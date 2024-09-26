How edZeb evolved into a Premier Hub for ACCA Aspirants in India

edZeb’s Journey

The institute came into existence with a vision to transform the way professional finance education was imparted. The founders brought innovation, accessibility, and student-centric learning to equip skills and ensure that all their students pass with flying colors.

With this approach, edZeb bridged the gap in the education system that lacked the right guidance and practical learning. The professionals earlier were unprepared and unaware of the real-world demands of the finance and accounting industries. It heavily focussed on cramming theoretical knowledge, so ACCA Coaching in Delhi integrated practical learning with academic excellence. Their ACCA learning model emphasized hands-on experience, case studies, and industry-relevant scenarios. This shift from rote learning to skill-based education sets them apart, enabling students to become confident, and job-ready professionals.

It was not easy to build trust, but yes gradually their expertise and passion for teaching helped them gain trust in the market filled with competitors. Word of mouth and consistent results earned them recognition as an emerging player in the professional education sector.