How To Lose Chin Fat & Feel More Confident In 2024

A lot of people care about how their jawline looks. A sharp jawline with no extra chin can make our face look better, making us feel more happy about how we look. But what if you’re not born with that sharp look? There’s good news: You can change your jawline and get rid of your extra chin without surgery with a safe and effective way to improve how you look.
Before there were ways to change your jawline and get rid of your extra chin without surgery, people often tried extreme things like cutting and sucking out fat from their face. These things had a lot of risks, like infection, blood clots, and nerve damage, as well as long recovery times. Some people would use makeup tricks to make their jawline look sharper or wear high-necked clothes and scarves to hide their extra chin.
Losing weight by eating healthy and exercising was another way, but even with losing a lot of weight, some people still had extra fat or loose skin around their neck and jaw. Others tried facial exercises to make their jaw muscles stronger and reduce their extra chin. The lack of good, non-surgical solutions for these things often made people feel unhappy and not satisfied with how they look.
What is Non-Surgical Jawline Contouring? Non-surgical jawline contouring is a procedure that does not need surgery and helps change your jawline to make it look more sharp and young. It uses injections of fillers or fat-melting substances like Kybella™ that are put into the skin, making the jawline look better without surgery.
A Closer Look at Non-Surgical Double Chin Removal A double chin, also called submental fat, can be a hard thing to deal with. Even with diet and exercise, it may not go away, often because of your genes. Before, the only solution was a surgery like a necklift. But now, there are non-surgical double chin removal procedures like injections with Kybella™, which offer a non-surgical alternative to surgery. These treatments work by melting the extra fat under the chin using a series of injections, leaving a smooth and defined jawline.
The Confidence Boost The treatments work by shaping the face while making the face’s natural structure and features better. Many find these treatments life-changing. With this extra confidence boost, some might find themselves more ready to take a photo and smile, join in on social events, or even take a leadership role at work. With a defined jawline and a smaller double chin, many feel like the best version of themselves.
Non-Surgical Means Less Downtime One of the main benefits of choosing non-surgical jawline contouring and double chin removal is convenience. Unlike surgical procedures, these treatments need very little downtime. You can easily fit them into your daily schedule, and there’s no need to take long periods off work or social activities.
Non-surgical jawline contouring and double chin removal treatments are safe, effective, and convenient procedures that help you achieve these goals without surgery.
Imagine taking a photo and smiling and then feeling disappointed by a thick neck and hanging flesh on the lower part of your cheeks. Double chins usually affect older people, and most don’t like it. Thinking about how to get rid of double chin? Yes, you can do it, only that you need a little willpower and hard work to achieve it.
Definition
What Makes Double Chin?
Many people think that a double chin is caused by only one thing. But many people who have it are not overweight, so it’s not just a weight issue. Let’s look at the main things that cause the condition.
Older Skin As we get older, our skin starts to hang as it loses tightness. The body’s collagen production which starts to go down in our mid-20s affects this process. As this happens, our skins become less stretchy and it results in the creation of hanging skin below the chin. It becomes more noticeable as a person gets older. To a person looking at you, they’d think you have an extra layer of fat under your jawline. Remember that some things you do in your life may make the double chin form faster.
Too Much Weight As we said earlier in the article, many things cause double chin, but the most common is too much weight. As you gain weight, fat is spread in all parts of the body and sometimes it builds up in the chin and face. Because of differences in body type, you may not notice when some people gain weight. For example, when people with a big frame gain weight and fat is spread in areas like their waists and legs, it’s hard to notice. On the other hand, if you are physically small or have a small jawline, the build-up of fat can make your double chin easily visible.
Posture Nowadays, it’s very common to find someone in a bent position, mostly because things like laptops and smartphones are more cheap than ever. A bad posture is one of the leading causes of many health problems such as neck and back pain. But did you know that not sitting or standing in the right posture can cause a double chin? The platysma muscle connects the chin to the neck. According to scientists, when we bend our necks we put pressure on the platysma muscle. And when the muscle becomes weak, it reduces the stretchiness of the skin under the jawline. This causes the hanging that forms a double chin.
Facial Structure The shapes and structures of our faces are all different. That’s why we find some faces attractive and others not. People who are most likely to get double chins are those with weak jawlines and small chins. For such people, weight gain doesn’t influence the creation of a double chin. The main reason for this is that for such people, the area in which their skin is stretched is small. Since this specific skin is tightly strained over only a small area, it only needs the skin to lose stretchiness a little or fat to build up to create a double chin. This explains how people who are not overweight can get a double chin.
Yes. There are things you can do at home to help you get rid of double chin. One way is through exercise. By working out, you naturally burn fat in your body so this is an excellent way of removing extra submental fat. To get the best results, you need to exercise often. Facial exercises you can easily do are:
Doing chin presses (you can do this with a ball that resists if you want). Often chew gum so you can move your jaw muscles and in the process slowly get rid of double chin fat. Tilting your head backward while making your lips tight. Stretch your tongue up and out for a period of ten seconds for each session. Slowly move/roll your neck. Push out your lower jaw forward and hold it. Note that exercises that target the whole body (strength training and cardio) can also help in reducing and/or getting rid of double chin. The good thing with full-body exercises is that it also improves general body health.
Your food also plays an important role for those you are trying to avoid or reduce double chin. Stay away from fried and processed food and try to eat more fruits and vegetables every day. Also, avoid foods that have a lot of fats and sugars. Keep in mind that there are healthy fats
Easy Ways to Get Rid of a Double Chin Do you want to have a slimmer and firmer chin? If you are skinny but still have some extra fat under your chin, you might be looking for some effective ways to get rid of it. There are many treatments that can help you reduce your double chin, such as:
CoolSculpting Los Angeles CoolSculpting Los Angeles is a method that freezes the fat cells under your chin and makes them die. Then, your body will get rid of the dead fat cells naturally. This way, you can have a smaller and smoother chin. CoolSculpting Los Angeles is similar to laser lipolysis, which melts the fat cells instead of freezing them. Both methods can help you get rid of stubborn fat in other parts of your body, such as your back, thighs, and belly.
Facial Moisturizers Facial moisturizers are products that make your skin hydrated, young, and tight. You can find facial Beverly hills products that are made for chin tightening or firming. These products have ingredients that are good for your skin, such as plant extracts, vitamins, collagen, green tea extracts, vitamin C, and so on.
Massaging Tools Massaging tools are devices that can help you tighten your chin by stimulating the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that makes your skin elastic and firm. Massaging tools can also improve your blood circulation, burn fat, and make your skin glow.
Mesotherapy (Kybella) Mesotherapy (also known as Kybella injections) is a treatment that uses a solution called deoxycholic acid or Kybella to destroy the fat cells under your chin. The difference between mesotherapy and lipolysis injections is that mesotherapy injections target the middle layer of your skin, while lipolysis injections target the deep layer of your fat.
You can try any of these treatments or a combination of them to get the best results for your double chin. You should consult a doctor to find out what treatments are suitable for you.
You can also try some facial exercises that can help you lose a double chin even if you are skinny.
Why Do I Have a Double Chin When I’m Skinny? Double chin causes in skinny people Many people who are slim have this problem, and the main reasons are related to your genes, your age, and your posture.
If you are skinny and you have a double chin that bothers you, you are not alone. In fact, many people feel unhappy about their chin fat and loose skin, even after they lose weight. In a survey of 1,996 Americans, having a little bit of chin fat made them feel bad.
Also, the chin area is a place where fat is hard to lose with a healthy diet and exercise, even when you have a normal weight. This is because the chin area is a submental fat area, which means that the fat there is more stubborn.
Here are some of the causes of a double chin in skinny people:
Genetics Yes, a double chin can be genetic. This means that you can inherit it from your family members. Most of our facial features are influenced by our genes, and so is the way we store fat in our body. Some people tend to store fat around their belly or thighs, while others store fat around their chin.
Poor Posture A poor posture can also cause a double chin. This is because when you slouch or hunch over, you put pressure on your neck and chin muscles. This can make them weak and saggy over time. Also, a poor posture can affect your spine alignment and your breathing, which can affect your metabolism and fat burning.


Make a kiss Make a kiss exercise to get rid of a double chin Make-a-kiss is also known as the kissing pose. It’s the way where you put your upper and lower lips together, moving them a little forward and making them like you’re trying to kiss someone.
Then, just bend your head and look up, keeping your shoulders and back straight, stretching as much as you can. Hold the pose for about 20 seconds before letting go, and do at least 10 times.
Stretch your tongue Stretch your tongue exercise Your tongue is the strongest muscle in your body, and it’s connected with the lower jaw. By doing the tongue stretching exercise in your facial exercise routine, you’ll be able to work the side muscles of the front neck area. And since chin fat is stored here, this exercise is a great way to get rid of it!
Just stretch your tongue out of your mouth as far as you can before putting it back in your mouth. Around 20-30 times of this exercise is the normal. But, it’s always best to listen to your own body.
Ball exercise Ball exercise guide To do the ball exercise, place a soft ball under your chin and try holding it first. Then, start pushing the ball down as much as you can before going back to the start position, If you’re new, 10-20 times will be enough.
Lose A Double Chin With Facial Exercises 5) Bottom jaw push Doing this exercise needs you to tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Then, move your lower jaw to go as forward as you can. Then, turn your head to the left and the right, repeating the same movement.
Neck stretch Neck stretch exercise to lose a double chin In this case, you’re not using your lower jaw, and you’re not turning your head to both sides. Instead, you’re just looking at the ceiling (or the sky) and putting the top of the tongue up against the roof of the mouth.
But, unlike with mewing, you don’t use too much force - you just repeat the pose 10-20 times before moving your head down to its normal position.
Straight jaw push Straight jaw push exercise To do a straight jaw push, you have to look up at the ceiling while your neck is tightly stretched. Just go forward with your lower jaw, and take it back to normal. Do this movement 10 times before pulling your head down.
Straight jaw push effect on a double chin Try a Double-Chin-Focused Diet The answer to can losing weight reduce double chin is a big yes! But in our case, we’re not looking to lose weight. We’re just looking to lose fat in a specific place.
And starting from the saying you are what you eat, a balanced diet can reduce that unwanted and stubborn chin fat. But don’t forget about the exercise!
Which Food Reduces Face Fat? Just like with all other unwanted fats, losing weight in specific places needs a lot of fruits and veggies, as well as eating healthy fats such as lean meats (beef and white chicken).
Stop using sunflower oil, use olive oil in your cooking, and always start your day with whole grains, which have more natural instead of processed fiber intake.
What Foods Cause Double Chin Foods that cause a double chin (avoid) Whether you’re trying to lose weight and slim down or are trying to lose chin fat, on the very top of the list of foods to avoid should be:
Fried foods Processed grains Too much processed food Fast food Too much sugar and salt.
Get A Personal Face Workout Plan Treatments for a Double Chin Besides the ideas in our complete guide on how to get rid of a double chin in the most natural way possible, here are some other solutions.
But, think that these solutions need money, medical help, and downtime, which is painful in most cases.
Lipolysis: Lipolysis is a beauty treatment for getting rid of too much chin fat and double chin by using deoxycholic acid - a chemical that has scientific proof to fight hard fat and damaged fat cells that don’t seem to change with diets and exercise.
One of the most common FDA-approved injection treatment in this way are the Kybella injections.
Mesotherapy Mesotherapy is another treatment with injections, which doesn’t hurt much, according to patients.
What’s very different is the mix of injections, which is much bigger and more varied compared to that of the Kybella injections that must have one standard thing - phosphatidylcholine (PPC).
Last Words Double chin on a thin person So, can mewing help reduce a double chin and shape a more curved jawline? Yes, but it won’t happen right away.
Mewing Coach and our client’s personal plans show that mewing is the best way for thin people to lose their double chin without any injections and costly treatments.