H1: PariPesa Promo Code - DHPESA

On PariPesa, punters can bet on numerous sports. These include sports such as cricket, football, tennis, horse racing, and kabaddi, which are top in popularity in India. The coverage extends to numerous other sports that are popular across the world, including boxing, basketball, motorsports, and rugby, among others. The bookmaker also offers betting options for virtual sports.

The cricket section of the sportsbook has comprehensive coverage of competitions, both international and domestic. Apart from bilateral test, ODI and T20 internationals, the coverage extends to ICC tournaments, including the Men’s ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

The most popular competitions are the numerous T20 leagues around the world. These include the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, and more.

The wide range of betting markets includes popular ones such as outright winner, full match, top batsman, and top bowler. Punters can also bet on niche markets. These include fall of the next wicket, number of runs that will be scored in the next over, and more.

The live betting platform allows punters to place in-play wagers. The betting site allows users to track live scores.