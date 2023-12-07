How To Get Rid Of Side Fat 2024? 6 Ways to Get Rid of Love Handles

People started using the word love handles in the late 1960s. It means any extra fat that may have gathered around the sides of a person’s waist. This fat may also be seen sticking out over the top of their pants or skirt.

Exercises To Get Rid Of Side Fat – Top 11

1. Starfish

Starfish is a different way of doing Side Plank exercise, which is a great move for getting rid of side fat.

How To Do:

Get into the side plank position and balance yourself.

When you are steady, put one foot on top of the other and lift your arm up in the air. Now, raise the top leg and make it straight. At the same time, try to touch your toe with your hand and then go back to the starting position.

Do 15 times and do the same on the other side.

2. Side Plank Circles

Side Plank Circles works on your oblique muscles, muffin tops, love handles, lower belly bulge, and shapes your butt.

How To Do:

Get into a side plank position and bring the knee closer to the floor. Lift your upper leg until it is flat and straight.

Now make big circles with that leg.

Make 20 circles one way and 20 the other way and then do the same on the other side.

3. Oblique Crunch

Oblique Crunch or bicycle crunch works on the oblique muscles and helps in getting rid of all the side fat. It is a good exercise for your middle part that works on not just the lower fat but upper fat as well.

How To Do:

Lie down on your back and lift your legs with bent knees until your lower legs are flat. Put your left hand behind your head and make your right arm straight to your side. Now push your right lower arm onto the ground, lift the left side of your middle part and try to touch your left elbow to your left knee.

Move your left knee towards your left elbow as you lift your left middle part. Do 10 times and do the same on the other side.

Do not pull your neck forward as you lift up as it will hurt your neck and cause pain.

4. Piked Elbow

Twist is a good exercise to lose side fat by working on your obliques. The move was created by Pop Pilates teacher Cassey Ho to fight love handles.

How To Do:

Lie down on the floor with your legs straight and arms stretched out.

Now lift your straight legs and arms in a sit-up position until your middle part is off the floor and you are sitting on your butt.

If straight legs are too hard for you, you can bend your knees until your lower legs are flat. Stay in that position.

Now turn your middle part to your right side, bend your right arms and touch the right elbow to the floor.

Turn to your left and touch your left elbow to the floor.

Keep changing and do 20 times.

5. Triangle With Weight

The Triangle pose is a good way to stretch and work out your sides and back of your legs. But when you use weights in this move, it makes your side abs stronger.

How To Do:

Stand with your feet far apart. Turn your left foot to the left and your right foot straight. Hold a weight in your right hand. You should use a heavy weight and lift that arm over your head, a little to the side. Now lean to your left side and try to touch the floor on the left with your left hand. Go as low as you can without changing the position and keeping your back straight. Do 15 times on each side.

6. Mermaid

This Pilates move focuses on your side muscles. It is a good way to get rid of extra fat on your waist or hips and make your waist smaller.

How To Do:

Lie on your right side with your legs straight and feet on top of each other.

You can cross your feet if it helps but keep them together.

Also, keep your legs a bit forward so that you rest on your butt and not on your hip.

Lift your legs up as high as you can and lower them back down.

7. Leg Lifts

Leg lifts are very good for losing fat on your lower belly and waist and also for making your core stronger.

You can also use weights on your ankles to make your core work harder and lose more fat on your sides.

How To Do:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor.

Put your hand under your butt and make both your legs straight.

Lift your legs up as high as you can and lower them back without touching the floor. Keep the legs straight all the time.

8. Hip Dips

This move is very good for making your side abs stronger and also for getting the benefits of a side plank.

How To Do:

Get in a plank position on your elbows and roll to one side in the side plank position.

After you are balanced, put your free hand on your hip and start moving your lower hip to the floor up and down.

9. Dumbbell Side Bend

Dumbbell side bend is a better version of your side bend stretch and is a good option instead of the Russian twists. It is a great move that can get rid of your side fat with the elegance of a dancer.

How To Do:

Take a weight in each hand and stand with your feet as wide as your hips.

Bend from your waist to your left side as low as you can and at the same time move your arms in a curve over your head as you bend.

Stand up straight and do the same on the other side.

10. Keep changing sides and do 20 times.

This is also a move that works on your whole body and is very good for making your arms, abs, and sides stronger. The move has 3 steps, but beginners can start with just 1 step and then slowly do the whole move.

How To Do:

Stand with your feet apart and abs tight.

Bend forward with your legs straight and move forward with your hands until you are in a plank position.

Bend your right knee and try to touch it to your right elbow.

Now move that knee to the middle and touch your chest.

Now move it to the left and touch it to your left elbow Make the leg straight again and do the same with your left leg.

Keep changing legs and do 15 times.

11. Woodchopper’s Exercise

A man doing woodchopper exercise with his trainerSave

This exercise is a way to move your body that uses many muscles, especially the core, shoulders, and side abs. It copies the action of cutting wood and is done with a band or a weight to make it harder.

Steps To Follow:

Stand with your feet as wide as your shoulders.

Hold a weight or a ball with both hands over one shoulder, with both arms straight. Slowly move the weight down across your body and to the other hip while turning your feet and twisting your waist. Keep your belly tight throughout the movement.

Gently bring the weight back up and across your body to the starting position.

After finishing one set, change to the other side and do it again.

Do 3 sets of 12-15 times each.

If you want to know how to lose side fat, these 11 exercises are the best answer. Add these to your daily workout routine along with healthy eating habits to get rid of side fat fast.

Infographic: Food Changes To Get Rid Of Side Fat

You can easily lose side fat by changing your food habits along with your exercise routine. From eating more plant-based food to drinking more water, there are some simple ways to get a fit body. Look at the infographic below to learn how to get rid of side fat with easy food changes.

Download Picture in PDF version

Also called love handles or muffin tops, the fat on the sides of your waist can be hard to lose. But, making some lifestyle changes with clean eating habits and doing the exercises above can help you see a difference over time. Simple, easy, and effective, these exercises do not need any special equipment to do. They help lose tough fat and make your side muscles stronger and firmer. Oblique crunch, mermaid, hip dips, or side bends, doing these in your workout routine every other day, will help keep your waist in its best shape and form.

Common Questions

Is side fat hard to lose?

Jesse Feder, Clinical Dietitian at the Memorial Regional Hospital South, says, Side fat can be a hard area to lose weight from. Sadly, you cannot choose which body fat to get rid of. Everyone’s body loses fat from different areas first, and a lot of it is genetic. That being said, it is very much possible to lose side fat.

Does running lower side fat?

According to Jesse Feder, Running can be a great heart exercise to burn off calories and help you lose body fat. You can lower side fat with a regular running schedule and a healthy diet.

Does stress cause side fat?

Jesse Feder says, Stress can lead to an increase in side fat. Stress makes certain hormones that can cause fat to build up throughout the body. It also makes us eat more, which can add to side fat.

How long does it take to lose side fat?

You need to exercise regularly to lose side fat. Then, it may take up to 2 or 3 weeks to start seeing changes in your body.

Can walking lower love handles?

Walking alone will not lower love handles. You need to exercise often to lower love handles.

Summary

When you have extra fat on the sides of your waist, it is called muffin tops or love handles. They look like the top part of a muffin that sticks out of its case. You can make your waist look better by doing exercises that work on your side muscles for 20-30 minutes every day.

Some of the best exercises to lose side fat are oblique crunches, elbow twists, and side planks.

Get rid of stubborn side fat in just 14 days! Watch this video to learn how to do exercises that target and reduce fat on the sides. Don’t miss it!

Muffin top is a word that some people use to describe extra fat that hangs over the edge of their waist. It comes from the shape of a muffin that pops out of its case.

Exercises that may help lose love handles

You cannot lose fat only from your waist, but you can lose weight overall by doing cardio and lifting weights.

You can also do exercises that focus on specific parts of your body, such as your hips and belly. These exercises will not make you lose fat from these parts, but they will make your muscles stronger and help you lose weight.

Bicycle crunches

To do bicycle crunches, you lie on your back with your legs up and your knees bent.

You then tighten your belly muscles and twist your right elbow to your left knee while stretching your right leg. You then do the same thing on the other side, 15–30 times.

Side planks

To do side planks, you lie on one side and use one arm to lift yourself up. You put one leg on top of the other, making a straight line. You then lift your hips off the floor and hold this position for 30 seconds. You then do the same thing on the other side.

Mountain climbers

To do mountain climbers, you start in a plank position. You then bring your right knee to your chest while keeping your left leg straight. You hold this position for a short time before switching legs quickly, so that your left knee is now at your chest.

It is important that you balance your weight on both feet and do not put all your weight on one foot. You can do this exercise for 30 sets, with bringing both knees to your chest counting as one set.

Russian twists

To do Russian twists, you sit with your knees bent.

You then turn your body to the left side and hold the position. You then turn your body to the right and hold. You can do this exercise for 30 times.

To make it harder, you can do the exercise with a weight.

Causes

Love handles happen when you have too much fat around specific parts of your body.

Fat cells grow when you eat more calories than you use. Over time, this extra eating can lead to fat growing, especially around your hips and waist.

Fat can grow in any part of your body, but it is more common in some parts, such as your belly, hips, and lower back.

Many things can affect how fat is spread in your body and can make you have love handles, such as:

Hormones

Hormones are chemicals that control how your body works. Some hormones such as leptin, insulin, sex hormones, and growth hormones can affect how hungry you are, how fast you burn calories, and how fat is stored in your body.

People who are very overweight may have changes in their hormone levels, which may make them store more fat.

Too little sleep and too much stress

Not getting enough sleep and feeling stressed can change the level of cortisol in your body. Cortisol is a hormone that affects how your body uses energy, makes you hungry, and makes your body store more fat.

Getting older

As you get older, your chances of getting love handles may go up, because your body changes its shape. Usually, you lose muscle and gain fat. This can make fat build up around your hips and waist.

Not moving enough

Not being active or exercising enough can cause love handles. If you eat more calories than you burn, you may start to gain fat.

Also, eating foods that have a lot of fat, sugar, and calories can make you gain fat.

Health problems

Some health problems, like hypothyroidism, can also make you more likely to gain weight and love handles.

The thyroid is a part of your body that makes hormones that help your body work. If your thyroid is not working well, you may gain weight and love handles. Hypothyroidism can take a long time to show up, so you may not notice any signs for months or years.

Possible health risks

Love handles are not harmful by themselves. But being overweight and having too much fat can increase your risk of getting some diseases, such as:

● type 2 diabetes

● sleep apnea

● cancer

● high blood pressure

● heart disease

● problems with your heart and blood

● kidney disease

● liver disease

● Lifestyle changes that may also help

Losing extra weight can help you get rid of your love handles. Besides exercising more, these tips may help:

Drink enough water: It may sound strange, but water can help you avoid getting dehydrated and holding on to fluids. Too much fluid can make love handles look worse. Avoid alcohol and sugary foods: Eating sugary food and drinking alcohol can make you gain weight and love handles. You should try to eat a balanced and moderate diet instead. This means eating foods that have protein and fiber, like lean meat, beans, and green vegetables. These foods can help you feel full faster and longer, so you don’t eat too much.

Wear flattering clothing: You can also make love handles less noticeable with pants and skirts that are loose and don’t squeeze your waist.

Summary

You can try to get rid of love handles by eating healthier and doing different exercises. Love handles are not dangerous, but having too much fat around your waist can cause health problems.