How Real Estate Agents Are Capitalizing QR Codes for Lead Generation?

<p>The National Association of Realtors suggests that 89% of real estate sales happen through a realtor or broker. This number indicates that despite a surge in online home discovery, realtors still facilitate a large proportion of property sales.</p><p>To increase your real estate sales, you first need to amp up your lead generation game. It’s simple math – more leads result in more sales.</p><p>Realtors have used QR codes for years to generate high-quality leads, thanks to their affordability, versatility, and functionality.</p><p>Let's understand how real estate agents can capitalize on QR codes for lead generation. </p><p><strong>QR codes for lead generation: How do they work?</strong></p><p>Lead generation is simple. You bring prospects to a website or landing page and collect their information. After that, you follow up with them until you make a sale.</p><p>But how do you bring prospects to the lead source?</p><p>Here’s where QR codes come into the picture. QR codes in real estate are a powerful tool for attracting prospects to your website or digital business card and generating more leads. </p><p><strong>How to strategically place QR codes for lead generation?</strong></p><p>Here are the best channels to put QR codes on for lead generation.</p><p><strong>Physical business cards</strong></p><p>Since realtors commonly hand out business cards to prospects, a QR code on your business card can propel your lead generation efforts.</p><p>You can put QR codes on your physical business cards to bring prospects to your digital profile containing your contact details and the services you offer - you can create one for free on <a href="https://www.qrcodechimp.com/digital-business-cards" rel="nofollow">QRCodeChimp digital business card. </a>Prospects can visit your profile and contact you through email, phone, WhatsApp, etc.</p><p><strong>Outside the property</strong></p><p>Putting an advertisement outside a for-sale property is a common practice to attract buyers. QR codes can make these advertisements more engaging. A QR code on the ad can send potential buyers to the property brochure or your digital business card.</p><p><strong>Pamphlets and brochures</strong></p><p>Giving a property brochure to a potential buyer is usually the first step in the real estate selling process.</p><p>You can put a QR code on the pamphlet to bring people to a website or landing page, where they can find your contact details and reach out to you. </p><p><strong>Billboards</strong></p><p>Billboards are arguably the most crucial large-scale advertising channel for real estate. If a new property comes to the market, it needs a massive billboard to catch people’s attention.</p><p>QR codes can be a potent tool to convert that attention to action. You can place a QR code on the billboards to send people to a website or landing page.</p><p><strong>Newspaper advertisements</strong></p><p>QR codes are a great way to bring offline newspaper readers to digital channels like your website or social media. That’s why many property ads in newspapers contain a QR code, allowing buyers to view detailed property information and even book a site visit. </p><p><strong>4 proven strategies for generating leads with QR codes</strong></p><p>Now that it’s clear where to put a QR code, the next step is to decide where to send prospects once they scan it.</p><p>Here are 4 proven strategies to help you get started.</p><p><strong>Send prospects to your digital business card</strong></p><p>Bringing buyers to your digital business card is one of the best <a href="https://www.salesforce.com/sales/what-is-lead-management/how-to-generate-leads/" rel="nofollow">lead generation strategies </a>for realtors. Once they land on your digital profile page, they can obtain your contact details and connect via email, phone, or WhatsApp.</p><p>Moreover, you can include a lead generation form in your digital business card to make lead generation even more effortless.</p><p><strong>Point people to a website or landing page</strong></p><p>You can use a QR code to send prospects to a landing page or listing website. The site should have all the information about the property and a clear call to action (CTA), such as booking an appointment or making a call.</p><p><strong>Redirect prospects to social media</strong></p><p>If you actively share updates on social media, you can use QR codes to send prospects to your social profiles.</p><p>Most social media platforms allow business accounts to add a direct contact button, which makes lead generation even easier.</p><p><strong>Send them to your YouTube channel</strong></p><p>Just like social media, you can also use QR codes to send prospects to your YouTube channel if you actively upload property videos there.</p><p>Make sure to add your contact information in your YouTube channel’s “About” section so people can easily contact you if they’re interested in a property. </p><p><strong>Final thoughts</strong></p><p>Having a continuous flow of leads is delightful for every realtor. QR codes make lead generation easier for real estate agents by sending prospects directly to lead sources like a digital business card or landing page.</p><p>So, create a QR code, place it in the right location, and point it to the most suitable lead source for seamless, consistent lead generation. </p>