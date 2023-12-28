Has Chris Bumstead done Steroids or is he Natural 2024?

This article is about the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique category, which is for bodybuilders who look like the ones from the old days, not the huge ones who use a lot of steroids. And Chris Bumstead is the best example of this category.

Many people are curious if Chris Bumstead is natural or if he uses steroids to get his amazing body. But the online information is not clear or reliable.

Chris Bumstead Natural vs Steroids Is Chris Bumstead Natural?

The short answer is no. Chris Bumstead is not natural. And he definitely uses steroids most of the time while preparing for the Mr. Olympia competition, as almost all of the other competitors do too.

But CBum does not look very big like the open bodybuilding guys. So you might wonder how I can be so sure he is on steroids.

How Can You Know Chris Bumstead Is Not Natural? First, it is obvious that Chris Bumstead has a lot of muscle. And he keeps most of that muscle even when he eats very little to get very low body fat.

And you need to understand that having very low body fat and very high muscle needs drug help, even if CBum is not the biggest bodybuilder.

Of course, I know that is not solid proof. So let us look at some other ways to tell if someone is natural.

Steroid Drug Tests Drug tests are the only scientific way to show if someone is on steroids. So should not Chris Bumstead have failed a drug test if he is not natural? Well, not really.

You see, CBum competes in the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB). And, on paper, the IFBB says they do drug tests to stop athletes from using drugs.

Also, the IFBB follows the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) List of Banned Substances. This list has steroids, growth hormones, stimulants, and diuretics.

But the truth is that the IFBB does not make competitors take drug tests for steroids before competitions. And as far as I know, the random drug test is almost never done.

So drug testing is not a good way to know if a professional bodybuilder like Chris Bumstead uses steroids.

So in this article, you will get a clear answer to the Chris Bumstead steroid question and stop the guessing.

The Steroid Problem In a sport that wants the most muscle possible, talking about steroids is not allowed because of the legal and moral issues of using drugs that make you stronger. Also, bodybuilders do not want people who do not know much to follow their words as suggestions or tips. So professional bodybuilders hardly talk about if they use steroids or not, or how much and how often they use them. So there is always a lot of guessing about which fitness stars use steroids. But I will show you how to figure out rather than guess. And help you see the difference between a natural and unnatural body.

Is Chris Bumstead Natural Steroid Side Effects Another way to check if someone is on steroids is by looking at the side effects that come with using strong and muscle-building drugs. The most common side effects of steroids are pimples, red skin, hair loss, and shoulder growth.

When looking at close-ups of Chris Bumstead, his skin looks normal for a man his age. But you can see a red color and some bumpy skin when he is ready for the competition.

Also, Chris’s hair has gone back a lot over the last few years. Of course, this could be just his genes, or it could be because of steroid use.

See Chris Bumstead’s Hair Over The Years

Another clear sign of steroids is CBum’s very big shoulders. This happens with steroid use because this muscle group has more receptors for the hormones that steroids affect.

But this is not enough to say for sure that Chris Bumstead uses steroids.

Fat-Free Mass Index What if we could measure a limit for how much muscle mass someone can have naturally? Well, there is a formula with some studies that suggest that.

FFMI (Fat-Free Mass Index) is like BMI (Body Mass Index) in that it is a ratio of height and weight. But FFMI is better because it uses lean muscle mass instead of total body weight.

To calculate FFMI, you input your height, weight, and body fat percentage. Then the formula gives you a number that shows how muscular you are.

For men, FFMI is usually between 17 and 22, with a higher number being more muscular. Also, a study suggests that an FFMI over 25 is not likely without using steroids1.

Chris Bumstead FFMI Try My Free FFMI Calculator to See How Muscular You Are

But the FFMI limit is more of a suggestion than a strict rule. And some people who have good genes can get over 25 naturally. So it is a big warning when someone has an FFMI of 26-28.

Next, I will calculate Chris Bumstead’s FFMI in the off-season and on stage at the Mr. Olympia competition.

Ronnie Coleman FFMI Natural vs Steroids

Chris Bumstead Off Season FFMI In the off-season, CBum often gains weight to over 260 lbs. And he does not get very fat, so his body fat percentage probably stays in the low teens.

Also, Bumstead is quite tall at 6’1. With that in mind, Chris Bumstead’s off-season FFMI is 29.6, which is very high and almost surely shows steroid use.

But what about when he loses weight for a bodybuilding contest?

Related: Chris Bumstead Height, Weight, & Body Measurements

Chris Bumstead Contest FFMI When he is at his leanest on stage, Bumstead weighs about 235 lbs. And he gets very ripped with a body fat percentage in the low single digits.

With those numbers, Chris Bumstead’s contest FFMI is an amazing 33! And that number is way beyond the charts for how much muscle mass someone can have naturally.

So, based on this number, I can guess with almost complete certainty that Chris Bumstead uses steroids, especially during the contest preparation phase.

But it turns out we do not have to guess or wonder about CBum’s steroid use.

Is Chris Bumstead Natural Based On FFMI Chris Bumstead Steroid Admission In a YouTube video called Talking About My Cycle, Chris Bumstead starts by talking about blood tests he did for food allergies and immune system problems. But he changes to blood work about his supplement plan.

Of course, Chris is not talking about protein powder and creatine. His air quotes mean steroids instead of supplements.

Specifically, CBum says he takes 200mg to 500mg of man-made testosterone per week, a steroid that affects male hormones. And he says he stops all steroids at least once a year.

In the video, Bumstead says he also takes 1-2 other drugs in both the off-season and contest preparation phases. These drugs are usually another injection that helps with gaining or losing muscle.

Also, Bumstead talks about how he uses the lowest dose he needs to see results. And that steroids are not the most important thing in anyone’s bodybuilding success.

While steroids do help, they are not the easy way that most people think performance enhancers are. Chris says this by basically saying you should not think about steroids if you do not have the basics of diet and training right first.

I also think that you should not use performance enhancers unless you have tried everything in your diet and workouts first. Even then, you have to think about the long-term bad health effects of using these drugs.

When it comes to eating, C-Bum does not cheat. The Pro has talked about the 5,000-calorie diet he eats in the off-season. Eating and supplements have become more important in the sport, as athletes keep learning and finding new ways to push their bodies to the limit. Of course, bodybuilders in the IFBB Pro League also use PEDs. The use/abuse of these drugs made many people in the sport talk about problems related to them like not having kids, health issues, and death.

With his wins, Bumstead has become a representative for the sport of bodybuilding. The Canadian says, especially in today’s world, that athletes in this sport should focus on getting the most out of each drug they use. While Bumstead did not say the exact PEDs in his cycle, the Classic Physique champ had a lot to say about the topic.

Chris Bumstead Propose

Are Steroids The Solution? One question was more noticeable than the others, and it is something that many gym users wonder every day. A fan asked if using steroids was a good choice for bodybuilding, Bumstead gave a clear answer.

Also, most people have not reached their natural limit. So my goal is to help you learn and make better changes to your body and overall health.

Chris Bumstead Push Pull Legs Split It is also important to understand that Chris Bumstead’s success is not only because of steroids. He is a bodybuilder who has good genes, works hard, and has top coaches who help him with his diet and training.

One of Bumstead’s favorite training plans is a 6-day push, pull, legs routine. What he likes about this plan is that he can train every muscle group twice a week.

Chris Bumstead gives advice on whether or not steroid use should be a choice. When it comes to bodybuilding and seeing results, it is no secret that supplements are a big part of it. Supplements like creatine and protein powder help a lot in recovery and building muscle, but is that enough? In a world with social media and fitness people who always show the best light and pump, many wonder why they do not look like a Mr. Olympia in a year of lifting. This is where you see things like SARMs or anabolic steroids being used by young people.

Chris Bumstead has given some good advice on whether or not taking steroids should be a choice for someone who wants to get into bodybuilding. During a 2021 Q&A, the Classic Physique champion said his opinion on whether or not taking steroids was a good idea.

Chris Bumstead has made himself the Classic Physique champion of the Mr. Olympia, and is someone that many bodybuilders look up to. After beating Breon Ansley in 2019, Bumstead would win again at the 2020 show, followed by 2021 and 2022, making him the current champion at the Olympia. Bumstead has brought one of the best bodies to the stage in any category. The Canadian kept his title to become a two-time Classic Physique Olympia champion.

Classic Physique star Chris Bumstead is getting ready to start his preparations for 2022 Mr. Olympia. Before starting his bodybuilding season, Bumstead says that a ‘very low dose’ cycle has helped him look much better, and also kept his health.

Bumstead, a three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion, is seen as one of the biggest stars in the sport. His mix of size and beauty make him very hard to beat on stage. The amazing packages he keeps bringing to Olympia are not by chance, he plans his health, training, and overall preparation carefully every year he does bodybuilding.