown that it can make you feel more satisfied or less sad; but these effects are not as strong as other products, such as Rhodiola Rosea & Ashwagandha, that can help you with serious depression & anxiety.

Hordenine – 75mg

Hordenine is a strong energy booster that makes you feel very energetic. Hordenine is found in plants and in your body and it makes more norepinephrine and lessens its breakdown. It makes your energy level go up right away, and you feel like you are never tired – but it also has big risks. It is easy to take too much of it, and the side effects can be dangerous; this strong energy booster should only be used by people who really know what it does to your body.

Black Pepper Extract – 10mg

Quantumind has made its brain product better by adding black pepper to it. This tasty spice not only helps your digestion and how well your body uses the nutrients, but also shows that the product is high quality, and makes sure you get the best from your daily amount.

Quantumind Side Effects—Is it Safe To Use?

Quantumind’s Side Effects have scared some people from using the product because they worry about different health issues. Quantumind has too much caffeine and can cause shaking, feeling sick, stomach pain, nervousness, high blood pressure, fast heartbeat, and breathing problems.

In fact, using too much or often of Quantumind can even cause worse side effects like trouble concentrating, not sleeping, and addiction. If you are thinking of taking Quantumind as a product, you must think about how you react to the things in it and their possible bad effects.

Quantumind has a huge amount of caffeine for one serving, so you need to be careful of the side effects. Taking too much caffeine can make you feel shaky, restless, and not sleep.

Quantumind Price and Where to Get It?

The best way to buy products is from the official website to stay away from fake and low-quality products. You can find Quantumind on their company website, and some of their products are also on Amazon and maybe on Walmart. This is how much they cost;

● Quantumind Classic–$44.99/20 servings

● Quantumind Non-Stim–$44.99/20 servings

● Quantumind Gold–$79.99/20 servings.

You can pay less money by joining their automatic shipping program. The new price after joining will be around $33.99 per bottle.

Quantumind Coupon Code

Sadly, all the Quantumind coupon code offers on the internet are not true and not worth using, as anyone who says they have a Quantumind coupon code is just trying to sell their products without any real discount benefits.

Here is a short summary of what each ingredient does. We’ll tell you if, and how, each one helps cognitive function, what the research says, and how safe it is. If you have any questions, please write them in the comments section at the end.

N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine – 500mg

Carnitine is an amino acid that people usually take to boost energy levels. It is supposed to increase mitochondrial ability and energy production. Mitochondria are your cell’s ‘engines’; they make energy from fuel. So making them more effective will mean more energy levels. However, nootropic benefits are not much here. ALCAR might help athletes produce more power, but it doesn’t do much for brain cells.

Tyrosine – 450mg

Tyrosine is another amino acid. But unlike Carnitine, Tyrosine has some strong nootropic power. Studies have shown that Tyrosine supplementation greatly improves cognitive performance in people who face extreme environmental stress. So far, we’ve seen that Tyrosine helps people do better in mental tasks while being sleep deprived, exposed to extreme cold, put in a very noisy environment, and more. This makes Tyrosine the perfect choice for students or freelancers. This stack has a very good 450mg.

Phenylethylamine – 350mg Phenylethylamine is a trace amine. It is naturally found in the human body; it is in very small amounts in the brain. Phenylethylamine acts as a strong central nervous system stimulant. It also acts as a controller for the making of serotonin and dopamine. However, taking it is useless – phenylethylamine has a half-life of about 30 seconds. Once it goes into the blood brain barrier, it is quickly changed into inactive parts. Not a good nootropic stack ingredient to say the least.

Caffeine – 300mg This one doesn’t need a lot of explanation. Caffeine is a very powerful natural stimulant. It boosts energy, sharpens concentration, and makes you feel less tired. It also increases motivation and drive. Big doses are to be avoided because of the bad side effects – the 300mg dose of caffeine we get in this nootropic is too much. More on this in the side effects section!

Alpha Lipoic Acid – 275mg

ALA is a naturally-occurring compound; you’ll find small amounts in a wide variety of plants (e.g broccoli, spinach, yams, tomatoes, and more). It is widely used as a supplement because of its supposed antioxidant properties. ALA does seem to act as an antioxidant, but not a particularly strong one (at least not compared to some others on the market today). It is also involved in mitochondrial activity, just like Carnitine. But like with Carnitine, the benefits of taking ALA seem to be limited to athletic performance – it isn’t a powerful nootropic.

Alpha-GPC – 250mg

This is one of the single best natural nootropic substances in existence. Alpha-GPC is a cholinergic; it confers choline to the brain, which in turn increases acetylcholine synthesis. Acetylcholine is the brain’s primary executive neurotransmitter – it carries out everything from learning and memory formation to muscle contraction. Alpha-GPC rapidly increases focus, attention, learning capacity, and mind-muscle connectivity. Quantumind gives us 250mg, which is enough to see real improvements in cognitive function.

Ashwagandha – 200mg

Ashwagandha is an anxiolytic. This means that it reduces anxiety and the symptoms of stress. It does this primarily by reducing cortisol concentrations in the blood. There are now dozens of studies all attesting to ashwagandha’s ability to lower cortisol, and by extension, reduce stress and anxiety. It is safe and well-tolerated. As such, we could probably use a little more than the 200mg we get from this brain supplement. But coupled with the massive dose of Tyrosine, 200mg is actually more than sufficient to reduce anxiety.

Phosphatidylserine – 175mg

Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid which makes up a staggering proportion of your brain cell membranes. Not only is phosphatidylserine a major constituent of brain cell membranes, but it is also involved in cell signalling. Specifically, phosphatidylserine tells your immune system when it is time for an ageing brain cell to die and be replaced by a new one. Unfortunately, phospholipid levels decline steadily as we age. Supplementation with phosphatidylserine is a great way to support good brain cell health – and good brain performance – over the long term.

L-Theanine – 150mg

L-Theanine is a kind of protein that you can find a lot of in black tea. It makes you feel a bit calm and relaxed. That’s why it is often in products that help you sleep or feel happier. It also helps to reduce some of the bad effects of caffeine. Quantumind has a lot of caffeine, so we are happy that it also has some theanine. But the amount is too small; we think you need twice as much theanine as caffeine to avoid caffeine’s problems.

Shilajit – 150mg

We don’t know why this is in here. It doesn’t do anything for your brain or your body. It is just a kind of sticky mineral that has many different minerals in it. But like pink salt from the Himalayas, it only has very small amounts of these minerals – not enough to really improve your performance. We would have preferred a bigger dose of magnesium instead.

Green tea Leaf Extract – 150mg

This may sound strange, but we don’t think green tea is very good for your brain. It is not very good for your body either. Drinking green tea is good for your health, but taking extracts from it doesn’t do much. An extract with a lot of EGCG might help you lose weight, but that’s it. If you want something with antioxidants and theanine, just drink more green tea. You don’t need an expensive brain supplement for that!

Panax Ginseng – 100mg

Panax Ginseng is usually used for making you feel good, energetic, and happy. It has been used for a long time as a way to boost your fertility, and some studies have shown that it can help you deal with stress and anxiety. But it doesn’t do much for your brain. There is some evidence that it makes you feel satisfied and well, as well as less sad. But it is not very strong; not compared to things like Rhodiola rosea or Ashwagandha when you have depression or anxiety. Quantumind should have given you more Ashwagandha instead!

Hordenine – 75mg

We are shocked that Evolvere added Hordenine to Quantumind. Hordenine is a chemical that is similar to adrenaline. It is found naturally in some plants, and also in small amounts in your body.

Hordenine is a very strong stimulant. It quickly makes you feel more energetic and less tired. It seems to make more adrenaline in your body and stop it from breaking down. As you can guess, this can cause a lot of side effects. You can easily take too much of it. Basically, Hordenine is not something you want to mess with. We will tell you more about this later.

Black Pepper Extract – 10mg

Added to Quantumind to make the other ingredients work better and digest easier. This is a common thing to add to high-quality brain supplements these days, but it is not really needed.

Quantumind Alternatives

It can be hard to find good alternatives to Quantumind nootropics, but there are some good options out there. Some of them are Neuriva, NeuroQ, Focus Factor, Prevagen, Qualia Mind, Mind Lab Pro, and Brain Pill – each one has a different mix of ingredients for improving your brain. But out of all of them, Brain Pill is the best choice for its long list of ingredients that are based on research and its low price. Whether you need to stay awake during a long day or stay smart for difficult decisions – Brain Pill will give you the brain boost you want.

Common Questions and Answers (Q&A)

Question 1: What Does Quantumind Do?

Quantumind improves brain health and thinking skills by making blood flow better to the brain. It makes you more focused, productive, and able to remember things. It also helps your brain make chemicals that are important for learning.

Question 2: How Should You Use It–Quantumind Amount?

To get the best results with Quantumind pills, the maker recommends taking two to three capsules two times a day. This means you should take six of these pills every day – not more and not at night, because that could make it hard for you to sleep well! Too many would be bad for you, so stay within this limit for the best results.

Question 3: Does Quantumind Have a Money-Back Guarantee and a Free Trial or Refund Policy?

Quantumind has a full 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you buy their supplement without any risk of losing your money. If you are not happy with it for any reason, you can ask for a refund and get your money back. The company does not have any free trial.

Question 4: Is Quantumind Approved by the FDA?

Quantumind has not been approved by the FDA yet, but don’t worry- supplements usually don’t have to go through the same strict tests as medicines. So you can still trust your purchase.

Question 5: Is Quantumind a Scam? Quantumind is not a scam, but a real solution to boost your mental power. With its mix of plant extracts and other natural ingredients that make your mind sharper, it’s no surprise that many users have seen good results – but there may be some drawbacks, like with any product.

Question 6: What is in the Quantum Mind?

We have explained all the quantum mind supplement ingredients above in detail. Some common ingredients are Vitamin B12 N-Acetyl L-Carnitine, L-Tyrosine, PEA and Hordenine, Caffeine and L-Theanine, Alpha Lipoic Acid, and Green Tea Extract.

Question 7: What Do Other People Say About It?

Quantumind has mixed opinions from people; for most, it has given positive results and no side effects, but others have been unhappy after finding little to no benefits from using it. The official website has some customer Evolvere Quantumind reviews, but they are very positive, which needs to look more realistic and verified. Despite this strong feedback from users, there seems to be doubt about how trustworthy Quantumind is: so far, there are no ratings or reviews on sites like Reviews.io, but it has 3.7/5 stars rating on Trustpilot based on only one review – leaving us unsure about what kind of experience one can have when trying out this popular product.

Question 8: What Makes Quantumind a Better Choice?

This supplement has a lot of nootropics, and it has a special formula to improve thinking skills and mental clarity. Not only that, it has a solid 100% money-back guarantee – so you can try the power of this amazing supplement without any risk at a very low price. Quantumind is better than its competitors with high-quality ingredients and a low price, making it the best nootropic choice.

Final Words–Quantumind Review

While Quantumind has potential with its great list of nootropic ingredients, it’s best to be careful before buying it. While Quantumind reviews show that many users have liked the results from this product, some still have not seen any difference after taking these supplements. BrainPill is a better option because its natural formula is supported by a lot of research and has an amazing 67-day money-back guarantee – that’s hard to beat. However, after reading our honest review, and you still want to try this nootropic,