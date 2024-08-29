Experience Ultimate Wellness And Relaxation At The Heart Of Chennai With Ilara Hotels and Spa

Chennai, India, August 29, 2024: The world at present is looking for valuable leisure time, which has become more essential than ever. Understanding this growing need, Bivan Choudhury and Goshmi Seth founded Ilara Hotels and Spa in 2012, creating a sanctuary where relaxation and luxury blend in balance.

“We noticed a gap in the market for a hotel that truly understands and caters to the modern traveller’s need for rejuvenation,” says Bivan Choudhury, Founder and Chairman of Ilara Hotels and Spa. “Our vision was to create spaces where guests could escape the daily grind and immerse themselves in a world of comfort and relaxation.”

This vision materialised into two distinct properties: Ilara Hotels and Spa, OMR and Ilara Hotels and Spa, Tada. The OMR property on the busy Old Mahabalipuram Road offers a perfect blend of convenience and luxury for those seeking a quick urban retreat. Meanwhile, the Tada property, located on the serene outskirts of Chennai, provides a complete escape into nature’s embrace.

There are currently 17 hotels and serviced apartments owned by Ilara Hotels and Spa, which are thoughtfully located across various parts of the country. These establishments serve exclusive clientele, and their staff's dedication to providing flawless performance is what makes the brand strong.

“We believe true leisure is about more than just a comfortable bed or a nice view,” Goshmi Seth explains. “It’s about creating an environment where minute details of a guest’s stay contribute to their relaxation and enjoyment.”

This philosophy is present in many aspects of the Ilara experience. The Hastha Spa, the heart of both properties, provides a variety of Ayurvedic treatments that nourish both body and mind. "Our spa services are designed to rejuvenate the body and mind, providing a serene escape from the chaos and stress of everyday life," Bivan notes.

Culinary experiences at Ilara are crafted to be a journey in themselves. From the North Indian delicacies at ‘Moti Mahal Delux’ to the flavours of the East at ‘China Trails,’ each meal is an opportunity to unwind and indulge. The poolside cafe offers a more casual setting, perfect for those lazy afternoon moments that define a truly relaxing getaway.

Ilara understands that leisure means different things to different people, so it provides a variety of amenities. Fitness enthusiasts can continue to maintain their workout routines at the well-equipped gyms, while those looking to unwind can unwind in the swimming pools. The Tada property goes a step further by providing outdoor activities that allow guests to reconnect with nature.

“Our prime locations offer breathtaking views and convenient access to key attractions, making us a preferred choice for both leisure and business travellers,” Goshmi adds. This thoughtful placement allows guests to readily explore local sights and attractions if they want to venture outside of the hotel’s comforts.

However, something that genuinely sets Ilara apart is its dedication to providing customised service. Bivan emphasises that hospitality is more than just a service at Ilara Hotels and Spa. He shares, “Our team goes above and beyond to ensure that each guest leaves with unforgettable memories and a longing to return.”

The team, which is overseen by Bivan and Goshmi, consists of seasoned experts from a range of fields, such as marketing, operations, finance, and culinary arts. Rahul Kaushal, Director of Operations; Chandrasekhar, CFO; Ashok, Senior Manager of Operations; Heads of Operations Raja Mohammed and Samson; Head of Marketing Chakradhar; and Head of Food and Beverages Clayton Carter are among the important team members.

Ilara Hotels and Spa has consistently been recognised for its exceptional service and commitment to excellence. It has received numerous prestigious awards, including the National Fame Awards, International Excellence Awards, India Business Awards, and Asian Iconic Awards.

This dedication to creating memorable experiences is deeply rooted in Bivan’s own journey in the hospitality industry. Starting as a young waiter, he learned the importance of genuine care in service. “This early exposure to the industry laid a strong foundation for my career and continues to serve as a wellspring of inspiration in my current capacity as a hospitality professional,” he reflects.

As the world continues to evolve, so does the concept of leisure. Ilara Hotels and Spa stands ready to meet these changing needs, constantly innovating to provide guests with new ways to relax, recharge, and rediscover themselves. Ilara intends to grow into a luxury brand in the future and has plans to open new hotels in all of India’s main cities.