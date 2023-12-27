How To Get Rid Of Beer Belly: 6 Best Methods In 2024

Doing exercises for your stomach will make your core muscles stronger and help you hold in your belly fat, but won’t make it go away. The only way to lose belly fat (or any fat) is to lose weight.

Exercises that make your heart beat faster, like running, swimming, cycling, and tennis, are some of the best to help burn body fat. But any exercise will help you keep the weight off better than diet alone, Jensen says.

The good news is that when you start losing weight, you usually lose it in the belly first. Visceral fat is more active and can be used up faster than other fat, Jensen says, so it is often the first to go, especially when you have a lot to lose.

In real life, it’s easy to gain weight around your belly, especially if your job makes you sit for a long time.

But just because you can’t be as active as you want, doesn’t mean that you have to give up. There are easy ways to lose your beer belly and feel healthier.

Discover the Power of High Intensity

Another part of fitness that can take some time to understand is that the amount of time you spend exercising doesn’t always mean better results.

This is where HIIT comes in, or high intensity interval training. A method that makes you work as hard as you can for short periods of time, leading to better breathing, stamina and metabolism. There is a reason why sprinters are so fit and strong, even though they usually run very short distances.

A good place to start is the 7 Minute workout - the longest seven minutes of your life - as well as the tough burpee.

Running up and down a long and high staircase is not very fun, but it is one of the best ways to burn fat.

Sleep and Meditate: It is very hard to follow these tips if you do not sleep well - and a 16-year study of 68,000 in the journal SLEEP showed that it can also make you have more belly fat (also called visceral fat). It found that people who slept less than five hours were more likely to gain weight than those who got at least seven hours (and not sleeping well can also cause other health and lifestyle issues.) What we mean is: it is very important.

How I Got Stronger by Giving Up the Barbell Bench Press

Don’t Stop Lifting Weights

If you want to get rid of your beer belly for good, you need to keep lifting weights and not just do a lot of hard cardio (you still have to do some of that, don’t worry).

To lose fat you need a fast and effective metabolism; the best way to do this is to lift weights and build muscle, because your body will burn more calories to feed those muscles.

Studies have shown - like this one from Harvard - that your body’s metabolism can stay high for up to 48 hours after a weight training workout. We have found some of the best fancy gyms in London, so you have the right tools around you, but you can also do a lot at home.

Drink Less Beer

Beer is a tasty and important social habit for most British men, but there is a cost for that amazing mix of hops, water, malt and yeast and that is the soft and saggy result of the beer belly.

A normal pint of beer has about 180 calories, while a vodka and soda has around 64 calories, which, as annoying as it may be, is a big difference. You can still have a beer or three now and then, but if you really want to lose that belly you need to find a new favourite drink.

Just don’t use a straw, please.

If you have trouble sleeping enough every night, you can try different things. The first is to make a habit that helps your mind calm down - try to go to bed at the same time every night, and stop looking at your phone or laptop before sleeping. Instead, you can read one of those books that you have not touched for a long time.

Or, you can use meditation apps like Headspace or Calm to help you. They have many options to make you fall asleep, from soothing sounds to boring podcasts (many people liked the latter during the pandemic). It is all about breathing well and letting go of the stress and worry that make your brain work too much. It may also be good to buy some sleep gadgets.