How To Lose Breast Fat - Causes, Ways, & Pro Tips In 2024

How to make your breasts smaller without surgery

Some natural ways can help you make your breasts smaller. Breasts are mostly made of fat, so doing things that reduce your whole body fat may work well.

The best way to make your breasts smaller depends on why your breasts are big, your health, and other things. You may want to talk to your doctor before you make big changes to your diet or lifestyle.

These are some natural ways to help make your breasts smaller.

Eating healthy food

The breasts are mostly made of fat. Losing fat from your body can make your breasts smaller. You can lose weight by eating less calories than you burn. This will make your body use the fat it has stored.

When you want to lose weight, you should eat foods that are good for you and low in calories. Fruits, vegetables, fish, and chicken are some examples of these foods. They can make you feel full and help you lose weight.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should talk to your doctor or midwife before you try to lose weight.

Doing exercise

Exercise can also help you lose fat from your body, which can make your breasts smaller over time.

Some people think that doing exercises for a specific part of the body can burn fat from that part. But this is not true. For example, doing pushups and other exercises for your chest and arms will make your muscles stronger, but they will not make your breasts smaller. The best way to burn fat is to do exercises that make your heart beat faster.

Some exercises that can make your heart beat faster are running, swimming, or walking fast.

Lowering estrogen

Estrogen is a hormone that helps make breast tissue. So having less estrogen in your body can make your breasts smaller, especially if you have too much estrogen.

Some birth control pills have estrogen and another hormone called progesterone. They can make your breasts bigger. This usually goes away when you stop taking the pills.

Some studies say that you can lower the estrogen in your body by changing what you eat. For example, one studyTrusted Source in women who had stopped having periods found that eating like people in the Mediterranean, drinking less alcohol, and being more active can lower some types of estrogen.

But there is not much proof that natural ways can lower estrogen in your body. You may want to talk to your doctor about medicine that can lower estrogen.

Binding

Binding means wrapping something tight around your breasts to make them flat. It will not make your breast tissue smaller or stop your breasts from growing, but binding can make your breasts look smaller and make you feel better. You should talk to your doctor about the best way to use a binder.

Changing bras

A bra cannot change the size of your breasts, but some bras can make your breasts look smaller. These bras are called minimizer bras. They change the shape of your breasts to make them look less round and more high on your chest.

Some minimizer bras also have straps that support your breasts better, which may help with pain in your back and neck.

Wearing a bra that fits you well can make you feel more comfortable. Many shops can help you find the right size for you. Changing your bra can help with some of the problems of having big breasts.

Making breasts smaller after having a baby

When a person is pregnant or breastfeeding, their breasts get biggerTrusted Source because of the changes in their hormones and the need to make milk. The breasts are especially large in the first few weeks after the baby is born, when the milk supply is still adjusting.

The breasts also grow because of the extra body fat that people gain during pregnancy. Some of this fat goes to the breast tissue.

Some people notice that their breasts get smaller as they lose weight after pregnancy, and others find that their breasts stay a bit larger than before.

People can try the methods below to make their breasts smaller during pregnancy and breastfeeding. They can also talk to a doctor if they have any worries.

Many women with large breasts have problems with how they look and feel. They may want to make their breasts smaller, either with natural ways or with surgery.

In this article, we will look at what affects breast size and the possible options for making large breasts smaller.

Things that affect breast size

Pregnancy

Pregnancy and breastfeeding make the body change a lot to take care of a child, including making the breasts bigger.

Even after they stop breastfeeding, some women have larger breasts than before and may have issues with their body shape and health.

Obesity

The amount of fat in the body can affect the size and density of the breasts. For women who are obese, having large breasts is common.

Genetics

Genetics can influence many things, from the colour of the hair to the size of the breasts. This does not mean that you will have the same cup size as other women in your family, only that it is more likely.

Medication

Some medicines can affect the size of the breasts by making the body gain weight. For example, some birth control methods like the pill, the injection, and the hormonal IUD can affect the size of the breasts.

This is because the hormones in birth control can make the body hold more water, but this is usually short-term and does not last. Some people may find that when they stop taking the medicine, they also start to lose breast fat.

Natural ways to make breasts smaller

If you want to make your breasts smaller naturally, you may want to try these ways:

Exercise often

Exercises like cycling and running can help you lose weight and reduce the amount of fat in your body by burning calories. This can also reduce the amount of fat in your breasts and make them look smaller.

Exercises like push-ups can also make the chest muscles stronger and improve the appearance of the breasts. Push-ups can make the chest muscles tighter and firmer, which can make the breasts smaller when combined with other exercises.

Eat well

Along with exercise, a healthy and balanced diet is very important for keeping a healthy weight. This can help to prevent too much fat around the breasts, which makes them look bigger.

If you have trouble following a healthy diet and reaching your weight loss goals, you may want to talk to a dietitian. At the CREO Clinic, we offer a nutritionist service along with surgery so that you can get the best results from your breast reduction surgery.

Breast reduction surgery

Breast reduction surgery is a permanent way to remove some of the breast tissue, fat, and skin to make the breasts smaller and reshape them. This can help women have a more balanced figure and find relief from health problems caused by large breasts, such as back pain.

Advantages of Smaller Breasts

There are many good reasons to have smaller breasts:

● Smaller breasts can make women with a petite body look more balanced.

● Smaller breasts can reduce health problems related to larger breasts, such as pain in the back and neck.

● Smaller breasts can make clothes fit better.

● By having smaller breasts, women often feel more confident doing exercise, which is important for a healthy lifestyle.

How Much Does It Cost to Have Smaller Breasts?

At the CREO Clinic, the price of making your breasts smaller starts from £8,900. You will get a full price breakdown during a consultation, as well as information about how to pay for it.

How Do They Make Your Breasts Smaller?

Making your breasts smaller is done under general anaesthesia and usually takes 2-3 hours to finish. The exact surgical methods can vary depending on how much tissue they need to take out and the shape of your breasts.

In general, they make the necessary cuts, and take out the amount of tissue for the result you want. After that, they close the cuts using stitches.

How Do They Cut Your Breasts?

How Long Does It Take to Recover from Smaller Breasts?

After making your breasts smaller, you may have swelling and soreness around your chest. These usually go away over time, and most patients feel able to do most daily activities, including going back to work, 2-3 weeks after surgery.

However, you should avoid hard activity as well as heavy lifting for up to 6 weeks after making your breasts smaller to prevent the cuts from opening.

Also, you will need to wear a tight garment for the first 6 weeks after surgery to reduce swelling.

What Will Your Breasts Look Like After Making Them Smaller?

Right after surgery, you should be able to see your lighter chest with the extra tissue taken out.

You may find that the area feels stiff and the breasts seem higher than expected during the first few weeks. However, as your body heals, the breasts should move to their desired position.

The final result of making your breasts smaller will be clear after all the swelling has gone, which takes at least 3 months.

Natural vs. Surgical Ways to Make Your Breasts Smaller

Natural ways offer a less invasive way of making your breasts smaller. However, the amount by which you can make your breasts smaller is limited from natural ways.

For this reason, many women think that a permanent breast size reduction surgery is needed for their appearance and health.