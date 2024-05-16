H1: PariPesa Promo Code - DHPESA

In this article, we teach our readers about the PariPesa promo code. You can find out everything you want to know about the promo code. We also teach you the best way to use the code to avail of a welcome bonus on your first deposit.
The current promo code eligible on the PariPesa platform is DHPESA. By using the PariPesa bonus code, the user will unlock the bonus of 100% on the first deposit up to ₹12,000.
New users who are at least 18 years old and residents of India can avail of a 100% Paripesa registration bonus up to a maximum of ₹12,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹100. The validity of the offer is limited to 30 days from registration.
Alternatively, new users can use the same code to avail a 100% casino welcome bonus of up to ₹130,000 plus 150 free spins. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹800.
In order to use the PariPesa bonus code, you must first create an account with the operator.
You can use the following steps to register an account:
Visit the official PariPesa website.
On the home page, click on the registration button.
Select the registration method you prefer: email, phone, or one-click.
Enter accurate personal information as well as the PariPesa booking code DHPESA.
Click on the registration button to complete the process.
Once you have created your PariPesa account, perform the following steps:
Go to the deposit page and select your preferred method.
Make the initial deposit and the bonus amount will be credited automatically to your account.
The PariPesa welcome offer is available to prospective new players who are 18 years or older. They must be residents of India. The welcome bonus is a 100% offer up to a maximum of ₹12,000.
The following are the terms and conditions relating to the PariPesa bonus:
●New Indian players who are 18 years old and resident in India can avail of the offer.
●The bonus is a 100% offer up to ₹12,000, with a qualifying deposit of at least ₹100. The validity of the offer is limited to 30 days from registration.
●Before withdrawing the welcome bonus, users must satisfy a wagering requirement. In accordance with the wagering requirement, users must wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Each accumulator must have at least three items with betting odds of 1.4 or higher.
●General terms and conditions specified on the PariPesa official site will also apply to the bonus offer.
Apart from the welcome bonus offers, there are some other PariPesa promotions you can find on their site:
This promo feature enables players to make wagers even when they lack funds in their sportsbook account. To be eligible for the promotion, users must have winning bets yet to be settled by the operator.
Using this promotion, users can boost their winnings from accumulator bets. To become eligible for the offer, active users must bet ₹179 or more on an accumulator bet. The accumulator must have at least 4 selections, each selection attracting betting odds of 1.40.
This bonus rewards regular customers for their loyalty. Eligible users’ profile must include their birthdate accompanied by a proof of identity. On their birthday, the users will receive a free bet. They can use a PariPesa booking code received via SMS or email to activate the free bet.
On PariPesa, punters can bet on numerous sports. These include sports such as cricket, football, tennis, horse racing, and kabaddi, which are top in popularity in India. The coverage extends to numerous other sports that are popular across the world, including boxing, basketball, motorsports, and rugby, among others. The bookmaker also offers betting options for virtual sports.
The cricket section of the sportsbook has comprehensive coverage of competitions, both international and domestic. Apart from bilateral test, ODI and T20 internationals, the coverage extends to ICC tournaments, including the Men’s ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup.
The most popular competitions are the numerous T20 leagues around the world. These include the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, and more.
The wide range of betting markets includes popular ones such as outright winner, full match, top batsman, and top bowler. Punters can also bet on niche markets. These include fall of the next wicket, number of runs that will be scored in the next over, and more.
The live betting platform allows punters to place in-play wagers. The betting site allows users to track live scores.
Casino buffs can use the PariPesa app to play their favourite casino games chosen from a vast library. The games are sourced from leading providers, including Mancala Gaming, Evolution, Betsoft, Spribe and more.
With more than 2000 games, the PariPesa casino offers players a choice of slots, table games, card games and Megaways. The slots include popular titles such as Book of Dead and Gonzo’s Quest. It is possible to demo the slot games online before wagering for money. There is also an offering of jackpot games, including the ever-popular Mega Moolah.
The Live Casino section offers numerous live tables, including baccarat, blackjack, roulette and Sic Bo. The choices include such Indian favourites as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.
PariPesa India offers a mobile app with dedicated versions for users of both iOS and Android devices. The app has many great features. It has an intuitively designed interface that allows users to navigate easily through the features. The app allows users to perform every function they can possibly do on the operator’s desktop website.
They can create an account. The app allows users to make deposits and withdrawals and seek help from customer support staff. Players can use the app to bet on the go. They can even make in-play bets.
Importantly, users of the app can apply the promo code on the app and avail of the welcome bonus offer. To use the coupon code, users must sign in if they already have an account. Otherwise, they would need to create an account.
In the account section, they must tap on the ‘bonuses’ tab and follow the prompts until they can enter the PariPesa promo code India in the field provided. Once a user claims the bonus, it will be automatically credited to the user's account.
Before claiming the welcome bonus, you should ensure that the bookmaker provides your desired payment method, as you will both deposit and withdraw money with the method. PariPesa India offers many payment methods for Indian customers, including UPI, PhonePe, and AstroPay, among others. The following table displays the most popular payment methods along with limits and transaction times.
There are numerous ways in which PariPesa users can access customer support:
●Round-the-clock Live Chat
Email support: support-en@paripesa.com
We dedicate this section to answering some frequently asked questions:
The promo code for PariPesa is DHPESA. New users can enter this code when they register their account to avail of a match deposit welcome bonus of up to ₹12,000.
There is no federal law that prohibits online betting in India. Additionally, PariPesa fulfils every legal requirement of India that online betting sites must comply with. Therefore, PariPesa is a legitimate operator in India.
PariPesa has numerous payment methods you can use to withdraw your winnings. These include e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and more. However, before you can make withdrawals, you must have your account verified by submitting the necessary proof of identity and address.
The minimum qualifying deposit to avail of the PariPesa bonus code welcome offer is ₹100.
Note: Access to the products may be restricted in certain countries or states. Please ensure that your use of the products complies with the applicable laws in your state.
These products are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.