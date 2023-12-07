How Many Calories Should I Eat To Lose Weight In 2024?

To lose weight, you need to eat 500 less calories than what you need to stay at your current weight (maintenance calories). This can help you lose about 1 pound a week. Losing weight in a healthy way is not just a short-term plan. You need to change your daily eating and activity habits for a long time to keep the weight off.

But the number of calories you need to eat a day for weight loss depends on things like your current weight, age, height, how active you are, and how your metabolism works. Before you start a new diet plan, talk to a licensed nutritionist to make sure it is safe for you, especially if you have any health problems.

___________________________________

___________________________________

Is 1200 calories a day good for weight loss?

Eating 1200 calories a day is usually a calorie deficit if you want to lose weight. For weight loss safety, it is better to aim for losing 1-2 pounds a week. This means eating 500 to 1000 calories less than your maintenance calories a day.

To find out your maintenance calories, you can multiply your weight by 15. For example, moderately active means doing physical activity like walking about 1.5-3 miles a day at 3-4 miles an hour, plus your daily living activities, and if you weigh 150 pounds, your maintenance calories will be 150 x 15 = 2250 calories. So 1200 calories a day is good for weight loss.

How many calories do women need on average?

Moderately active: To stay at the same weight, a moderately active woman between ages 26-50 needs about 2,000 calories a day. To lose 1 pound a week, she needs to eat 1,500 calories a day.

Active: Women who are physically active and walk more than 3 miles a day need at least 2,200 calories a day to stay at the same weight and at least 1,700 calories to lose 1 pound a week.

Early 20s: Women in their early 20s need more calories. To stay at the same weight, they need about 2,200 calories a day.

Over 50: Women over 50 need fewer calories. A moderately active woman over 50 years needs 1,800 calories a day to stay at the same weight and 1,600 calories a day to lose 1 pound a week. Pregnant or breastfeeding: Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding need more calories, so these ranges do not apply to them.

How many calories do men need on average?

Moderately active: To stay at the same weight, a moderately active man between ages 46-45 years needs about 2,600 calories a day. To lose 1 pound a week, he needs to eat 2,100 calories a day.

Active: Men who are physically active and walk more than 3 miles a day need 2,800-3,000 calories a day to stay at the same weight and 2,300-2,500 calories a day to lose 1 pound a week. Ages 19-25: Young men between ages 19-25 need more calories. To stay at the same weight, they need an average of 2,800 calories a day and up to 3,000 if they are active. Moderately active young men should eat 2,300-2,500 calories a day to lose 1 pound every week. Ages 46-65: As men get older, they need less calories. Moderately active men between ages 46-65 need an average of 2,400 calories a day. After age 66, they may need only about 2,200 calories a day.

The Best Diet Advice: How to Slim Down the Healthy Way See Photos

18 ways to cut down calories

Start the day by drinking water. Your body is usually thirsty when you wake up, and it can confuse thirst for hunger. Drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning, as well as before meals, can stop you from eating too much.

Eat a healthy breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and calories eaten during breakfast get used up easily compared to other meals.

Eat more fiber. A high-fiber diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables helps digestion and makes you feel full for longer.

Eat whole grains. Whole grains are more nutritious than their processed or refined grains and also help you stay full for longer.

Eat more protein and fewer carbs. Protein helps increase metabolism more than carbs or fat and can lead to more calorie burn.

Add good fats to your diet. Healthy fats get used up and do not get stored in the body. Good fats include salmon, avocados, and coconut oil.

Take a power nap. Taking a short 15-minute nap can help you feel refreshed and reduce hunger cravings.

Choose healthy snacks. Snacking throughout the day can help you avoid overeating during meals. Go for nutritious snacks that are low in calories, such as nuts or veggies and hummus. Reduce salt intake. Eating too much salt can cause water retention, resulting in swelling and weight gain.

Reduce sugar intake. Avoid sodas and commercial fruit juices that contain more sugar than fruit. Added sugar can lead to weight gain and other health problems.

Replace sugar with honey. Honey can be used as a natural sweetener in juices, teas, and desserts and is less fattening than white sugar. Cook at home. Preparing meals at home and reducing eating out can help you consume smaller portions and make sure you’re using healthy ingredients.

Steam or grill instead of frying. Use healthy oils for cooking, and try steaming or grilling instead of deep frying, as this can help you avoid eating too much oil.

Drink coffee. Studies have shown that caffeine can decrease appetite as well as boost energy and overall mood. Avoid adding more calories to your coffee with high-fat milk or sugar.

Add lemon to your water. This may help reduce fat absorption and cholesterol and improve digestion.

● Use apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is believed to reduce fat and boost metabolism.

● Drink herbal teas. Drinking green tea helps boost metabolism and aids in digestion.

● Reduce alcohol intake. This reduces calorie intake and fluid retention in the body.

How to pick a new diet

Choosing a new diet is a big deal, and it can be hard to select the right one for you. One must remember that healthy weight loss is a commitment that takes time, says Keri Gans, M.S., R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. There is no magic solution. When choosing a diet, opt for one that is all-food inclusive and not one that is about eliminating foods, especially those you love.

Amanda Holtzer, M.S., R.D., a dietitian at Culina Health, suggests asking yourself the following question before settling on a new diet:

● Is this diet sustainable for you?

Meaning, can you do it seven days a week, forever? she says. Because if not, the second you stop doing it, chances are you’ll gain the weight back.

● Is this diet overly restrictive?

If you’re going to feel deprived, Holtzer says it will be tough to stick with a particular diet. Eventually, those cravings will take over, she says. Oftentimes, tis kind of situation leads to overindulgences or even binges.

● Will you be able to live your life while on it?

If you like to eat out with friends, grab ice cream on occasion, and enjoy mimosas at brunch, it’s important to consider if your diet will allow this, Holtzer says. If you think you’ll have to put your life on hold to execute this diet properly, it ain’t the one, she says.

● Will you be adequately nourished?

Holtzer says this is the most important question to ask yourself. Any diet that prescribes intensely low calories is not the one, she says, citing diets that want to you to restrict yourself to 1,200 calories. Remember, the second you stop eating that way, you’ll gain the weight back, Holtzer says.

Ultimately, Gans says, A good fit will have many parts to it that become part of your lifestyle, not something that you will be counting the days ‘til it is over.

When should you change your eating plan if it’s not working for you?

Sometimes, you might pick an eating plan that doesn’t suit you well. So, how long should you try it? Holtzer says not very long. She suggests checking in with yourself every day to see how you feel on a new eating plan. Some things to think about, according to Holtzer:

How well you’ve followed the eating plan

● What you did well

● What you could have done better

● Whether you feel full from your meals and snacks

● How much you’re thinking about food on the eating plan

● How much the eating plan is affecting other parts of your life

If you finish day one of an eating plan, and the answers to some of these questions show that this eating plan may not be right, I would say it’s time to stop, Holtzer says. Life is too short to be on an eating plan that takes away from it. (But, she adds, if you feel like daily check-ins are too much, you can reevaluate every week.)

Gans agrees that you shouldn’t stick with something that doesn’t feel right. If you are losing one to two pounds a week, then you are on the path to success, she says. However, if you are losing weight, but feel you cannot continue for long because it is so darn hard, the time to switch is immediate.

Overall, Gans recommends keeping this in mind: The best eating plan is the one that doesn’t feel like an eating plan. The plan includes all foods groups, teaches you about portion sizes, provides healthy cooking tips, includes dining out strategies, suggest regular physical activity and adequate sleep. The best eating plan is actually not an eating plan, but a lifestyle.

What weight loss doctors tell their patients about eating plans If you’ve tried to lose weight in the past without success or are struggling to keep off the weight that you’ve lost, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor who specializes in weight management. They often have their own advice to offer around eating plans.

It really depends on the person, says Kunal Shah, M.D., an assistant professor in the division of endocrinology at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center. When I’m working with a patient to choose lifestyle changes and a nutrition plan, I try to see what they’re going to stick with.

Dr. Kunal points out that data show low-carb eating plans, low-fat eating plans, and high-protein eating plans all offer similar amounts of weight loss. It’s really about what you think you’ll be able to do in the long run that’s going to be best for you, he says.

Thinking about your personal goals will help, too. If somebody’s goal is to gain muscle mass, it may be better for them to go on a high protein eating plan, Dr. Kunal says. If they have diabetes, a low-carb eating plan may be better.I

Individuality is important, stresses Mir Ali, M.D., a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. No one thing works for every patient or person, he says.But Dr. Ali says he generally recommends patients start by reducing the amount of sugar and carbohydrates they take in. That reduces insulin secretion and switches on the body’s signal to burn more fat, he says. For some people, that’s effective enough; For others, calorie counting or intermittent fasting may help. Your doctor can guide you.

How to eat when you take medicines for losing weight?

If you take a medicine that can help you lose weight, like semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro), you don’t need to follow a special diet. But you should change your eating habits or improve what you eat now, Dr. Ali says. This way, you can get better results from the medicine. (Ask your doctor what is the best food for you if you take one of these medicines for losing weight.)

We asked some experts to tell us about some of the popular diets. Here are their suggestions of the top 15 to try—and five to avoid.

1 Mediterranean Diet

This diet is always a good choice, and there are many reasons for that, says Jessica Cording, R.D., author of The Little Book of Game-Changers. It has a lot of fiber, which is good for your digestion, she says. It is also good for your heart and lowers your risk of getting cancer. The Mediterranean diet has healthy fats and is low in bad fat, so you eat more of the good, nutritious foods and less of the unhealthy ones, Cording says.

This diet is based on how people eat in Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. They eat a lot of avocados, olive oil, nuts, and fish at least twice a week, beans, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and even a glass of red wine every day. You can have cheese sometimes, but limit the red meat to once or twice a week.

How it works for weight loss: This diet has many health benefits—it can protect you from many diseases and problems with your brain—it can also help you lose weight if you eat less than 1,500 calories a day. Studies have shown that following the Mediterranean diet or a low-carb version of it can help you lose 5-10% of your body weight in 12 months. And you can keep the weight off—a recent study from Britain found that people who lost a lot of weight and ate the Mediterranean-style diet were twice as likely to keep it off. This diet is easy to stick to, because the food is tasty! says Beaver.

2 DASH Diet

The DASH Diet is a low-salt diet that was made to help people control their blood pressure without using drugs, but some books have used it as a way to lose weight. DASH focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat or nonfat dairy and limits fat and cholesterol.

How it works for weight loss: You will improve your health with this diet, and if you eat fewer calories while following DASH’s rules for a healthy heart, you can lose weight and lower your blood pressure. A recent study of overweight older adults found that those who followed the DASH diet lost weight and body fat, and had many other health benefits. DASH is one of my favorite diets, says Meridan Zerner, R.D., a dietitian at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas. You get the anti-inflammatory, high fiber, heart-healthy benefits, and if you use a plan that limits your calories, you can definitely lose weight.

3 WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

WW is a program that has been helping people lose weight for a long time. Maybe your Grandma used it when she wanted to slim down after having a baby. In the latest version, you get a Points budget based on what you like to eat and do (foods have points based on how many calories, saturated fat, sugar, and protein they have)—you can eat anything you want as long as you stay within your budget. You also have ZeroPoint foods (most fruits and vegetables and lean proteins like fish, tofu, beans, eggs, and chicken breast are in this category). Memberships start at $5.29 a week for an app that tracks your points and gives you digital support; $13.83 a week gets you unlimited access to workshops and a personal coach, as well as the app. The program can also be customized to meet the needs of people who have different types of diabetes.

How it works for weight loss: Research has shown that WW is good at helping you lose weight safely. A 2013 study found that people who followed WW were more than eight times more likely to lose 10% of their body weight in 6 months than those who tried to diet on their own. There is a lot of evidence that using a tracking app can help you lose weight, says Zerner. She adds that even if you stop tracking every meal, it is easy to maintain weight loss once you learn which healthy foods are low or 0 points.

4 Vegan Diet

Vegans go beyond vegetarians and avoid all animal products, including dairy, eggs, and honey. Some people choose this lifestyle for ethical or environmental reasons, but some people also look to the vegan diet for weight loss. And with the new era of plant-based meats, going vegan is easier than ever.

How it works for weight loss: Just being vegan won’t make you lose weight. After all, candy, pasta, and potato chips are all vegan, but they are not very healthy or low in calories. If you eat high-quality vegan food, like leafy greens and plant-based proteins, you can lose more weight than either vegetarians or meat-eaters, says Beaver. A 2020 Australian study found that vegans and vegetarians were more likely to stick with the diet for a long time than those on plans like paleo, because they were motivated by ethical and moral beliefs rather than just weight-loss.

5 Flexitarian Diet

The Flexitarian diet is a step back from the vegan diet, explains Dawn Jackson Blatner, R.D., nutritionist and author of The Flexitarian Diet. This is a very pro-plant diet, but it gives you the flexibility to have a hot dog at a ballpark, or to eat some turkey at Thanksgiving, she says. There are no strict calorie limits, but Blatner’s book provides a 5-week plan that offers around 1,500 calories a day.

How it works for weight loss:

By filling your plate with more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and plant proteins, and following the low-cal plan, you can lose weight and improve your health. A recent review found that people who followed a flexitarian diet had lower rates of metabolic syndrome than people who regularly ate meat.

6 Intermittent Fasting

There are a few different ways to do the intermittent fasting plan: Some people eat whatever they want 5 days a week, then consume a very low calorie diet (usually around 500 calories) on the other 2 days; others restrict their eating to an 8-hour window every day. Say, eating unlimited food between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and fasting for the other 16 hours.

How it works for weight loss: By limiting your overall calories consumption, you’ll take off the pounds, says Zerner, who points out that there is some evidence that this diet can also increase your metabolism rate and have other positive health effects. A 2015 meta-study found that people who did intermittent fasting lost about the same amount of weight as those who did a regular calorie-restricted diet.

7 Volumetrics Diet

Consistently rated as one of the best diets by U.S. News & World Report, Volumetrics was created by Barbara Rolls, Ph.D., a professor of nutrition at Penn State University. The strategy here is simple: Fill up on foods that provide the most nutrition for the least amount of calories. Foods are divided into four categories, from least energy-dense (fruits, non-starchy vegetables, broth-based soups) to most energy-dense (crackers, cookies, chocolate, nuts, and butter); dieters plan their meals to include as many of the lower-density foods as possible.

How it works for weight loss: The math here is simple—the fewer calories consumed, the more weight you’ll drop. A 2016 study found a significant association between low-energy-density diets and weight loss.

8. Plant-Based Diet

Similar to a Flexitarian diet, a plant-based diet doesn’t have any super-strict rules: You just focus on eating whole foods derived from plants most of the time, with wiggle room for the occasional piece of chicken or scrambled egg. You’re basically taking the standard American diet—which features a big hunk of meat in the center of the plate, with a few vegetables scattered on the side—and flipping that around, so vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, and whole grains, are the star of the show, and beef, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy only make small, cameo appearances when you have a true craving.

How it works for weight loss: Plant-based foods tend to be higher in fiber and lower in fat than animal products, keeping you filled up for fewer calories. According to one large study, overweight and obese adults who followed a plant-based diet for six months lost an average of 26 pounds.

9 The New Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet is a healthy eating plan from a famous medical group. It helps you change your lifestyle for good, not just for a short time. The diet is based on a simple food pyramid that shows you how much of each food group you should eat, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You should also limit sweets and some fats.

The diet has two parts. The first part is for two weeks and helps you start losing weight by making five good habits and breaking five bad habits. The second part is for the rest of your life and helps you learn more about healthy food choices and how much to eat, as well as being active.

How it helps you lose weight: Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet says learning to change your lifestyle is important, both for losing weight and keeping it off. It teaches you about portion sizes and food choices, while not leaving out any food groups, and also including daily physical activity, all of which may play a huge role in weight loss, she says. Note: The Mayo Clinic says you may lose up to 10 pounds in the first two weeks, and one to two pounds in the second part, depending on what your lifestyle was like before you started the diet.

10 Noom

Noom is an app that you pay for and that tracks what you eat and how you exercise. It helps you know which foods are good or bad for your weight-loss goals and also gives you a daily calorie goal. You also get coaches to help you through your weight loss journey. It has one-on-one support, and the tech is very convenient, says Cording.

How it helps you lose weight:

The app makes you responsible for your actions, Cording says. Gans agrees. If you are honest and log everything you eat and drink on the Noom app, it will help you stay within your daily calorie limit, she says. It also focuses on low-calorie nutrient foods and provides a one-on-one coach through messages, all valuable tools for weight loss.

11 Pescatarian diet

The Pescatarian diet is a mostly plant-based diet that also allows you to eat fish and other seafood. It’s a mostly vegetarian diet, but with some fish, Cording says. The idea is to eat whole, unprocessed foods, along with grilled or seared seafood for a healthy diet.

How it helps you lose weight: Fish is a pretty low-fat protein source, Cording says. When you compare that to someone who was eating a lot of red meat, you would expect to see some weight loss. Gans says it is important to eat plenty of fruits, veggies, and 100% whole grains, and to watch portion sizes and cook your fish in a healthy way, i.e. broiled, grilled, or steamed.

12 TLC Diet

The Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) diet was made to help lower cholesterol and was created by the National Institute of Health (NIH). The diet tells you to eat more fruits and veggies, lean meats, and whole grain pasta, bread, and cereals. It also tells you to limit saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol.

How it helps you lose weight: The diet tells you to keep a healthy weight and get regular exercise, aiming for 30 minutes on most days. The diet is more about lowering cholesterol, but because it’s so low in saturated fat and foods that are high in calories, some people find that they lose weight by default, Cording says.

13 Brain-Healthy Diet

The brain-healthy diet is a mix of two other diets: the DASH diet and the Mediterranean diet. It helps you choose foods that are good for your brain and can lower your chance of getting Alzheimer’s disease and mental problems.

The diet tells you to eat foods like green vegetables, nuts, and berries, and to eat less carbs. It has less salt and more potassium, and it makes you pick healthy fats and lean proteins, Cording says.

Studies have shown that the brain-healthy diet lowered the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by more than half (for people who followed it well).

How it helps you lose weight: The brain-healthy diet has healthy fats like nuts, avocado, olive oil, and fish, and has a lot of fiber, which can help you lose weight in a healthy way, Cording says. It also makes you think more about what you eat and what you can do to be healthier. The diet has less saturated fat, which will cut down your calories and can lead to weight loss, Cording says.

14 Dr. Weil’s Anti-Inflammation Diet

This diet was made by Dr. Andrew Weil, who is a doctor of natural medicine. He says that this diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, Cording says. The diet helps you lower inflammation in your body, which can cause heart disease, some cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease.

It has a lot of fiber and foods that are rich in nutrients, and it tells you to eat lean proteins and healthy fats, Cording says. It also has less saturated fats and tells you to stay away from fast food and eat more omega-3 fats, she says.

How it helps you lose weight:

People tend to lose weight on Dr. Weil’s diet because it’s a healthy way of living, Cording says. It’s a plan for your whole life to keep you well for a long time, she adds. The lean proteins and healthy fats can also make you feel full, so you don’t snack too much or eat too much, she says.

15 Ornish Diet The Ornish diet was started in the 1970s by Dr. Dean Ornish, who is a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. It tells you to eat low-fat foods and to focus on plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and beans, Cording says. It’s a vegetarian diet, which means it doesn’t let you eat meat, fish, or chicken, but it lets you eat dairy products and eggs.

People on the diet also have to limit bad carbs like white bread, white rice, sugar, and processed foods, and to eat more healthy fats from fish oil, nuts, and seeds, and plant-based proteins like egg whites, tofu, beans, and lentils, according to the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine website.

How it helps you lose weight: The diet is really about the quality and richness of the food, which can help you lose weight, Cording says. On a basic level, she points out, low-fat foods have fewer calories and can help you lose weight. It can help you lose weight by default, Cording says.

16 Avoid It: Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet is based on what our ancient ancestors ate, but it is not very realistic for modern people to follow it for a long time. This diet only allows foods that could be hunted or gathered, such as lean meat, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables. It does not allow any processed foods, but also no dairy, grains, beans or legumes. A diet that has a lot of rules and restrictions is very hard to keep up, says Bonnie Taub-Dix, R.D.N., creator of BetterThanDieting.com, author of Read It Before You Eat It. You want a diet that makes you feel good both emotionally and physically. Cutting out processed foods is good, but cutting out healthy whole grains can make you miss out on important vitamins and minerals, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

keto diet dish avocado boats with ham cubes, quail eggs, cheese and cress sprouts on stone serving board

17 Avoid It: Keto Diet

You might lose weight at first on this high-fat, low-carb diet, which makes your body burn fat instead of carbs for energy. But this is not a healthy or sustainable way to live, says Kristine Clark, Ph.D., a sports nutritionist at Penn State University, who also says that the diet can cause problems such as headaches, muscle pain, constipation, and tiredness.

variety of three color green spinach kale apple yogurt smoothie in mason jars in row with retro cocktail tubes over gray background healthy vegan detox eating photo by natasha breenredacouniversal.

18 Avoid It: Sirtfood Diet

Kale smoothies are popular right now, because of Adele’s recent weight loss, which some newspapers say is because of the strict Sirtfood diet. The diet focuses on foods that have a group of proteins called sirtuins, such as kale, red wine, strawberries, onions, soy, parsley, matcha tea, and oily fish like salmon and mackerel. The first part of the diet involves a lot of green juices and low calories, before you move to the maintenance part. Eating less calories will always make you lose weight in the short term, but there is no scientific evidence to support this diet.

19 Skip It: The Mayr Diet

The Mayr Method was developed a century ago by an Austrian doctor. What we know about the diet seems legit—it involves reducing gluten and dairy, eating high-alkaline foods such as fish and vegetables, and eating slowly and mindfully (including chewing each bite of food at least 40 times!). To get the full Mayr experience, you have to visit a pricey clinic in Austria, so it’s best to simply stick with a plant-based diet and remember to eat without distractions, says dietitian Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N.

20 Skip It: GOLO

The GOLO diet is a program that promises to help followers lose weight by regulating their hormones, particularly insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar. The diet uses a proprietary supplement called Release that includes zinc, magnesium, and various plant extracts.