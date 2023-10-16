HGH for Men: The Ultimate Guide to Bodybuilding with Human Growth Hormone

HGH is a hormone that can be given to people for different reasons, but the main one is a health problem called GHD (growth hormone deficiency). GHD often happens with aging and HGH therapy can offer many benefits.

But you should know that in the United States, buying and using HGH is not allowed by law. This means that to get HGH legally, you need to have a prescription from a doctor who is licensed. This usually requires a careful check-up and diagnosis to see if HGH therapy is right and good for you.

Another way people who are interested in HGH can try is to use legal/natural supplements & secretagogues that can boost natural HGH production in the body.

What is HGH Therapy and What are Its Benefits?

Some scientific studies show that HGH therapy has great benefits; it can make muscles stronger, help lose weight, build lean muscle mass, heal faster after injuries, make bones stronger, lower the risk of heart disease, improve energy & mood, reduce body-fat, and give better sleep. It’s no surprise why HGH is very popular, especially in the fitness and wellness industry.

All these things can greatly & fully improve a person’s life quality, making daily activities easier and lessening feelings of tiredness or weakness. HGH therapy can help reduce a lot of aging effects, leading to a healthier and more lively & happy life.

Also, HGH is not a steroid; while both steroids and HGH are hormones, steroids come from cholesterol and mainly affect the body’s metabolism and immune system, while HGH, a protein-based hormone made in the pituitary gland, mainly stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration.

HGH is often mixed up with steroids in bodybuilding and sports because, like anabolic steroids, it can improve physical performance and muscle growth, causing its abuse as a performance-enhancing drug.

Legal Aspects of HGH: Prescription and Regulations In the United States and many other countries, HGH is a restricted substance. It’s legally approved for a few specific medical conditions, like treating short height as well as poor growth in children due to some medical reasons, such as Turner’s syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, chronic kidney disease, HGH deficiency or insufficiency, and children born small for their age.

Some adults can use HGH for health problems like short bowel syndrome, low growth hormone levels, low hormones, tumors in the pituitary gland or their treatment, and muscle loss due to HIV/AIDS.

HGH is not legal without a doctor’s order because some people may misuse it, harm themselves, or cheat in sports.

Right now, the World Anti-Doping Agency and most sports groups do not allow HGH, and in the U.S., it is against the law to have or give HGH for any reasons other than those approved by the FDA and ordered by a doctor.

So, while HGH may have some benefits, a doctor must guide its use. It is not a magic pill for health or fitness, and it has some risks. It is important to think about things like side effects and talk to a healthcare provider before starting any new treatment plan.

How to Get a Doctor’s Order for HGH

Getting a doctor’s order for Human Growth Hormone (HGH) needs some steps. The first step is to talk to a healthcare provider. This could be your regular doctor or a specialist in hormones. During the talk, you will share your signs, medical history, and why you want HGH therapy.

A complete physical check is a very important part of this process and tests often include blood tests to check hormone levels and may also include pictures of the brain, as the pituitary gland (which makes HGH) is in the brain.

It is hard to get HGH order from a professional hormone specialist without a complete physical check. But some doctors may choose to give HGH to people who show signs of low growth hormone levels (GHD), a problem that often happens with old age.

These signs can include more belly fat and less muscle mass, lower energy levels, higher cholesterol, and more chance of weak bones, all of which are linked to serious health problems like diabetes and heart diseases.

In such cases, if such signs are seen, your doctor will likely do some tests, including measuring IGF levels and doing a growth hormone test. Some clinics that help with aging can give HGH, based on these tests.

After that, if your doctor finds out that you have low HGH levels or another problem that could get better with HGH therapy, they will write you an order. The amount and time of therapy will be made for your specific needs and problem.

In recent years, online medicine has made it possible to get an order for HGH online. This can be easy, but it is very important to use a good service. Make sure that the service has a talk with a licensed healthcare provider and that any medicines ordered come from a good drug store.

Buying HGH Online:

Tips and Warnings A finding of low growth hormone levels (GHD) needs a face-to-face talk with a medical professional, as it needs some tests. That is why, an HGH order cannot be bought online.

The levels of growth hormone in your body change during the day, making one blood test not enough for a clear finding. So, a GH test, thought to be the best way, is needed. This method, also called an insulin test (ITT), needs making low blood sugar through an insulin shot and must be done in a place with medical help.

It is important to note that getting a legal order for HGH online is not possible because of the need of a face-to-face check and the doing of tests by a healthcare provider.

If you have low growth hormone levels (GHD), the best way to get high-quality treatment is to get a legal HGH prescription from your doctor.

Once you have a prescription, you can order from trusted online sources. Look for online pharmacies that ask for a prescription like Goodrx, BlinkHealth etc. These pharmacies are more likely to sell genuine products and best place to order HGH. Stay away from websites that sell HGH without a prescription, as this is against the law and the product’s quality is not sure.

If you don't have or can't get a doctor's prescription, you can try legal growth hormone boosters like Genf20 Plus & HyperGH 14x. Also, some HRT & anti-aging, testosterone and hgh therapy clinics may give you real HGH shots from USA or from Mexico & Cost Rica etc., along with their medical advice and tests.

Some HGH clinics also have sermorelin & peptides therapy.

Things to think about when choosing different HGH brands for sale When you choose an HGH brand, there are some things to think about.

First, the quality of the product is very important as higher quality means better results; most brands sold by well-known anti-aging clinics, for example, usually have a quality of more than 99%.

Second, the source of the HGH is important, with pharma-grade products made by big drug companies often being better but more costly than generic brands made by smaller factories.

Third, the way of using the product matters, with brands like Norditropin and Genotropin giving you HGH in easy-to-use pens and cartridges that work with auto-injector devices, which usually cost more, while others come in powder form that you need to mix with bac water and use with an insulin needle, which is more trouble for the users.

Lastly, price is a big thing, with generic injectable HGH brands usually giving you more for your money if you are on a tight budget, while those who can spend more might choose brands like Norditropin or Genotropin.

Extra Tip: Buying HGH from Mexico or Costa Rica etc. can be a good idea, but only if you do it through trusted Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) centers that have offices in both the USA and Mexico. This makes sure that the HGH is good, legal, and that the treatment is done by qualified doctors, which protects your health and legal status.

Best HGH shots & pens brands

Some of the most trusted and FDA-approved HGH brands in the US for sale are Norditropin, Humatrope, Genotropin, Saizen, and Omnitrope. It’s very important to do your research and compare these different brands to find the best one for your needs.

Each of these brands has different forms of HGH to suit the different needs of people who need HGH therapy.

1. Norditropin

Norditropin , by Novo Nordisk Inc comes as a ready-to-use device called the FlexPro Pen, with prices for the smallest 5 mg option starting at $750 and 10mg at around $1500. This amount usually lasts a month at the normal starting dose of 0.2 mg (0.6 units) per day for 5mg option, which means a monthly cost of $900 (for 5 mg) and $1800 (for 10 mg), cost going up with your dose. However, if you get it with a prescription in Mexico, the cost can go down a lot to around $350 for 5mg Norditropin and $550 for 10mg.

Benefits:

Norditropin comes in a ready-to-use device called FlexPro Pen, which is very convenient.

It has different dosage options, so you can choose the best one for you.

Top quality HGH pen & the best choice for those who need Growth hormone replacement therapy

It’s a trusted, FDA-approved brand.

Drawbacks:

Norditropin is one of the most costly HGH brands, but its price goes down a lot if you get it from Mexico or Costa Rica

The FlexPro Pen may not work well for those who are afraid of needles or have trouble using their hands.

2. Humatrope

Humatrope, by Eli Lilly and Company can be used as a HumatroPen injection device or a bottle for manual mixing, with the smallest 6 mg cartridge costing about $900 per month.

Benefits:

Humatrope has two forms: the HumatroPen injection device and a bottle for manual mixing, giving you more options.

It’s a well-known, FDA-approved brand & made in USA

It has been in the market since 1998

Drawbacks:

Humatrope is quite expensive, with highest price per IU around $20 - $23

The manual mixing process for Humatrope bottles can be hard and slow for some users.

3. Genotropin

Genotropin, by Pfizer has a 5 mg cartridge for the Genotropin Mixer device at around $550-1850 per month, taken at 0.2 mg per day. Another option is single doses of 0.2mg which can be bought as Genotropin MiniQuicks at $32 each costing about $960 per month.

Benefits:

Genotropin has different dosage options, including the Genotropin Mixer device and Genotropin MiniQuicks.

It’s a reliable, FDA-approved brand.

It has been in the market since 1996

Drawbacks:

Genotropin is one of the most expensive HGH brands.

The Genotropin Mixer device may be hard for some users to handle.

4. Saizen

Saizen is a product of Merck Serono, Inc, a company from Switzerland. It comes as an 8.8 mg cartridge that you can use with the Easypod HGH injection pen. It costs about $1100 per month.

Pros:

Saizen is easy to use with the Easypod injection pen.

It is a trusted and approved brand by the FDA.

It has been in the market since 1997.

Cons:

Saizen is quite costly.

It is not very popular among the anti-aging/HRT clinics compared to other brands like Genotropin, Norditropin etc.

5. Zptropin

ZPtropin is made by ZPHC (Zhengzhou Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd country, China). It is a Somatropin product that you inject under your skin. It is a new product in the HGH injections market and you can buy it online from websites like Worldhgh.com etc. (with credit card). Zptropin comes in 16 IU powder vials, and each kit has either 5 or 10 of these vials. You need to mix it with water before using it with an insulin syringe.

Pros

Zptropin is very pure, with a purity level of 99.93%, as shown by independent lab tests. It is as good as HGH brands from USA.

Each kit has a strong anti-fake system, including unique codes and holograms.

Zptropin, like its similar product Jintropin (another Chinese HGH brand) is cheap, costing $2.3 to $2.5 per IU.

Cons

Zptropin is not very well-known among HRT doctors & clinics.

It is widely used in illegal markets & bodybuilding groups.

Some other good HGH products are Serostim (from EMD Serono), Jintropin (from GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, China), Omnitrope (from Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals) etc. Omnitrope comes as a 5 mg pen cartridge for around $675, (which costs around $810 per month at a 0.2mg per day dose) or a 5.8 mg vial for around $300, both options last for a month. Here is a better guide on choosing best HGH injections.

How much do HGH injections cost usually? The cost of legal Human Growth Hormone (HGH) injections depends on things like how they are made and checked, and the type and name of the medicine.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes sure that HGH is checked for quality, which adds to the final cost. This step is important to make sure that the medicine is good and strong when it reaches the patient.

Because of these things, the average cost of one HGH injection can be different, from $300 to $1500 per injection.

Besides the cost of the injections themselves, the first cost of growth hormone therapy also includes talking to a doctor and doing some tests.

Talking to a doctor who specializes in endocrinology usually costs around $100 in the US. During this talk, the doctor will check any signs and order some tests to see if you have GHD.

These tests, called provocation tests e.g., insulin tolerance test (ITT), use some medicines that can make your GH levels go high in your blood. It costs another $100 as it has to be done by a trained medical team in a proper medical place.

If the test results show GHD, the doctor will give you a prescription for HGH, which does not cost anything extra. The name of the medicine will affect the total cost of the therapy, but all FDA-approved prescription HGH names have the same recombinant HGH structure.

Also, each injection name has extra costs related to the different HGH forms and the tools needed for injection, such as pens, cartridges, needles, vials, and water for mixing.

American vs Chinese HGH brands Chinese injections are cheaper than American HGH brands like Norditropin, but they have the same quality. They are like low-cost generic brands, but HGH brands still have most of the HGH injections market. However, not all Chinese HGH injections have the same high quality. Some Chinese brands like Jintropin and Zptropin had good results in lab tests, but some lower quality Chinese brands are Ansomone, Glotropin and Kigtropin.

How to buy HGH peptides online

Other options than HGH injections HGH peptides are another way to get HGH or HGH therapy. Human Growth Hormone peptides are a kind of therapy that makes the body produce more growth hormone naturally. Unlike HGH injections, which put growth hormone into the body directly, HGH peptides tell the pituitary gland to make more growth hormone. This natural way is usually safer but it may not work as well as real HGH.

One of the most popular HGH peptides is HGH fragment 176-191. This peptide is a changed form of the amino-acids 176-191 that are part of the bigger growth hormone molecule. It has been shown to help lose fat and build muscle, making it a favorite among athletes and bodybuilders.

Some other popular HGH peptides are Sermorelin, Ipamorelin, Tesamorelin and CJC-1295. Sermorelin is a growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) that makes the pituitary gland release more growth hormone.

When comparing Sermorelin vs HGH, Sermorelin is better because it can make the body produce more growth hormone naturally, lowering the chance of side effects from using HGH directly.

Ipamorelin increases growth hormone production by making more growth hormone-releasing hormone and stopping somatostatin. When used with CJC-1295, a fake GHRH, it makes a stronger and more stable growth hormone release, slowing down the aging effect on growth hormone production.

Sermorelin acetate, a cheaper and legal alternative to HGH that still needs a prescription, is becoming more popular because of its low price, being about a third of the price of HGH.

The price of HGH peptide treatment can change based on what you want and how you use it, usually from $150 to $600 every month. It’s important to know that insurance does not pay for peptide therapy.

Getting Peptides (like Sermorelin, Tesamorelin etc.) prescription online has become easier, with many good anti-aging clinics offering this service. This makes it easy for people to buy Sermorelin injections or other peptides online, giving them a simple and quick way to start their journey towards better health and fitness or for bodybuilding.

In a time where being fit and healthy is important, many people use HGH pills to get more energy, gain muscle, and feel good overall. It’s important to pick the right HGH if you want to add it to your health routine. We’ll look at the best 4 HGH supplements in the market in 2023 in this article. We’ll talk about what they are made of, what people think about them, possible problems, and how to use them safely.

Steroid HGH Steroid:

HGH is a strong HGH enhancer in tablet form. It is different from artificial steroids, because it makes your body produce more HGH naturally. This is a safer and better option. You can order HGH online now from Steroid, the best place to get real HGH online.

Ingredients in HGH-X2: L-Arginine: Helps to raise HGH levels. Maca Root: Gives you more energy and stamina. Mucuna Pruriens Extract: Makes you feel more alive. Hawthorn Berry Extract: Keeps your heart healthy. Customer reviews of HGH-X2: Users have said that they felt more energetic, had bigger muscles, and performed better. They liked the natural way of increasing HGH, without the dangers of artificial HGH injections.

Cons of HGH-X2:

It does not work right away, as you may have to wait a few weeks to see results. Also, different people may have different outcomes.

GenF20 Plus by Leading Edge Health You can buy HGH now from Leading Edge Health online.

GenF20 Plus is another great HGH supplement, made by Leading Edge Health. This supplement helps you look and feel younger and healthier, making it a good choice for those who want overall health benefits.

Ingredients in GenF20: Anterior Pituitary Powder: Makes your body release more HGH. Astragalus Root Extract: Boosts your immune system. Colostrum: Has a lot of growth factors. Deer Antler Velvet: Has IGF-1, a growth hormone. GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid): Improves your mood and sleep. Customer reviews of GenF20: Users have said that they had more energy, better skin, and more muscle definition. They also liked the complete approach to anti-aging and wellness.

Cons of GenF20: It may take a few months to feel the full benefits, and the price is a bit higher than some other supplements.

HyperGH 14X You can get steroids and HGH injections from our website now.

HyperGH 14X is made for people who want to build muscles and perform better. This supplement comes in both tablet and spray forms, giving you more options in how to use it.

Ingredients in HyperGH 14X: L-Arginine: Makes your body produce more HGH. L-Glutamine: Helps your muscles recover faster. L-Glycine: Helps you sleep better. Deer Antler Velvet: Has IGF-1 for muscle growth. Cons of HyperGH 14X: While it works well for muscle gains, it may not give you as many overall health benefits as some other supplements.

Provacyl HGH for Men, HGH Supplements for Men As men get older, their HGH and testosterone levels go down, making them feel less energetic, less and less alive. Provacyl is made to solve these problems and help men get back their youthful zest.

Ingredients in Provacyl: L-Arginine: Increases HGH production. L-Glutamine: Helps you think clearly. L-Lysine: Improves your performance. Ginkgo Biloba: Enhances your brain function. Customer reviews of Provacyl: Users have said that they felt more energetic, happier, and more alive. It’s a perfect supplement for men who want to fight the effects of aging. You can buy steroids online now.

Drawbacks of Provacyl: Like GenF20, you might have to wait for a while to see clear results.

What You Need to Know About Cost, Amount, and Other Things Each of these supplements has a different suggested amount and price. To make sure you use them safely and effectively, it’s important to follow the maker’s directions. Also, before you start any new supplement plan, especially if you have any health problems or worries, talk to a health expert.

Here are three of the many things that make them different:

Ingredients: Besides HGH boost, each of these pills has a different mix of substances. You should think about your own health and fitness goals when you pick the best supplement for you.

Market division: Even though many people can use these supplements, some of them are specially made for muscle builders, sports players, or for people who have hormone changes because of aging. Choose the option that matches your goals.

Form: Some supplements are in pill form, while others are in spray form.

The choice of form depends on what you like and what is easy for you.

How to Use the Best HGH Supplements for Sale Safely?

Using HGH supplements safely is very important to avoid any bad effects and get the results you want. Here are some useful tips:

Follow the amount that the maker recommends. Talk to your doctor before you start any new supplement plan to avoid any side effects. Be patient; patience is important, results may take several weeks or months to show up. Watch your progress and change your plan if needed. Drink water and eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly for the best results.

FAQs

Q1. Are HGH supplements legal? Yes, HGH supplements like the ones in this guide are legal and you can buy them without a prescription. They are not the same as fake HGH shots, which usually need a prescription.

Q2. Are there any bad effects from HGH supplements? When you take them as told, HGH supplements are usually safe. But, some people might have mild effects like headaches or stomach problems. It’s important to take the medicine as told and to talk to a doctor if you have any questions or worries.

Q3. Can women use HGH supplements? Yes, women can use HGH supplements safely. Many of these supplements are good for both men and women and have many health benefits.

Q4. How long should I take HGH supplements to see results? Results may be different but it’s normal to start feeling more lively and healthy after a few weeks. It might take a few months of regular use to see more clear results.

Always put safety first, stick to the amounts that are suggested, and get advice from a medical expert before using HGH supplements. You can use HGH to help your overall health and energy with the right choice and a regular schedule.