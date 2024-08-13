FootSecure, a pioneering podiatric start-up, becomes the third facility in the country to offer the rare Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery at their Clinics

Bangalore, 13st August 2024: FootSecure, a pioneering healthcare start-up specialising in phygital podiatric medicine and wound care, now offers the rare Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery (MIFAS). This pioneering procedure involves surgical techniques that use small incisions, specialised instruments, and advanced imaging technologies to treat foot and ankle conditions with minimal damage to surrounding tissues.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, the fast-rising recreational and competitive sports scenario, and rising geriatric population, have all led to increased instances of Foot and Ankle complications. India is also among the leading populations with Diabetes, making Diabetic foot conditions a significant part of podiatric practice.

To meet the urgent need for quality podiatric care that is affordable and accessible, FootSecure was Co-founded in 2018 by Dr Sanjay Sharma. Now, after completing a detailed training in MIFAS by GRECMIP, Barcelona, Dr Sharma, and FootSecure bring this to Karnataka, India. MIFAS by GRECMIP is an international scientific society focused on research and education in minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery and is well-reputed among leading surgeons globally.

Speaking about MIFAS and the need for introducing this for the country, Dr. Sharma said, "Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery offers significant advantages over the traditional surgeries and is especially valuable for patients suffering from diabetes, who have a slower wound recovery rate. Among the various advantages, Patients who undergo MIFAS can recover faster and, at times, are even asked to walk out on their own from the operation theatre! Just like laparoscopic surgery that has made inroads in abdominal surgery, I think it is time advanced podiatric procedures are also made mainstream and accessible, and that is exactly what we at FootSecure aim to do. We also intend to hold a cadaveric workshop for Indian surgeons during our next PODOCON conference in May 2025.”

MIFAS has been proven to help treat conditions like bunions (hallux valgus), hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, neuroma, Achilles tendonitis, flatfoot deformities, fore foot pain, heel pain, soft tissue masses (e.g., ganglion cysts), and tendon and ligament repairs. It can be used in various diabetic foot conditions to address deformities and ulcers. Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery (MIFAS) can offer various advantages, including:

Smaller incisions result in reduced scarring and less tissue damage.

Faster recovery with less postoperative pain and decreased need for pain medication.

Lower risk of infection, thus decreasing the use of antibiotics

Minimal blood loss during the surgery

Improved aesthetics with smaller, less noticeable scars

Enhanced mobility and better functional outcomes

Lower risk of complications, improved patient safety, and higher patient satisfaction.

Application of MIFAS in preventive offloading surgeries is also significant in Diabetic Patients.

Apart from the MIFAS, FootSecure offers a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions for Foot And Ankle health, ranging from diagnosis, therapies, surgeries and rehab, addressing 300 plus foot and ankle conditions, chronic wounds, including diabetic foot complications, common foot and nail ailments and sports injuries. Through their proprietary digital ecosystem, Wound360 and Foot360, FootSecure empowers healthcare providers with guidelines and a vast knowledge base for diagnosis, treatment, support, and rehabilitation. The advanced, easy-to-use solutions integrate diagnostic devices, AI-enabled chatbots, and mobile triage and tele-podiatry, facilitating comprehensive foot health and wound care management.

Committed to growth, FootSecure plans to expand into new geographies and introduce innovative solutions, services, and products. By 2025, the company aims to establish India’s first dedicated podiatry hospital and launch a brand of specialised therapeutic footwear designed by medical experts from India and Australia.

