G7 CR Launches Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative: Free Cloud Training & Guaranteed Jobs for All

Bengaluru, 27th August 2024: As an initiative to accelerate the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, G7 CR, a leading cloud service provider and an Advanced Specialized Partner of Microsoft launches a revolutionary program that promises to create a new generation of tech professionals and transform lives of those who, for various reasons, were unable to complete their education or faced setbacks.

This unparalleled program is open to everyone, with no eligibility criteria, providing an inclusive opportunity for individuals from all walks of life—from high school dropouts to graduates in any field.

“This is more than just training. It’s a movement to empower India’s youth with skills that matter. We believe in giving everyone a chance to succeed, and this program is a testament to our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.” said Dr. Christopher Richard, Founder & MD, G7 CR Technologies – a Noventiq company. “We aim to cultivate a new generation of tech professionals who will not only transform their own lives but also contribute to India's growth as a global IT powerhouse.”

The comprehensive six-month training program, led by industry experts, offers participants the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge cloud technologies, preparing them for various technical roles in the IT sector. Upon successful completion of the training, participants are guaranteed job opportunities within G7 CR Technologies, ensuring that their newfound skills translate into immediate employment.

No Barriers to Entry: This program is truly open to all. The only requirement is the zest for learning and proficiency in English reading, writing and communication skills.

Cutting-Edge Training: Hands-on experience with the latest Microsoft technologies and tools.

Mentorship Programs: Industry experts offer guidance and support throughout the program.

6-Month Deep Tech Training: Comprehensive training will be conducted on cloud technologies for six months.

Career Growth: Opportunities for career advancement are available within a dynamic and innovative environment at G7 CR.

Supportive Community: A collaborative environment that values diverse perspectives is part of the program.

As an Advanced Specialized Partner of Microsoft, G7 CR Technologies leverages its deep expertise in cloud solutions to deliver top-tier training that aligns with the latest industry standards.

This program not only enhances technical capabilities but also fosters innovation, resilience, and self-reliance—key pillars of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

To apply, candidates are required to send a 2-minute video introducing themselves and sharing their motivation for joining the program to cana@g7cr.com

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for G7 CR Technologies' cloud training program; an opportunity to develop practical skills and advance professional goals, joining many others who are turning their aspirations into action.