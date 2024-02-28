"How to make your floor muscles stronger?

Your floor muscles are the ones that support your bladder.

Floor exercises are good for everyone.

You should not do this often when you are actually peeing, because it can damage your bladder.

You should not hold your breath or tense your stomach, bottom or leg muscles while you do this.

When you get better at doing floor exercises, you can try to hold each contraction for one second. You can also do a set of 10 quick contractions, followed by a set where you hold each contraction.

You should not do too many exercises, and you should always take a break between sets. It is best to do these exercises no more than 6 times a day.

After a few months, you should see some changes. You should continue doing the exercises, even when you feel they are working.

The exercises will reduce your risk of leaking urine after you have your baby.

You can learn more about exercise during pregnancy, including floor exercises."

"Your floor muscles and how to use them

The floor muscles help you to control when you pee, poo and fart. You can hold them in until you find a good time to let them out.

When you squeeze the floor muscles, they lift up the organs inside your and make the holes of your urethra smaller. When you relax the floor muscles, you can pee and poo.

This is very important if your muscles around your urethra or anus are not working well, which can happen after having a baby or after surgery on your prostate.

Floor muscle exercises can help you with:

keeping your pee and poo inside lowering the chance of your organs falling down (in women) healing better from having a baby and surgery (in women) healing better after surgery on your prostate (in men) having better feeling more confident and happy. The first thing you need to do is find out which muscles you need to exercise. It is very important to know your floor muscles well before you start a regular floor muscle exercise program.

"How to do Kegel exercises?

Kegel exercises are when you lift and hold and then relax your floor muscles. Start by doing a few Kegels at a time, then slowly make them longer and do more of them in each ‘session’ (or set). You should do at least two or three sets of these exercises every day.

Example plan for Kegels When you start doing Kegels, remember you’re going to get better over time. Don’t think you can hold your Kegel for five or 10 seconds right away. You also can’t see changes right away.

Here is an example plan for how to start Kegels:

First, find your floor muscles (using the steps above). Start by squeezing your floor muscles for three seconds, then letting go for three seconds. This is one Kegel. Try to do this 10 times. If 10 is too hard, make it five times until you get stronger. This is called a set. Do one set in the morning and one set at night. As you get stronger, try to make these numbers bigger. For example, instead of squeezing your Kegels for three seconds and letting go for three seconds, squeeze and let go for five seconds each.

Then, make the number of Kegels 10 in a row (if not already).

Finally, make the number of times you do these exercises from twice a day to three times a day. Ideally, you work your way up to doing 10 Kegels per set (squeezing and letting go for five seconds each) and doing three sets every day.

How do you know if you are doing Kegels right?

Doing Kegels should not hurt. If your belly, lower back or head hurt after doing Kegels, you’re probably not breathing or using the wrong muscles.

No or very little “oops” moments. Not feeling like you need to pee or poop all the time. Feeling like you can hold your pee and poop until you want to. You can do Kegels without any trouble.

How much should I squeeze for Kegels?

You need to squeeze or tighten enough to feel Kegels working. But don’t push down on or tighten the muscles of your legs, back, bottom or belly. Tightening these muscles means you are doing the exercise wrong.

You also shouldn’t squeeze so hard that you stop breathing. Keep breathing normally when you do Kegels. It may help to say the numbers out loud to keep your normal breathing.

"How to check if your floor is strong? You can check your floor is strong if you have:

No or very little “oops” moments. Not feeling like you need to pee or poop a lot. Feeling like you can keep your pee and poop inside until you want to. You can do Kegels without any problem. How much should I tighten for Kegels? You need to tighten or squeeze enough to feel Kegels working. But don’t push down on or tighten the muscles of your legs, back, bottom or belly. Tightening these muscles means you are doing the exercise wrong.

You also shouldn’t tighten so hard that you stop breathing. Keep breathing normally when you do Kegels. It may help to say the numbers out loud to keep your normal breathing. Is it better to do Kegels lying down or standing up? You can do the Kegel exercises while lying down, sitting or standing up. If your muscles are weak, you may want to do them lying down at first.

How long should you hold a Kegel? When starting out, only do the number of Kegel exercises that are easy for you to do. For example, five Kegels that you hold for three seconds each two times a day. Slowly make these numbers bigger as you get stronger and better. Ideally, you’ll work up to holding your Kegels for five seconds, then letting go of your muscles for five seconds. Do this up to 10 times, at least two or three times every day.

How to do Kegel exercises well?

There is no one best way to do Kegel exercises. All Kegels are good for you if you do them right. You can do Kegels in any position: sitting, standing or lying down. Pick the position that is most comfortable for you. In every position, you should try to squeeze and lift — like you’re picking up something with your floor.

How to work out your floor muscles

When you do your floor exercises, start in a position that feels good. For example, sitting or lying down. As you get better at the exercise, you can try these exercises in different positions, like standing, walking or bending.

To work out your floor, you should:

Shut the back passage (as if you are trying to stop yourself from farting but try not to squeeze your buttocks).

Try to tighten your muscles up and in – try not to suck your stomach in when you do this.

Do both long and short squeezes.

Long squeezes

Tighten and hold the muscles – you should try to hold for about 10 seconds, but you might need to work up to this. Try to find the time that is good for you to start with, which might only be a few seconds.

Let go fully and breathe normally for about 5 seconds.

Try to do 10 times with a full let go in between each. Letting go is just as important as the exercise itself for making a strong floor.

Short squeezes

Tighten your muscles and hold for 1 second.

Let go fully (like with the long squeezes), breathing normally as you rest.

Try to do up to 10 ‘tighten and let go’ squeezes.

"How often you should work out floor muscles

You should try to do 10 of each exercise (10 long and 10 short squeezes) 3 times per day. You may not be able to do this right away, but you can gradually improve.

Do not give up if you don’t see a change right away. It may take several weeks to see a difference. floor use is a lifelong habit.

There are apps on the internet that can help you remember to do floor exercises every day.

Benefits of Kegel exercises for men Muscles used during male Kegel exercises Make image bigger Male floor muscles

Many things can make your floor muscles weaker, such as having surgery to remove the prostate (radical prostatectomy) and having problems like diabetes and an overactive bladder.

You might find Kegel exercises useful if you:

Have trouble controlling your urine or stool Leak urine after peeing — usually after you’ve left the bathroom How to do Kegel exercises for men To start:

Find the right muscles. To locate your floor muscles, stop peeing in the middle of the stream or tighten the muscles that keep you from farting. These actions use your floor muscles. Once you’ve found your floor muscles, you can do the exercises in any position, but you might find it easier to do them lying down at first.

Improve your technique. Squeeze your floor muscles, hold the squeeze for three seconds, and then relax for three seconds. Do it a few times in a row. When your muscles get stronger, try doing Kegel exercises while sitting, standing or walking.

Keep your focus. For best results, focus on squeezing only your floor muscles. Be careful not to squeeze the muscles in your stomach, legs or buttocks. Avoid holding your breath. Instead, breathe normally during the exercises. Do it 3 times a day. Try to do at least three sets of 10 repetitions a day.

What if I have problems doing Kegel exercises?

If you find it hard to do Kegel exercises, a provider may recommend biofeedback training and electric stimulation of your floor muscles.

In biofeedback, a healthcare provider puts a probe. Your provider tells you to do a Kegel. A screen shows if you’re squeezing the right muscles.

Electric stimulation makes you feel what a Kegel exercise should be like. In electric stimulation, your provider sends a small electric current to floor muscles. Your muscles respond to the current by squeezing.

Don’t be scared to talk to a healthcare provider if you have trouble doing Kegels or are not sure if you’re using the right muscles. They are there to help you.

When will I see the difference?

You can see the difference after **six to eight weeks**. How fast you see the difference depends on how often you do Kegel exercises and how weak your muscles are.

Can men do Kegel exercises?

Men or people AMAB with some health and health problems can also get better by doing Kegel exercises. Kegel exercises for men or people AMAB can:

Help stop leaking pee (depending on the reason).

Help control prostate pain and swelling that happen with prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

A note from Cleveland Clinic

Kegels are good exercises for making your muscles stronger. There are many reasons your floor gets weak. Symptoms like leaking pee or poop, or feeling like you need to pee when you don’t have to are signs of a weak floor. Slowly work your way up to doing Kegels several times per day. If you’re not sure about Kegels or don’t know if you’re doing them right, don’t be scared to talk to a healthcare provider for help.

"When to do your Kegels

Do Kegel exercises every day. For example:

Do a set of Kegel exercises when you do a normal task, like brushing your teeth. Do another set after you pee, to squeeze out the last bit of urine. Squeeze your floor muscles before and during any activity that pushes on your belly, like sneezing, coughing, laughing or lifting heavy things.

When you need help

If you find it hard to do Kegel exercises, don’t feel shy to ask for help. Your doctor or other health care provider can help you learn how to find and use the right muscles.

Sometimes, biofeedback training can help. In a biofeedback session, your doctor or other health care provider puts a small device into your anus. As you loosen and tighten your floor muscles, a screen will show you how your floor is working. Studies show that biofeedback training works better for treating fecal incontinence.

When to see results

If you do your Kegel exercises often, you can see results — like less urine leakage — in a few weeks to a few months. To keep the benefits, make Kegel exercises a regular part of your life.

Floor muscles

Your floor muscles are at the bottom of your. They help to hold your bladder, uterus, and bowel (organs) in the right place. Your floor muscles should be strong and active, just like any other muscle.

You need good floor muscles for all bladder and bowel functions. For example, when you have to go to the toilet, you use your floor muscles to stop any leaks. Then, you will let them go to pass urine when you get to the toilet.