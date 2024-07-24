Hebbevu Managed Farmland launches Hebbevu Genetics to transform cattle IVFs in India

Andhra Pradesh (India), July 23: Hebbevu Managed Farmland, founded by visionary brothers Mr. Amith Kishan and Mr. Ashrith Kishan from Karnataka, introduces their new subsidiary, called Hebbevu Genetics. This is aimed at transforming cattle genetics and in-vitro fertilizations (IVFs) in India.

While IVF technology for humans is well-established in medicine, the same for animals is still young in India; despite Brazil having made substantial strides. However, this scenario is set to change with the advent of Hebbevu Genetics. Just recently, the Kishan brothers created history after successfully doing 80 embryo transfers within a single day – which is an Indian national record. Considering that only a few veterinary professionals in India can perform one or two such procedures in a single day, this achievement is especially noteworthy.

Hebbevu Genetics aims to refine cattle breeding practices, upgrade genetic worth, augment productivity; all of which are critical in benefiting the agricultural industry. The utilization of modern IVF techniques on cows leads to better genetic traits, increased milk production as well as higher disease resistance that are essential for sustainable and profitable dairy farming in India.

Hebbevu Managed Farmland located at Andhra Pradesh is setting new rules of success in agriculture as redesigned by the founders. Transitioning from high-paying banking careers to this impactful agribusiness, they are now known for excelling in selling and managing farmlands. Their subsidiary brands: Hebbevu Farm Fresh Milk and Hebbevu Fresh have elevated the company to greater heights. This attainment does not merely involve finances, but is life changing for the rural communities they serve. In their operating areas, Hebbevu is greatly contributing to the local economy and empowering rural communities by providing jobs to hundreds of men and women.

Hebbevu Genetics has achieved significant milestones in Indian agriculture and cattle genetics, thanks to the devoted staff of Hebbevu Genetics.

Key Contributors at Hebbevu Genetics:

- Dr. Amol Ashok Sahare, PhD in Animal Biotechnology (PGS)

- Dr. D Nagoorvali, PhD in Animal Biotechnology

- Dr. K Vidyadhara Reddy, BVSc & AH

- Dr. G Naveen, BVSc & AH

- Dr. Brahmandrareddy, BVSc & AH

- Darshan NH

- Sujay Kumar MS

- Raju Balu Bhai Motwadiya, and all the other contributors at the company.

A heartfelt appreciation and best wishes extend to the brand and their dedicated team. Their commitment and hard work have tremendously transformed the operations and research capabilities. The efforts of all the talented individuals not only led their organization into a promising future, but also prominently put India on the global map for advanced cattle genetics along IVF technology. Even among many other things that has made India being one of the leading countries in numerous spheres- Hebbevu Managed Farmland is ensuring that it excels in this field also.