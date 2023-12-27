How To Get Rid Of Beer Belly: 6 Best Methods In 2024

Are you drinking too much beer and losing your flat stomach? If you have a beer belly, you have many friends. It seems that people who drink beer all over the world tend to get bigger bellies, especially when they get older, and especially if they are men.
But is it really beer that makes a beer belly? Not everyone who drinks beer has one – some people who don’t drink alcohol also have big ones. So what really makes men, and some women, get the famous bulge?
It’s not just beer but too many calories that can change your slim waist into a belly that sticks out over your pants. Any kind of calories – from alcohol, sweet drinks, or large servings of food – can make belly fat. But alcohol seems to have a special connection with fat in the middle.
In general, drinking alcohol is linked to bigger waists, because when you drink alcohol, the liver burns alcohol instead of fat, says Michael Jensen, MD, a hormone expert and obesity researcher with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Beer also gets blamed because alcohol calories are very easy to have too much of. A normal beer has 150 calories – and if you drink many in one go, you can end up with a lot of extra calories.
And remember calories from the foods you eat with those beers. Alcohol can make you hungrier. Also, when you’re drinking beer at a bar or party, the food there is often unhealthy stuff like pizza, wings, and other fried foods.
Eat What You Want Once a Week
This might seem wrong when you are trying to lose fat around your belly, but having a cheat meal can actually help your weight loss progress.
The idea behind the ‘cheat meal’ is that by sometimes eating more calories for a day or two per week, you make sure that your body doesn’t get used to a regular food routine, which can make your metabolism slow down.
Another benefit of a cheat meal is that no normal man can give up sugar, carbs and alcohol forever, so by letting yourself enjoy them once in a while, you reduce the mental stress that comes with a strict diet, and make it less likely that you’ll give up and start eating too much.
When you eat more calories than you use, the extra calories are stored as fat. Where your body keeps that fat depends partly on your age, sex, and hormones.
Boys and girls have similar fat storage patterns at first, but puberty changes that. Women have more subcutaneous fat (the kind under the skin) than men, so those extra fat calories tend to go to their arms, thighs, and buttocks, as well as their bellies. Because men have less subcutaneous fat, they keep more in their bellies.
You need to eat less calories to see any change in your weight, but you don’t want to go too far.
When we stop eating, our bodies try to survive, which means your metabolism slows down and your body tries to keep every calorie and fat. Instead you want to eat good, natural foods like whole grains, lean meat and green vegetables, so that your metabolism keeps working and doesn’t look for the next calorie.
Also, we tend to eat too much after being hungry for a long time, so the more you stop eating, the more likely you are to end up in a mess, covered in chocolate, crumbs and your own sad tears.
Beer bellies are more common in older people because as you get older, your calorie needs go down, you usually become less active, and gaining weight becomes easier.
As hormone levels go down in men and women as they age, they’re more likely to store fat around the middle. Women who are going through menopause and take hormone replacement therapy tend to have less of a change toward more belly fat than those who do not.
Studies suggest that smokers may also put more fat in their bellies, Jensen says.
Belly fat in the middle does more than lower your chances of looking good in a swimsuit. It’s linked to many health problems, from type 2 diabetes to high blood pressure and heart disease.
Having extra pounds in your thighs or hips is less dangerous than having them in the stomach area. Also, subcutaneous fat that you can pinch around your waist and on your thighs, hips, and buttocks is not as bad as the visceral fat that’s found deep inside the stomach area around your organs.
Visceral fat inside the stomach wall is often measured by waist size.
When waist size is more than 35 inches for women and 40 for men, it is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and death, Jensen says. He warns that these numbers are just suggestions, and advises keeping your waist size below these numbers.
How to Lose Your Belly The only proven way to get rid of belly fat is to eat less and move more. Eating healthy fats and avoiding belly fat diets won’t make your belly smaller faster than any other low-calorie diet, Jensen says.
Drinking less alcohol can also help, because alcohol calories can make your belly bigger. Don’t drink too much, which can harm your liver and cause other health problems. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2010 Dietary Guidelines suggest having no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.
If you like beer, choose light beers with 100 calories or less, and don’t drink too many in a day. You can also drink alcohol only on weekends, and switch between alcoholic drinks and low-calorie, non-alcohol drinks.
Remember to eat a healthy meal before or with your drinks to avoid eating too much junk food that has a lot of calories.
Doing exercises for your stomach will make your core muscles stronger and help you hold in your belly fat, but won’t make it go away. The only way to lose belly fat (or any fat) is to lose weight.
Exercises that make your heart beat faster, like running, swimming, cycling, and tennis, are some of the best to help burn body fat. But any exercise will help you keep the weight off better than diet alone, Jensen says.
The good news is that when you start losing weight, you usually lose it in the belly first. Visceral fat is more active and can be used up faster than other fat, Jensen says, so it is often the first to go, especially when you have a lot to lose.
In real life, it’s easy to gain weight around your belly, especially if your job makes you sit for a long time.
But just because you can’t be as active as you want, doesn’t mean that you have to give up. There are easy ways to lose your beer belly and feel healthier.
Discover the Power of High Intensity
Another part of fitness that can take some time to understand is that the amount of time you spend exercising doesn’t always mean better results.
This is where HIIT comes in, or high intensity interval training. A method that makes you work as hard as you can for short periods of time, leading to better breathing, stamina and metabolism. There is a reason why sprinters are so fit and strong, even though they usually run very short distances.
A good place to start is the 7 Minute workout - the longest seven minutes of your life - as well as the tough burpee.
Running up and down a long and high staircase is not very fun, but it is one of the best ways to burn fat.
Sleep and Meditate: It is very hard to follow these tips if you do not sleep well - and a 16-year study of 68,000 in the journal SLEEP showed that it can also make you have more belly fat (also called visceral fat). It found that people who slept less than five hours were more likely to gain weight than those who got at least seven hours (and not sleeping well can also cause other health and lifestyle issues.) What we mean is: it is very important.
How I Got Stronger by Giving Up the Barbell Bench Press
Don’t Stop Lifting Weights
If you want to get rid of your beer belly for good, you need to keep lifting weights and not just do a lot of hard cardio (you still have to do some of that, don’t worry).
To lose fat you need a fast and effective metabolism; the best way to do this is to lift weights and build muscle, because your body will burn more calories to feed those muscles.
Studies have shown - like this one from Harvard - that your body’s metabolism can stay high for up to 48 hours after a weight training workout. We have found some of the best fancy gyms in London, so you have the right tools around you, but you can also do a lot at home.
Drink Less Beer
Beer is a tasty and important social habit for most British men, but there is a cost for that amazing mix of hops, water, malt and yeast and that is the soft and saggy result of the beer belly.
A normal pint of beer has about 180 calories, while a vodka and soda has around 64 calories, which, as annoying as it may be, is a big difference. You can still have a beer or three now and then, but if you really want to lose that belly you need to find a new favourite drink.
Just don’t use a straw, please.
If you have trouble sleeping enough every night, you can try different things. The first is to make a habit that helps your mind calm down - try to go to bed at the same time every night, and stop looking at your phone or laptop before sleeping. Instead, you can read one of those books that you have not touched for a long time.
Or, you can use meditation apps like Headspace or Calm to help you. They have many options to make you fall asleep, from soothing sounds to boring podcasts (many people liked the latter during the pandemic). It is all about breathing well and letting go of the stress and worry that make your brain work too much. It may also be good to buy some sleep gadgets.