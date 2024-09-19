Expats Rejoice: How E-Residence Company Simplifies the Process of Obtaining NIF in Portugal and NIE in Spain

International relocation is a major decision that can dramatically affect your life and its course in ways you might never imagine. Thus, when selecting the country to move to, Portugal and Spain are quite possibly the most attractive options in Europe. Both countries present a pleasant combination of quality-of-life benefits, business incentives, and cultural attractions that make them suitable for inhabitants and investors.

Suppose you are planning to immigrate to Portugal. In that case, whether you are going to work, study, buy property, or carry out other activities, you will need to obtain a local Portuguese tax number NIF. If you decide to open a company in Portugal, getting this number is necessary.

NIF Portugal is a Tax Identification Number, and you will often hear this number referred to simply as "Número de Contribute". It consists of 9 digits and is unique to each individual.

The main difficulty in receiving an NIF online in Portugal is that you must have a permanent address of residence (registration), or in other words, you must be a resident. The good news is that it is possible and feasible to obtain it when you are not in the country, but only if you have a tax representative or cooperate with a specialized agency. We highly recommend E-Residence Company. They can request and obtain a tax number for you, without the necessity for you to come here. You will receive it online in PDF format, or if you wish offline, already printed out and sent by mail post. This company offers an online notary service and ensures that you have everything you need to successfully launch your remote business to be ready for relocation.

E-Residence can be of much help also if you are moving to Spain or thinking about having business there. The first step is to obtain the NIE. This number ("Número de Identidad de Extranjero") is a basic identification that you can use to carry out any legal procedure.

It is necessary for:

signing a lease agreement

opening a company

acquiring bank account

buying or selling real estate

receiving a residence permit

Obtaining an NIE number in Spain online is relatively simple and can usually be done by paying a few visits to Spain by visiting a police station. Most people eventually find that they are unable to complete the time-consuming, arduous, and often extremely stressful process of applying. In addition, the language barrier is a significant problem. Although some officials may speak English, official documents and forms are usually written in Spanish. Misunderstandings or mistakes in the application process can lead to delays or even rejection, which can disrupt your plans and add unnecessary stress.

Without a NIE number, it can be difficult to fully participate in everyday life in Spain. It has no expiration date and is issued for life. If you lose your NIE, you will not just be assigned a new number, you will have to start a new process from scratch and get a completely new document. As a rule, NIE processing takes from several weeks to a month, but it should be noted that the time depends primarily on the available records at the police station.

Please note that the period is calculated from the date of receipt of the power of attorney.

You only need 1 document to get started- a copy of your ID card or passport, including both sides of the ID card if available.

Obtaining a Spanish NIE number through E-Residence guarantees a smooth path to success. As soon as they receive your document, we will scan it and send it to the email address you provided.

To Sum Up, leaving your home and moving to a new country is a big decision, the last thing you want is to have to deal with bureaucratic red tape. E-Residence Company has made it their mission to ease the burden for expats by simplifying the process of getting an NIF in Portugal and an NIE in Spain. Instead of visiting government offices, you can apply from the comfort of your home, whether you are already in the country or still abroad. You fill out a simple online form, provide the necessary documents, and the company takes care of the rest.