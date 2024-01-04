Focalin vs Vyvanse: A Comprehensive Comparison of Two ADHD Stimulants

Some people have a problem called ADHD, which makes it hard for them to pay attention and control their impulses. There are some medicines that can help them with this problem by changing the amount of some chemicals in their brain. Focalin and Vyvanse are two of these medicines that doctors can prescribe for ADHD. They both affect different chemicals in the brain, but they both help people with ADHD to focus better and act more calmly. Focalin works by preventing a chemical called dopamine from being taken back into the brain cells. Vyvanse works by turning into another chemical called dextroamphetamine in the body, which mainly affects two chemicals called norepinephrine and dopamine.

It can be hard to choose a medicine for ADHD, because there are many options that have similar ingredients and effects on the brain. Medicines like Vyvanse and Focalin are called stimulants, because they make the brain more active and reduce the symptoms of ADHD. Focalin and Vyvanse have similar effects on the brain and the body, but one might suit you better than the other.

In this article, we compare these medicines in detail, so you can learn more about them and talk to your doctor about what is best for you.

What is Focalin?

Dexmethylphenidate (the other name for Focalin) is a drug that gives energy and helps people with ADHD by increasing brain chemicals that help with focus and alertness. The FDA approved it in 2001. Focalin works by stopping these brain chemicals from being taken away, so they stay longer in the brain.

It is mainly used for ADHD treatment. Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate (the other name for Vyvanse), another drug that gives energy and helps with ADHD, came out later in 2007, and works differently: it is a drug that does not work until it is eaten and changed by the body. Both drugs have similar side effects such as eating less or losing weight, having trouble sleeping, and changing moods; but some people say that Vyvanse helps them more evenly throughout the day than Focalin.

What are Focalin and Vyvanse and how do they work?

Focalin and Vyvanse are medicines that make the brain more active. They are used to treat a problem called ADHD.1, 2 People with ADHD have trouble paying attention, staying still, and controlling their impulses. These medicines help by making more of some brain chemicals, called dopamine and norepinephrine, that are important for attention and impulse control. This helps people with ADHD focus better and be less impulsive and hyperactive.

Vyvanse is also used to treat another problem called binge eating disorder in adults.2 This is when people eat too much food in a short time. Vyvanse works in a similar way by changing the brain chemicals and can help people eat less often. These medicines are usually part of a bigger plan to treat these problems, which may also include talking to a therapist or doing other things. Your doctor will help you choose the best medicine for you.

How does Focalin help with these problems?

Focalin helps with ADHD by making more dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. It does this by stopping them from going back into the brain cells, so they stay longer in the spaces between the cells. Dopamine and norepinephrine are messages that the brain and the body use for many things, like focus, attention, impulse control, motivation, and thinking clearly. People with ADHD have a problem with these messages. So, by making more of them, Focalin can reduce the signs of ADHD and help people cope better with their problem.

How does Vyvanse help with these problems?

Dopamine is a message that the brain uses for many things, like moving, feeling good, and learning. People with ADHD have a problem with dopamine. This is where Vyvanse helps. It changes the brain chemicals and makes more dopamine in the brain. This can help with some of the signs of ADHD, like not paying attention, acting on impulse, being too active or restless. Vyvanse also affects norepinephrine, which may also help with ADHD. Vyvanse does not change serotonin, another brain chemical, like Focalin might do. So, Vyvanse may be used when other medicines do not work well for ADHD, or together with them.

How does Vyvanse work?

Vyvanse (main ingredient: lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) is a drug that slowly releases energy and helps people with ADHD by affecting brain chemicals that control attention, activity, and impulses. The FDA said it was safe to use in 2007 and it is a type of drug that can be addictive if misused.

How to take Vyvanse

Vyvanse is a drug that needs to be changed by the liver before it works in the body. Because it takes more time to work in the body, Vyvanse is less likely to be abused or addicted than other ADHD drugs like Adderall and Ritalin.

Vyvanse comes in different doses from 5 mg to 70 mg in capsules, and also in tablets that can be chewed. These doses follow the same rules. This ADHD drug is taken in the morning with or without food. Do not take Vyvanse after 12 PM because it may make it hard to sleep.

What does Vyvanse treat?

Vyvanse is approved by the FDA to treat ADHD and some sleep problems like narcolepsy. It is also approved for people who have binge eating disorder (BED). Vyvanse can also be given by doctors to treat other problems such as feeling sleepy during the day, feeling sad, or having strange thoughts.

This means that there is proof that the drug works, but the FDA has not said it is okay to treat those problems, which takes a lot of time and money to do.

Possible Problems from Focalin and Vyvanse

Focalin and Vyvanse can cause the same problems, because they have the same main ingredient, methylphenidate. Some problems that people often have from both drugs are changes in how much they eat, feeling sick, and stomach pain. These problems are usually not very bad and people can handle them. But, it’s important to remember that different people may have different reactions, and some people may have worse problems.

Some problems that people may have from taking Focalin are:1

Stomach pain Fever Eating less Feeling sick Some worse problems that people may have from taking Focalin are:1

Heart issues that hurt and last too long (priapism) Blood flow issues in fingers and toes, including Raynaud’s phenomenon Strange sores on fingers or toes Growing slower (height and weight) in children *All drugs, including Focalin and Vyvanse, can cause problems, including serious problems. This is not a full list of problems. You should talk with your doctor about the good and bad things of any drug before taking it.

Some problems that people may have from taking Vyvanse are:2

Eating less (anorexia) Eating less Diarrhea Dry mouth Sleeping problems Stomach pain Nervousness Losing weight Feeling dizzy Being annoyed Feeling sick Throwing up Some worse problems that people may have from taking Vyvanse are:2

Growing slower (height and weight) Blood flow issues in fingers and toes Serotonin Syndrome with signs of being restless, seeing things, having seizures, and more. *All drugs, including Focalin and Vyvanse, can cause problems, including serious problems. This is not a full list of problems. You should talk with your doctor about the good and bad things of any drug before taking it.

Things to Know Before Taking Focalin or Vyvanse

Focalin and Vyvanse are both drugs that stimulate the central nervous system (CNS) and belong to the same group of drugs. They have some common things to watch out for, such as the chance of getting addicted, serious problems with the heart, higher blood pressure, mental health issues, and slower growth in kids.1, 2

Focalin and Vyvanse can also cause trouble with the blood flow in your fingers and toes, like Raynaud’s disease, and they can trigger a dangerous condition called serotonin syndrome if you take them with some other drugs. If you have these problems while using either drug, you need to get medical help right away.

Some of the risks of taking Focalin and Vyvanse are: 1, 2

Allergic reactions: Some people may have bad allergic reactions that can cause symptoms like itching, rash, swelling, very low blood pressure, and trouble breathing.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Talk to a healthcare professional if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, as these drugs may not be safe for you or your baby.

Heart conditions: People who have serious heart conditions should not take Focalin or Vyvanse because they can cause heart problems, such as heart attack, stroke, and sudden death.

High blood pressure: If you have high blood pressure, check your blood pressure regularly while on these drugs, as they can make it go up. Talk to your doctor about how to control it.

Psychiatric history: People who have had mental health problems, such as bipolar disorder or psychotic symptoms, should be careful with Focalin and Vyvanse, as they can make these problems worse.

Growth concerns in children: Both drugs can affect the growth of children. Keep track of their height and weight, and if they are not growing well, your healthcare provider may need to change or stop the treatment.

Peripheral vasculopathy: Look out for signs of blood flow problems in your fingers and toes, such as feeling numb, changing color, or hurting a lot, as these can be related to both drugs.

Serotonin syndrome risk: When you take Focalin or Vyvanse with some other drugs that affect the serotonin system, you can get serotonin syndrome. This is a serious condition that can cause symptoms like feeling restless, seeing things, or having a fast heartbeat. Get medical attention if you have these symptoms.

Price

Focalin and Vyvanse are drugs that you need a prescription for. One big difference between the two drugs is that Focalin comes in both generic and brand name forms for both Focalin and Focalin XR, while Vyvanse does not come in a generic form. This makes a big difference in the price of the two drugs, as the price of the drugs is much lower when you buy the generic forms.

The price of Focalin changes depending on whether you buy the drug in its short-lasting or long-lasting tablets.

The short-lasting brand name version of Focalin is not very expensive for a prescription drug, as it costs about $48 for a one month supply.

Summary

Focalin (dexmethylphenidate) and Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine) are both proven to help people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and many research studies show that they work better than nothing. Sometimes, a doctor may decide to give both drugs together, but this needs to be done carefully because there may be some risks. Both drugs make the brain produce more norepinephrine and dopamine, but they do it in different ways: Focalin works right away while Vyvanse has to be changed by the body first before it can work. The order of giving the drugs depends on the person’s situation, such as their age or other health problems. Both drugs have brand names but only Focalin has a cheaper version that can save money for people who have to pay for their own medicine.

Both Focalin and Vyvanse take some time to start working, and the effects may not be seen right away. The side effects are mostly the same for both drugs - most people can handle them well but some people say they feel less hungry with Focalin than with Vyvanse. For both drugs, it is important to watch for any changes in how the person feels or acts, especially when they start taking them; if there are any signs of heart trouble or thoughts of hurting themselves, they should get medical help right away.