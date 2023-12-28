Hammer Curl voor Monster Biceps 2024- Uitvoering & Tips

"Preacher Curl Machine Superset with Rope Push Downs:

Start this workout with machines to warm up your biceps and triceps before doing heavier free weight exercises later in the workout. Set up a preacher curl machine so that the bottom of your arm rests on the pad. Do 4 warm up sets of 10-12 reps, squeezing your biceps hard. After that, go to the cable machine and use a rope attachment for pushdowns. Keep your elbows down and fixed in place. Use more weight for each warm up set and do 3 working sets to failure at 10-12 reps.

Dumbbell Hammer Curls Superset with Seated Overhead Barbell Tricep Extension

The next superset will be single arm hammer curls with seated overhead barbell tricep extension with an easy bar. For the hammer curls, stand up tall, chest up and shoulders back with a bicep in each hand. Do 10 reps with one hand at a time with wrists neutral like you are holding a hammer. Go up weight for each set until you reach failure at 10 reps.

Next, move to a 90 degree bench and do overhead barbell tricep extensions. Keep your elbows high and let the weight drop behind you between the top of your head and your neck. Jump up and control the weight back down. Do 3-4 sets of 10 reps, going to failure on your last set.

Pro Tip 1:

Put a dumbbell vertically on the seat of a 90 degree bench. This will help you move more without hitting the top of the seat with the barbell for the tricep extensions.

Pro Tip 2:

Have a training partner pull down on the weight gently. This will make it harder and increase tension in the triceps, making the exercise more difficult.

Pushdown on Seated Hamstring Curl Superset with Standing Bicep Cable Curl:

This exercise may seem strange but gives an excellent contraction for your triceps. Set up a mat in front of a seated hamstring curl for you to kneel on. From a kneeling position, put hands shoulder distance apart on the pad of the hamstring curl. Push the pad down, extend your arms and really squeeze your triceps hard. Slowly bring weight back up, keeping elbows close to your body. Do 10-12 reps before moving on to bicep curl.

Next you will need to set up a cable crossover machine with two D-handles on the highest setting. Stand in the middle of the machine with a handle in each hand with arms outstretched (like doing a front double bicep pose). Curl the weight bringing your hands towards your head. Do 10-12 reps.

12 Curl Variations to grow monster biceps

As a fitness professional that likes functional training and cross training between many disciplines, I have something to share with you that I love doing: arm workouts! I know, I know, doing sets after sets of bicep curls is what everyone says but who doesn’t want big arms? Not every workout has to involve kettle bells, bands, and chains…sometimes it feels good to just do some old fashioned weightlifting too! For all of you who are hiding from curl lovers out there, here are twelve different curl variations that will keep your arm training fresh and exciting! Now at least you won’t be seen doing the same basic bicep routine week after week and you can use it as an excuse to curl more than once a week…just make sure not to do it in

Serrano Misdirection This is a great way to do barbell curls that my mentor, the famous Dr Eric Serrano, taught me. Start by lifting the weight up 1/4 of the way and stop for 2 seconds. Keep going up to the middle point and stop for another 2 seconds, then lower the weight all the way and do a normal rep. That one rep equals 1 set. You will need to use less weight than usual and do 6 sets of 1 rep. Don’t swing from the bottom position.

1/4 rep The most important part of the curl is the squeeze at the top, and that squeeze makes your biceps look bigger if you want a nice peak. Start by lifting the weight all the way up, pause for a second at the top to squeeze. Lower the weight 1/4 of the way then quickly move it back up before going back to the bottom position. Think of this as adding an extra 1/4 rep squeeze to each curl. You can use this method on barbell, dumbbell or hammer curls.

iso-DB This is a good exercise that focuses on squeezing your biceps at the top of each curl. Most of the time when you do alternating DB curls, one db stays at your side so your bicep can rest while you curl the other side. This is not what you want to do. Curl both DBs up and hold them at the top. Start alternating sides for 5-8 reps, always keeping one DB up and squeezing your bicep hard. Remember you will need less weight than normal DB curl.

Time Under Tension 5/5/5 This is another good method that works for any type of curl - or any exercise for that matter. The 5/5/5 means how fast you do each part of each rep: spend 5 seconds lifting the weight up, hold in full squeeze at the top for 5 seconds, then lower it for 5 seconds. Do sets of 3-5 reps, and it helps to have someone count for you so your 5/5/5 count stays consistent.

Incline Twist This is a fun exercise from a long time ago when bodybuilding was popular and my business partner Cory Gregory likes it too. Lie on an incline at 45 degrees and do alternating DB curls keeping your elbows back as you lift them up. After 5-8 reps take about 10 seconds and turn your palms out and then back in, twisting your dumbbells as you stretch your biceps before doing another2 or 3 reps.

Bent over concentration curl This is my favorite type of concentration curl, and probably one of the hardest curl variations too. I usually use it as a burnout set or a superset with heavy standing barbell curls. Squat down and grab an empty olympic bar and put your triceps on your knees. Your elbows should be just below your knee and your arms should be straight up and down perfectly . Keep your hips high and lift

