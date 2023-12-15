How to Lose Arm Fat: Best Exercises & Diet Tips 2024

Keeping a healthy weight can help your body work better and prevent you from getting sick. You can do this by finding the right balance between what you eat and what you burn. How long it takes to lose extra fat depends on how consistent you are, how much you change your lifestyle, your genes, your weight loss, and the amount and kind of exercise you do.

The average person can lose fat in 4 to 6 weeks if they follow a specific training and diet plan, McCullough says. You need to burn more calories than you eat over this time to see results.

So, what’s the best way to lose arm fat? Many experts agree that the best way to lose arm fat is to have a general weight loss strategy that includes a balanced diet, strength training, and healthy lifestyle choices. You can’t control where your body stores fat and loses weight, Maleeff says. You also can’t do any exercise or diet that will burn fat from one area more than others. But you can make healthier choices to lower your overall body fat and increase your muscle mass.

Healthy weight loss is spread out across the body, and happens at a rate of about a half pound to two pounds per week, Maleeff says. If you want to get rid of arm fat, then you should focus on your total body weight and fat percentage, Grainger adds.

Even if you don’t like working out, there are some ways you can slim down and tone your arms.

1. Eat and drink less than you use: To lose weight, you need to give your body less energy than it uses. The energy you use in a day comes from three things: keeping your body working at rest, breaking down and using food, and moving around. The energy you get comes from the calories in the food and drinks you have. If you give your body less calories than it needs for these three things, then you make your body use up its stored energy, which can make you lose weight. Talk to your doctor or R.D.N. to find out how many calories you should have and use in a day.

Have less refined sugars: Sugary drinks and cookies are very yummy, but having too much sugar can make your blood sugar and insulin stay high for a long time, which can make you gain weight and have more fat.

Stay away from high fat foods, processed foods, refined sugars, and too many carbs that don’t have many nutrients. This can help your body burn fat faster, especially in your arms, McCullough says. Instead, have more lean proteins, fruits and veggies, and whole grains every day. A good way to remember is to make your plate 40 percent carbs, 30 percent protein, and 30 percent fat, Maleeff adds.

Eat more fiber Having more fiber in your diet helps you feel full for longer, so you don’t snack too much during the day. Foods with fiber can help you lose weight because they help slow down digestion and keep your blood sugar stable, Maleeff says. Broccoli, beans, berries, avocado, apples, and whole grains have a lot of fiber, so you should try to have them every day. (And, they’re tasty!) Lift heavy things The best way to lose arm fat is to change it into muscle, says Ramona Braganza, celebrity fitness trainer. Having muscles will help your body use up more fat as energy, even when you are sleeping.

Braganza suggests doing strength training to lose arm fat and build muscle. While exercising with your own body weight has some benefits, I find it less effective in making muscle, to make muscle the muscle fibers have to break and heal and that usually needs lifting heavier things, she says.

You want to work on the muscles in your arms, like the biceps, triceps, and shoulder muscles. Pushups, pull ups, chest presses, bicep curls, triceps extensions, and lateral raises all help make your arm muscles stronger.

Do some cardio: Cardio exercise is another way to lose weight. Long walks, running, biking, swimming, and rowing are great choices. The amount of calories each person will use up in a day is different, but Daniel Saltos, certified personal trainer and founder of Train with Danny, says that walking can use up to 300 to 500 calories in an hour—and running can use up that same amount in half the time.

You can also look for small chances during the day to move more, like parking farther from the store, standing while you work, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. This will make a big difference in how many calories you use up, he says.

6. Drink more water: Drinking enough water is one of the things that people often forget when they want to lose weight, Maleeff says. When you are dehydrated, your metabolism slows down, she explains. Drinking enough water is very important to keep your metabolism working well, and to help you avoid eating when you are actually thirsty.

Even being a little bit dehydrated can mess up the systems that are trying to work well, like how your body uses and burns energy, Braganza says. In general, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine suggest that women drink about 2.7 liters of fluid and men drink about 3.7 liters every day. And it doesn’t have to be only water. Foods and drinks that have nutrients also count towards your fluid intake. Try a water bottle that motivates you to drink more water!

Sleep better Sleeping more can also help with weight loss. Too little sleep makes your body produce more cortisol, which tells your body to save energy instead of use it, Braganza says. Not sleeping enough can also reduce the amount of fat that gets burned at night.

A study published in BMJ Open Sport and Exercise Medicine found that people who slept less than 7 hours a night had a higher chance of being obese (the study also looked at BMI, which is not a good way to measure health, but it showed an important connection between hormones and weight loss). Not sleeping enough made people have more ghrelin (a hormone that makes you hungry), more salt in their body, and more signs of inflammation, and less leptin (a hormone that makes you full) and insulin sensitivity.

Not sleeping enough can also make you want more food. When we don’t sleep enough, we tend to choose foods that are not good for us, wanting foods higher in salt and sugar, Maleeff says.

Arm fat is a problem that many people have. It doesn’t matter if you are fit and healthy, had weight loss surgery, or are losing weight, you may have noticed some extra fat in some places. Especially, your arms.

Arm fat can make you feel bad about wearing shirts or tanks that show your arms. You may see and worry about something like extra skin under your arms that no one else may see. Even hiding it with sleeves may not work for you.

So, how to get rid of arm fat? Luckily, there are ways.

How to Lose Arm Fat? What does arm fat mean?