How To Clear Delta 8 From Your System – Saliva & Urine Delta 8 Drug Test Tricks

Delta 8 is the fashionable THC cannabinoid that more and more people are using. But is it legal, will you fail a drug test, and if so, how to clear Delta 8 from your system?

I’ll cover what Delta 8 is, and how it’s different to Delta 9 THC. Then, in detail, I’ll give you the top strategies for passing urine and oral drug tests, with recommendations on the top Delta 8 detox kit for each situation.

I’m going to answer all of your questions right now in this quick guide. I’ll be talking about these types of high-quality Delta 8 items:

· BinoidCBD Delta 8 – High Quality Infused Products

What Is Delta 8 & Can You Get High?

The cannabis plant has more than a hundred cannabinoids that interact with the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body.

This is also true of the hemp plant, which is closely related, but it doesn’t have a high percentage of the Delta 9 THC cannabinoid that gets you high.

Delta 8 is mostly nowadays derived from industrially produced hemp plants. But not much can get extracted, so CBD is usually used to convert to Delta 8 as well.

Delta 8 is a partial agonist of both CB1 and CB2 receptor sites, unlike Delta 9 which is only a full agonist of CB1 receptor sites. This gives it a wider range of gentler and more beneficial effects, which include:

· Sense of calmness

· Lowering of anxiety

· Evening out of mood

· Improved focus

· A slight buzz and happiness

If you’d like to check out some high-quality Delta 8 products so that you can experience these benefits for yourself, then I’d recommend BinoidCBD for a wide range of gummies, softgels, cookies, tinctures, syrups, disposable vapes, and vape cartridges.

Delta 8 Vs Delta 9 THC

So Delta 8 infused products will make you feel good. You’ll get a buzz, you may get a minor high, but it will be nothing like the detached and problematic delta 9 THC high from cannabis.

Delta 9 is a full agonist of a single receptor, which means it’s more aggressive and has stronger effects. That also means it can have stronger side effects and problems, as regular cannabis users will know.

Delta 8 can help you as a minor therapeutic tool on a daily basis without any of those side effects and problems that Delta 9 brings with it, because it’s only a partial agonist of both types of cannabinoid receptors.

But does that mean it’s completely legal, and won’t be found on a drug test?

Does Delta 8 Show Up On A Drug Test?

Cannabis is a pretty unique drug for drug testing problems. It’s all to do with the shape of the metabolites in the body.

The main one is THC-NOOH, created when your body processes Delta 9 THC. It’s shaped differently to other drug metabolites, which means it clings more readily to fat cells in the body.

Not only does this mean it hangs around longer, but it also means up to 60% of cannabis metabolites actually exit the body through the bowel, rather than through the bladder. So cannabis is a problem for drug testing because you could have not smoked a joint for several days or weeks, and yet still sporadically test positive as the metabolites get removed from the body.

The bad news is that Delta 8 creates the same shape of metabolites, and so also potentially hangs around in the body for longer than most other types of drug.

On top of that, Delta 8 is so similar in shape that it can create a false positive on a drug test.

The obvious thing to do is to just tell the people at the test center you have been using legal Delta 8 products The problem is how do they know you’ve only be using that, and aren’t trying to cover up for cannabis use?

This problem can be made even worse if you are using Delta 8 and 9 combo products. Although it can contain a completely legal level of Delta 9 THC (no more than 0.3% total), it means that those metabolites are going to show up on a drug test as well, compounding the suspicion that you are just trying to cover your cannabis use.

How Long Does Delta 8 Stay In Your System?

As I’ve already said, Delta 8 works in the same way as cannabis in the body, mainly consisting of Delta 9.

Therefore, just like when you smoke cannabis, you can test positive for quite a long time.

If you take a single dose of Delta 8, you’ll be clean after two or three days. If you’re using it regularly, the metabolites build up in your body and cling to more fat cells.

If you’re using Delta 8 more days of the week than not, over several weeks, then it could take you two, three, or even four weeks to consistently test negative.

How To Get Delta 8 Out Of Your System

So how do you get Delta 8 out of your system if it can hang around for weeks and cling to cells in your body?

The first answer is time. Unless you are using this a lot, then after a week or so it will naturally get removed from the body anyway. But you may not have that much notice.

If you have some time, then you can accelerate a natural detox with detoxification pills. If you haven’t got much notice, then you will instead need to either mask the toxins, or submit a fake sample.

All of these are valid strategies, but it will partly depend on the type of drug test you are facing.

If it’s an unsupervised test, when nobody is in the room with you, or at least nobody is directly watching and observing you, then you could use a fake sample, and this is the best option if you can get good quality synthetic urine.

If it’s a supervised/observed test, where someone will be looking at you, then you can’t use fake urine. That only leaves the detoxification acceleration, or masking the toxins with the detox drink.

Delta 8 Detox Kit Options: Urine Drug Test

Looking at urine drug testing first, by far the most common type of drug test you could face, there are four recommended Delta 8 detox kit options that have a great track record.

1. Quick Luck

If it’s an unsupervised drug test then submitting a fake sample is the easiest and best way to pass.

Quick Luck is the best fake urine that you will find on the market. It’s complex and undetectable for the following reasons:

· It’s perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

· Contains urea and uric acid

· Contains the right proportion of creatinine

· Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in urine

· Looks, froths, and smells like real human urine

As you can see, this is going to stand the best chance of passing. If it’s one of the new digitalized eCup tests, where you place the sample container into a machine that does the analysis on the spot, then the fact it looks, froths, and smells like human urine is not relevant. But, if it faces human scrutiny, this fact is gold dust.

On top of all that, the main reason why fake samples fail is due to being submitted outside the correct temperature range. Legally, a sample has to be between 90°F and 100°F, which is a very small temperature range to keep the sample within.

Quick Luck uses heat activator powder to help you achieve submitting it within the correct temperature range every time. You just take the sample a premixed urine along to the test center, and just before you go inside, you tap in about one quarter of the powder. Then you shake it until it dissolves completely.

Then, carefully watch the temperature strip on the side of the vial to see if it gets a reading. If not, keep tapping a little more powder in and dissolving it each time until you do get one.

So Quick Luck is highly complex, will pass human scrutiny, will pass modern validity checks, and is foolproof for submitting within the correct temperature range. Overall, it’s the best fake urine for passing an unsupervised drug test with Delta 8 in your body.

2. Rescue Cleanse Detox Drink

If you don’t fancy smuggling in a sample, or it’s a supervised test, then you’re going to have to try another option other than fake urine.

The easiest alternative is detoxification drinks. A detox cleanse drink can help get Delta 8 out of your system.

But note, it doesn’t cleanse your entire body of it. What it does is to accelerate the removal for a short period of time. This pushes more toxins through the kidneys, and out through the bladder, leaving a gap in the toxin flow of up to 5 hours during which fresh urine will be clean.

But after that, more metabolites will then be processed by the body and could appear in your urine.

Rescue Cleanse floods your body with things found in urine, so some is also passed through as waste, keeping your flushed out urine testing as natural as well.

It has a higher failure rate than fake urine, but if you can do a day or two of detoxification before the day of your test, you’re looking at about a 90% certainty of passing if you submit your sample within three hours of using it.

3. Toxin Rid Detoxification Pills

Your third option, and the fastest way to get Delta 8 out of your system completely, is to use Test Clear Toxin Rid pills alongside a natural detox.

In fact, the Delta 8 detox kit you will need will include the detox pills, Rescue Cleanse detox drink, and some home drug tests.

You’ll probably need the seven or 10 day course of Toxin Rid to get completely clean, but maybe just the five day course if you are using Delta 8 regularly, but only two or three times each week in total.

Take three pills per hour for the first five hours of each day, with plenty of water. Then live a healthy lifestyle, by exercising each day, eating lean and clean, cutting out all other toxins, and getting plenty of rest.

You’ll then use the Toxin Rid detoxification liquid, and the fiber supplement, in the days after you finish the pills, to finish the detoxification process.

Toxin Rid pills can get you clean at least 50% faster than can be achieved naturally, and are targeted for cannabis, meaning that they will work perfectly for getting Delta 8 out of your system.

On the day of your test, make sure you have some home drug test kits handy. Use one, and if you are testing positive (remember you could be basically clean but stray toxins could still appear), use Rescue Cleanse as an insurance policy, and then go and submit your sample.

Delta 8 Detox Kit Options: Saliva Drug Test

An increasingly common type of drug test is the saliva sample test. That’s because anyone can be trained to do it in about 30 minutes, it can be done on the spot, and it’s cheaper than urine testing. In some places it’s now also done by the roadside, and at very short notice by law enforcement in other situations.

Although THC metabolites won’t stay in your saliva for long, usually a maximum of two days and often less, it’s a great insurance policy if you are facing a test within two or three days of last using Delta 8 or other types of THC.

The easiest way to deal with the problem is to use a detoxification mouthwash. I’m now going to offer you two options that can be used under two different circumstances.

1. Ultra Wash

Ultra wash, made by Test Clear, the same people who make Toxin Rid detox pills, is a high quality and affordable mouthwash that neutralizes all types of drug toxins completely for 15 minutes.

Simply consume half the bottle, move the liquid around your mouth for 30 seconds, then spit it out. Repeat the process and dispose of the bottle.

It will give you up to 15 minutes clean, and it definitely works as a fast way to get Delta 8 out of your system/saliva.

The downside is that it is a small bottle that could be seen when using it. Therefore, it’s not good for short notice drug testing where you may not be able to get anywhere out of sight to use it.

2. Oral Clear

The best option to eradicate Delta 8 so you can pass an oral drug test is to use something called Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

It’s actually a small capsule of concentrated mouthwash, that’s actually no larger than a headache capsule. That makes it incredibly discreet and potent, and you can hide it and use it anywhere.

Even with somebody literally in the room with you, you could cup it in the palm of your hand, cough and place your hand your mouth, and then gently pop the capsule and move the liquid around your gums and cheeks discreetly with your tongue.

Because it’s such a small amount of liquid and a small capsule, you can then swallow the lot to leave no trace at all that you have even used it. It’s also untraceable in the mouth during a drug test.

Oral Clear will keep you neutralized for up to 15 minutes. That’s enough time to use it just before you face the drug test, and is perfect for almost any situation you could face.

Where To Buy Delta 8 Detox Kits

So as you can see, if you’re looking to learn how to clear Delta 8 in your system fast, then there are plenty of Delta 8 detox kit options out there, depending on the situation and test type you could face.

Let’s talk you through where you can buy these high-quality products:

Quick Luck is best bought direct from Clear Choice, through their website at test negative. It’s expensive at $100, but it’s absolutely the best fake urine that you can buy.

Rescue Cleanse detox drink is also available from Clear Choice, again through their website at test negative. It costs just $55, and is certainly the best detox drink on the market for flushing out toxins and keeping your urine balance natural.

Toxin Rid detox pills can be bought from Test Clear. Course lengths run from a single day through to 10 days in length, and cost between $100 and $200 depending on the course length you need.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum costs $100 for a capsule, and is available from Clear Choice direct via the test negative website. It’s expensive, but there’s nothing else as potent.