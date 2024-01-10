Focalin vs Adderall: A Comprehensive Comparison of Two ADHD Medications

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a problem that affects how well you can pay attention and control your impulses. In the United States, about 11% of people have ADHD and this number is going up. Focalin (dexmethylphenidate) and Adderall (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) are drugs that can help you with ADHD.

They are stimulants, which means they make you more alert and less impulsive. We don’t know exactly how they do this, but we think they change the amount of some chemicals, like norepinephrine and dopamine, in your brain. Having too little of these chemicals can make ADHD worse.

Focalin and Adderall belong to the same group of drugs. But they are not exactly the same. They have different ingredients, uses, and side effects.

If you have ADHD, you have many options for treatment. But not every option will work for you. Focalin and Adderall are two common drugs that doctors prescribe for ADHD. But you need to know how they work before you decide which one is better for you.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Focalin and Adderall. This way, you can talk to your doctor with confidence about your choices.

Some drugs can change the levels of neurotransmitters in your brain. These are chemicals that help your brain cells communicate. For people with ADHD, some drugs can help them focus better and be more calm. Focalin and Adderall are two drugs that can do this. They affect different neurotransmitters in your brain, but they both help you concentrate, be less impulsive, and feel more relaxed.

Focalin stops dopamine from going back into your brain cells. This makes more dopamine available in your brain. Adderall makes your brain release more dopamine and norepinephrine. This also increases their levels in your brain.

Overview of ADHD Drugs

It is important to know about the different drugs for ADHD. This can help you and your caregivers choose the best treatment for you. Here are some things to know about the drugs and how they work.

Stimulant drugs: These are the most common drugs for ADHD. They raise the level of dopamine in your brain. This helps you focus and be less impulsive and hyperactive. Some examples are Adderall, Focalin, and Ritalin.

Non-stimulant drugs: If you can’t take stimulant drugs or they don’t work well for you, you can try non-stimulant drugs like Strattera and Intuniv. They work on other chemicals in your brain to help you with ADHD.

Dose and how to take them: The right dose for you depends on things like your age, weight, and how you react to the drugs. You need to follow the directions from your doctor.

Possible side effects: Any drug can have some side effects that are mild and go away soon. Some side effects of ADHD drugs are losing your appetite, having trouble sleeping, and feeling cranky. Serious side effects are very rare.

How well they work and how to check: ADHD drugs can make a big difference for most people. But you need to see your doctor regularly to check how well they work and if you need to change anything.

By knowing about the different drugs for ADHD, how they work, and what to watch out for, you and your caregivers can work with your doctor to find the best treatment for you.

What is Focalin?

Focalin is a medicine that doctors give to people who have ADHD. It is made by a company called Novartis Pharmaceuticals. You can buy Focalin with a brand name or a generic name. Both of them have the same main ingredient called dexmethylphenidate.

Focalin belongs to a group of medicines called stimulants. They make your brain and body more active. Focalin comes in two types of tablets. One type is called IR Focalin. You have to take it twice a day and it works for up to four hours. The other type is called Focalin XR. You only have to take it once a day and it works for up to 12 hours.

Dexmethylphenidate is very similar to another ingredient called methylphenidate. Methylphenidate is in other medicines like Ritalin, Concerta, Metadate, and Daytrana. Dexmethylphenidate is supposed to be stronger and last longer than methylphenidate. It also has fewer side effects.

What problems can Focalin help with?

Focalin can help people who have ADHD. ADHD is a problem that makes it hard to pay attention and stay calm. Focalin can help children who are 6 to 17 years old and adults who have ADHD. Another medicine called Adderall can also help with ADHD, but it can do more things:

It can help children who are older than 3 years and adults who have ADHD.

It can also help people who have narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a problem that makes you fall asleep suddenly.

How does Focalin work?

Focalin works by increasing a chemical in your brain called dopamine. Dopamine is a messenger that helps your brain and body do many things. It affects your mood, thinking, reward, and movement. People who have ADHD may have less dopamine than normal. Focalin stops dopamine from going back into the brain cells, so there is more of it in the spaces between them. This can reduce the symptoms of ADHD and help you focus and control yourself better.

Adderall also increases dopamine and another chemical called norepinephrine. Norepinephrine helps you stay alert and attentive. Both medicines can help with ADHD, but they may have different side effects. You should talk to your doctor before you choose one of them.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a medicine for ADHD made by Teva Pharmaceuticals. Its other name is amphetamine/dextroamphetamine. It has a mix of various amphetamine salts.

Like Focalin, Adderall is a drug that makes you more alert and less impulsive. It is given to people with ADHD to help them pay attention and control their impulses. Adderall has two forms: one that works right away and one that works slowly. Adderall IR pills are taken every four to six hours, while the slow-release capsule, Adderall XR, is taken once a day for ADHD.

What problems can Adderall treat?

Adderall is a well-known drug that makes you more alert. It is used to treat:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Narcolepsy, a problem that makes you very sleepy during the day and fall asleep suddenly.

How does Adderall help with these problems?

Adderall, like Focalin, is a drug that changes chemicals in the brain and nerves that make you hyperactive and impulsive. It is mainly used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Adderall makes the levels of dopamine and norepinephrine higher in the brain, which improves focus, attention, and impulse control. Its effect on these chemicals helps to reduce some of the signs of ADHD.

Unlike Focalin, which is one type of compound and only has dextromethylphenidate, Adderall has a mix of different amphetamine salts. This makes Adderall a wider range of medicine, and it may work better in some people. It is often given when a person does not get better with other drugs that make you more alert, such as Focalin, or it may be used with other drugs that do not make you more alert.

Main Differences Between Focalin and Adderall

Uses: Adderall is allowed by the FDA for ADHD and narcolepsy, while Focalin is only allowed for ADHD

How long it lasts: Focalin lasts for about 2-2.5 hours vs 11-13 hours for Adderall

How well it works: Studies show that both drugs work equally well. but some people say that they feel better with Focalin

Side effects: Adderall has worse effects on the heart and blood vessels (e.g., high blood pressure, fast heart rate, narrow blood vessels)

*How addictive it is: *Both Focalin and Adderall can make you dependent, but Adderall may be more addictive

What it is made of: Focalin is dextromethylphenidate, while Adderall is four different amphetamine salts with more dextroamphetamine than levoamphetamine.

How harmful it is to the brain: Adderall may be more damaging to the brain than Focalin, but this is not clear.

How it works: Adderall works by making dopamine and norepinephrine come out from where they are stored (small bags), Focalin stops the re-absorption of dopamine and norepinephrine, making their amounts (outside the nerves) higher.

How popular it is: More people get prescriptions for Adderall than Focalin

What Focalin and Adderall Can Do: FDA Approval

The FDA says Focalin and Adderall are good for these things:

Focalin helps with ADHD problems in grown-ups and kids 6 and older.11 Focalin comes in two types: IR (the drug breaks down fast and works quickly) and ER (the drug works slowly in the body).5

Adderall helps with ADHD problems in grown-ups and kids 3 and older. It also helps with narcolepsy in grown-ups and kids 6 and older.12 Adderall comes in two types: IR (pill) and ER (capsule).1213

Which One Is Better: Focalin or Adderall?

Some people can take a CNS stimulant like Focalin or Adderall, and they may ask, which one is better?

One study that looked at many other studies on different stimulants for ADHD treatment for a short time said this:

About how well they work and how safe they are, the researchers said methylphenidate drugs (like Focalin) are better for kids and teens and amphetamines (like Adderall) are better for adults.14

But the best drug for you (or your child) can only be chosen by the healthcare provider, who will think about many things that are different for each person to decide which drug is best when used with other things like therapy.

Who Should Not Take Focalin or Adderall?

● Focalin and Adderall are not good for everyone.

● People who should not take Focalin or Adderall are:1516

● Anyone who is allergic to the drug

● People who have taken a MAOI in the last 14 days

● People who are very nervous or worried

● People who have Tourette’s syndrome, a family history of Tourette’s syndrome, or tics

● People who have heart problems or heart beat problems

● People who have glaucoma

Also, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding should talk to their healthcare provider before starting treatment with Focalin or Adderall.

Side Effects

Focalin XR capsules and Adderall XR capsules should not be chewed or crushed, but people who have trouble swallowing can open the capsules and put the stuff on apple sauce and swallow it right away. Both Focalin and Adderall may make you feel dizzy, sleepless, nervous, stomach pain and eat less and lose weight. Adderall may also make you have diarrhea, dry mouth, fever, headache, bad mood, nausea and vomiting. Some people say that Focalin has a smoother effect than Adderall and makes you less shaky. Side effects of both drugs are more likely when you take more of them.

Summary

It can be hard to pick the right medicine for any problem or how bad it is, especially if the medicine is for a kid or someone you care about.

Focalin and Adderall work well for what they are made for. But you should know that both of them are pills that make your brain and body more active and alert, and they can also cause some problems and make you addicted.

You should only take Focalin and Adderall if a doctor tells you to and watches over you.

You should also talk to your doctor about which medicine is best for you or your kid, based on your or their health and how you or they feel.

Frequently asked questions about Adderall vs. Focalin

Is Focalin or Adderall better?

Focalin and Adderall are both good ways to treat ADHD. Research shows that Focalin is better for kids and teens while Adderall is better for grown-ups with ADHD. Both medicines come in two types: one that works right away and one that lasts longer. You should ask a doctor for the best way to treat your or your kid’s ADHD, based on your or their symptoms, problem, and health.

Can you take Adderall while pregnant? What about Focalin?

There might be a chance of hurting your baby if you take Focalin or Adderall while pregnant. You should only use these medicines if they help you more than they hurt you. We don’t know enough about how these medicines affect pregnant women. You should talk to a doctor before taking Focalin or Adderall while pregnant. Sadly, other medicines like these might also be bad for your baby. Focalin and Adderall alternatives while pregnant include things that don’t need medicine, such as talking to a therapist, relaxing, and being active.

Can I use Focalin or Adderall with alcohol?

It is usually not a good idea to drink alcohol while taking Focalin or Adderall. Drinking alcohol while on these medicines can make you more likely to have bad side effects, especially on your heart, such as high blood pressure and fast heartbeat. Mixing alcohol and these medicines for a long time can also make you more likely to misuse, depend on, or overdose on them.

Which is stronger: Adderall or Focalin?

Focalin and Adderall are similar in how well they treat ADHD. How strong a medicine is depends on how much you take, what other medicines you use, and how you are. Adderall might be a stronger medicine than Focalin, as it works for a longer time.

Does Adderall expire? What about Focalin?

Like all medicines, Adderall expires. When the Adderall expiration date passes, the medicine becomes less effective. Focalin also expires and becomes less effective in the same way. That’s because the things in the medicine start to change over time, especially if the medicine is not kept in the best place. Always read the best place to keep the medicine on the drug label before using.

Does Focalin keep you awake? Will Adderall keep me awake?

Focalin and Adderall are medicines that make your brain and body more active. They are given to help people with ADHD be more focused and alert. Because of how they work, Focalin and Adderall can also keep you awake. So, not being able to sleep or having trouble sleeping are possible side effects of these medicines. Some studies say that medicines like Adderall make you more likely to have trouble sleeping than medicines like Focalin.

How can I switch from Adderall to Focalin or vice-versa?

The process for switching between Adderall and Focalin will depend on the original dosage of the medication, among other factors. You should only switch between ADHD medications with the help of a healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider may recommend starting on a lower dosage of the new medication and gradually increasing the dosage based on your treatment response. That way, they can monitor for any possible side effects while switching.