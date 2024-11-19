GIBS Business School, Bangalore Achieves Dual Prestigious Memberships: AACSB and AMDISA Recognition

<p><strong>Bangalore, India – [16/11/2024]</strong> – The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School) is proud to announce a landmark achievement in its journey towards excellence in business education. GIBS has officially become an esteemed member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA), further solidifying its position as a premier institution in the region.</p><p><strong>AACSB Membership: A Mark of Global Excellence</strong></p><p>GIBS Business School has joined the ranks of AACSB member institutions, an acknowledgment that underscores the school’s dedication to delivering world-class business education. The AACSB, known as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, sets the global standard for business school quality and fosters a network of member institutions across numerous countries. This achievement reaffirms GIBS's strategic commitment to upholding the highest standards in education, research, and student development.</p><p>“This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of academic excellence and our unwavering focus on preparing students for leadership in a competitive global market,” said a representative at GIBS Business School.</p><p>The AACSB membership is valid until June 30, 2025, during which GIBS will actively participate in global academic initiatives and collaborations that enhance the quality and impact of business education.</p><p><strong>AMDISA Membership: A Commitment to Regional Leadership</strong></p><p>Adding to this milestone, GIBS Business School has also been welcomed as an institutional member of AMDISA (Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia). This membership aligns GIBS with a distinguished network of South Asian business schools committed to advancing management education and fostering academic collaboration across the region.</p><p>The AMDISA membership, valid from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2029 (Membership No: F-114, Vol. III), demonstrates GIBS's dedication to contributing to and benefiting from a collective pursuit of educational innovation and leadership development in South Asia.</p><p>“Our AMDISA membership not only enhances our regional presence but also opens doors to collaborative opportunities that will enrich the learning experiences of our students and faculty alike,” noted a representative at GIBS.</p><p><strong>A Collective Achievement</strong></p><p>This dual recognition is not just an institutional milestone; it is a celebration of the efforts of the entire GIBS community. The contributions of students, the dedication of the faculty, the support from the alumni network, and the commitment of administrative staff have all played a vital role in earning these prestigious memberships.</p><p><strong>National Recognition</strong></p><p>Further emphasizing GIBS’s esteemed position, the school has achieved remarkable rankings and accolades that showcase its standing as a leader in business education, both regionally and nationally. GIBS Business School’s commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge learning experiences, and the holistic development of its students has been recognized by several esteemed publications and organizations in 2024:</p><p><strong>* A+++ Rating in India's Best B-Schools 2024 by Business India</strong>: This prestigious rating reflects GIBS's comprehensive approach to business education, encompassing high-quality teaching, robust industry interactions, and impactful research initiatives. The A+++ rating places GIBS among the most elite business schools in India, known for setting benchmarks in management education.</p><p><strong>* 23rd Ranked in India's Best B-Schools 2024 by The Week</strong>: This ranking highlights GIBS's national reputation as a premier institution that offers world-class education and produces industry-ready graduates. Being 23rd in the country is a testament to GIBS's sustained commitment to excellence in curriculum design, faculty expertise, and student success.</p><p><strong>* 9th Ranked Best B-Schools in Bangalore 2024 by Fortune India</strong>: GIBS's positioning as the 9th best business school in Bangalore underscores its significant impact in one of India's most competitive educational hubs. This recognition showcases GIBS's leadership in shaping future business leaders within a vibrant academic and corporate landscape.</p><p><strong>* 26th Best B-Schools in South Zone 2024 by Fortune India</strong>: This accolade highlights GIBS’s strong influence in the southern region of India, demonstrating its comprehensive educational framework, strategic partnerships, and a focus on producing skilled graduates who meet the demands of the modern business environment.</p><p><strong>* 61st Best B-Schools in Non-University Category 2024 by Fortune India</strong>: This ranking positions GIBS among the top standalone institutions that excel in offering specialized business programs. The recognition affirms the school’s focused approach in providing a tailored and impactful education that equips students with the practical skills and knowledge needed for real-world success.</p><p><strong>* 10th Ranked in India's Best B-Schools 2024 by Open</strong>: Achieving the 10th position in this national list highlights GIBS’s strong reputation for quality education, innovative teaching methodologies, and industry engagement. It further solidifies GIBS's status as a distinguished institution that continuously strives for academic excellence and the holistic development of its students.</p><p>These rankings and accolades reflect GIBS Business School’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards in education, fostering a nurturing environment for students, and providing a curriculum that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and practical application. The recognitions are a result of the relentless efforts of the entire GIBS community, including faculty members, administrative staff, alumni, and, most importantly, the students who bring life to the institution.</p><p>Through these achievements, GIBS Business School reaffirms its position as one of the most respected and forward-thinking business schools in India, dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.</p><p><strong>About GIBS Business School</strong></p><p>GIBS Business School, based in Bangalore, is recognized as a <a href="https://www.gibs.edu.in/?utm_source=backlinks&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=pressrelease&utm_id=005" rel="nofollow">Top Business School in Bangalore</a> for its innovative approach to education, blending academic rigor with practical learning experiences. With a focus on fostering entrepreneurial spirit and leadership skills, GIBS continues to equip its students with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving global business environment.</p>