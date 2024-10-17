How Anthropology is Redefining Defence Technology’s Future

<p>Ayushi Hisaria, the founder of Erudition Shiva, has recently brought a compelling argument to the limelight. She has critically analysed the role of anthropology in shaping defence technology. Her research paper shows how cultural and behavioural insights can be used to improve military systems.</p><p>According to Hisaria, anthropology can drastically change the way people see technology and connect it to human values. The 21st century has witnessed constant advancements in science and technology, and this air of progress has touched the defence system, too. In such a progressive scene, Hisaria’s perspectives give a fresh highlight on the importance of ethical consideration and human-centred design.</p><p><a href="https://eruditionshiva.com/2024/10/08/role-of-anthropology-in-designing-defense-technology/" rel="nofollow">To read the full paper, click here.</a></p><p><strong>Anthropology and Defence System - The Unusual Connection</strong></p><p>Outwardly, anthropology and defence technology look like an unlikely pairing. The first one refers to the study of human societies, behaviours, and cultures. Traditionally, it is associated with cultural or academic studies.</p><p>The latter is all about the notorious relationship between man and machine. It hardly has any evident connection to the defence mechanism. At least, traditional beliefs suggest so.</p><p>However, Hisaria’s work shows anthropology’s critical role in the advancement of the defence system. Her research says, defence designers can create sensitive and ethnically sound technologies by studying human behaviour.</p><p>Anthropology offers priceless insights into the way people react to various situations. If defence designers are equipped with this knowledge, they can create advanced defence tools which would prioritise human needs. Hisaria’s research states that anthropology is way more than observing human behaviour. The principle of the discipline also encourages one to use those observations to make a better societal system.</p><p><strong>The Anthropological Impact on Ethical Defence Design</strong></p><p>Hisaria’s paper shows how anthropology can significantly contribute to the effort of designing ethical tools. Recently, many modern weapons have been introduced by different countries from across the globe. Though expensive and highly efficient, those weapons raise questions about their ethical use.</p><p>During military operations, technology often causes severe damage. The harm may be unintended, but it occurs because cultural nuances have been ignored. This is where anthropology can help. The discipline can predict these outcomes because it can focus on the human aspects of technology deployment. For example, drones may be an excellent means to target enemies. But at the same time, they infringe on civilian’s privacy.</p><p>If defence engineers examine these situations through an anthropological lens, they will probably make better tools and decisions. </p><p><strong>Promoting Human-Centred Design</strong></p><p>Typically, when developing defence technologies, conventional designers don’t consider the user’s physical and psychological needs. Consequently, users experience inefficiencies or, in worst-case scenarios, physical damage or accidents.</p><p>This risk can be mitigated by using anthropological studies to create defence technology designs, states Hisaria. The discipline’s core principles encourage designers to learn more about those who will use the tools, doesn’t matter if they are soldiers or civilians living in conflict zones.</p><p>For example, when developing military gear like armour and helmets, there should be ergonomic considerations. This can improve safety and comfort for soldiers. Anthropology also provides comprehensive insights into the soldiers’ physical and psychological capabilities and limitations.</p><p><strong>Cultural Sensitivity in Military Campaigns</strong></p><p>Most military campaigns take place in foreign territories. Such places have different social and cultural norms. If defence engineers don’t have a solid understanding of this, they may not build result-driven technology. Anthropology, according to Hisaria’s explanation, plays a critical role here.</p><p>In her paper, she cited the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) campaign in Afghanistan. There, anthropologists lend a helping hand to military planners and explain local social structures and traditions to them. This strategic explanation helps improve the relationship between local communities and militaries. That way, campaigns turned out to be less confrontational.</p><p><strong>Addressing Ethical Dilemmas</strong></p><p>Modern defence mechanisms are experiencing a significant challenge - autonomous weapons systems. Such systems include unmanned vehicles and drones. Indeed, they render unbelievable military advantages.</p><p>However, they also raise ethical concerns. Autonomous systems don’t need any human intervention to make life-and-death decisions. Naturally, this raises questions about the designer’s moral responsibility.</p><p>In her paper, Hisaria has shown how anthropology can help get over these dilemmas. The discipline examines autonomous systems' societal and ethical implications. Anthropologists can oversee if the technologies are being used responsibly. Anthropology can also give guidance on how to incorporate these systems into military operations.</p><p><strong>Cybersecurity, Modern Defence, and Anthropology</strong></p><p>According to Hisaria, most cyber security failures occur because of human error. So, it’s important to study how people interact with technology. This way, anthropologists can help make design systems more secure and user-friendly.</p><p>Is anthropology going to be a part of the defence mechanism soon? While the research advocates for this innovative integration, only time can give a hint about the real-time outputs. </p>