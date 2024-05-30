Gold Loses Its Glitter Indian Women Prefer Real Estate - A Study by Anil Katariya, Founder & CEO of Shree Katariya & Associates

New Delhi (India), May 29: Indian women are increasingly turning to real estate as their preferred investment, moving away from the traditional allure of gold. A detailed study by Shree Katariya & Associates highlights this significant shift, exploring the reasons and implications behind this trend.

Preference Shift

Recent research by Shree Katariya & Associates shows that 54% of Indian women now prefer real estate for investment, while only 21% still choose gold. This data clearly indicates that real estate is becoming more popular than gold among Indian women.

Reasons Behind The Shift

Several factors are driving this transition. Firstly, real estate is seen as a stable and lucrative investment option. Unlike gold, which has been experiencing price volatility, real estate offers consistent and secure returns over time. Additionally, government policies, like reduced stamp duty for women property owners, are encouraging this shift towards real estate.

Market Behaviour & Trends

The declining appeal of gold and the rising interest in real estate are reflected in market behaviour. For example, despite a surge in gold prices to INR 73,000/- during the recent wedding season, the prices have since steadily declined, highlighting gold’s volatility. In contrast, the study shows that 91% of women property seekers are interested in affordable and mid-segment properties priced up to INR 50 lakhs, showing a practical approach to investment.

Changing Attitudes Towards Wealth Creation

This shift is not just about investment choices but also reflects broader changes in attitudes towards wealth creation and financial independence among Indian women. Real estate offers a tangible avenue for long-term growth and stability, moving away from the traditional reliance on gold.

Implications for Wealth Management

The growing preference for real estate among Indian women indicates a more diversified and empowered approach to wealth management. Real estate investments provide financial returns and the opportunity to own a tangible asset, aligning with the evolving financial goals and aspirations of Indian women.

Insights from the SKAA Consumer Sentiment Survey

According to the Shree Katariya & Associates consumer sentiment survey, 71% of women prefer buying homes for personal use, while 29% are buying for investment. Additionally, 48% of women prefer ready-to-move properties, and 27% want properties that will be completed within the next six months, indicating a focus on immediate self-use.

In conclusion, the declining appeal of gold and the rise of real estate among Indian women signal a significant shift in investment preferences, driven by changing perceptions, market dynamics, and socio-economic factors. As Indian women increasingly assert their financial independence, real estate emerges as a promising option for wealth creation and long-term financial security, says Anil Katariya, Founder & CEO, SKAA.

www.ShreeKatariya.com

Download Full Research Report 2024