How To Lose Neck & Face Fat: 6 Proven Methods In 2024

Face fat is when you have too much fat on your face that makes it look round and full. Having chubby cheeks may be cute, but some people want to have sharp features like a strong jawline, a pointed nose and defined cheekbones. Face fat and double chin can be hard to get rid of and annoying.

It is not easy to lose fat only on your face, so you may have to try to lose weight all over your body or choose a healthy lifestyle to see changes and get that nice, sharp facial features.

Best Lose Neck & Face Fat Alternative In the Market

However, here are some natural ways that can help you lose that stubborn double chin and puffy cheeks and give you a thinner, sculpted face.

Healthy Diet: A good way to lose face fat is to eat healthy foods like fresh fruits and green veggies. Have a big breakfast rich in proteins to keep you energetic and full for a long time. Try to avoid sugar, salt and fried foods because these foods increase sugar or salt in your blood and add unwanted fat.

Drink Lots Of Water: Drinking water not only makes your metabolism faster but also keeps you full and stops you from feeling hungry. Drinking less water may make your body store water in the body and cheeks and make your face fat. So, drink plenty of water to remove bad toxins from the body which will make your fluid flow better and reduce swelling and puffiness.

Sleep Well: Not sleeping enough can make the cortisol levels go up i.e. stress hormone in your body which can make you eat more and increase body and face fat. A good sleep of six to eight hours stops water from staying in the body and helps the body to burn fat faster giving a leaner look.

Lose Weight All Over: Face fat is often because of too much fat in the body giving you a fuller puffier look. Working out regularly and doing cardio can make you lose weight all over, make your metabolism better and show good results in making your face and body thinner.

Lifestyle Changes The best way to stop face fat is to keep a healthy weight by changing your lifestyle. A person who is overweight is more likely to have fat on their face than a person who keeps a healthy weight. Working out regularly, eating a diet rich in lean protein, whole fruits and vegetables will make sure you have sharply chiseled features. Processed foods is a big no.

Watch Salt Intake Salt is one of the main things that causes water to stay in the body and it shows on the face. Eating less salt will stop water from staying in the body and the more water goes out of the body, the lighter it gets. It shows on the face.

Say No To Sugar Besides eating less calories, it is very important to eat less refined carbs like sugar. Sugar has been linked to unwanted fat around the belly and on the face. Switch to healthier options like stevia leaves to stop your sugar cravings.

Good Facial Exercises: Facial exercises are very good in making the face muscles stronger and give a thinner, younger-looking fresh face. Try adding some these amazing exercises to your daily workout routine.

Lip Pull Exercise: Keeping your head still, try to lift the bottom lip upwards as much as you can by stretching out the jawbones. Hold the position for 15 -20 seconds and repeat it 15 times.

Benefit: The exercise will make your face look better, give you a pointed chin and strong jawbones.

Chin Lift Exercise: Stand still and lean your head backward so that you face the ceiling. Now, make your lips like you are kissing someone to make your jawline tight. Hold the position for 15 secs and repeat it 10 times.

Benefit: The exercise is good for giving you a defined jawline and chin.

Fish Lip Exercise: Keeping your head still, pull your cheeks and lips inside your mouth and make your lips like a fish. Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds and repeat it 20 times.

Benefit: The fish lip exercise helps to make your cheek muscles stronger and give them a thinner look.

Jaw Release Exercise: Sitting in a normal position, close your mouth and try to act like you are chewing your food. Do this for 20 seconds, relax and repeat it 10-15 times.

Benefit: The exercise will help you lose your double chin and give you a nice jawline.

Mouthwash Exercise: Fill your mouth with air and try to move the air from one side of the cheek to the other side as if you are using a mouth wash. Do the exercise for 15 seconds, relax and repeat it 10 times.

Benefit: This technique will also help to make your cheek muscles stronger and give you a carved jawline.

Yoga Poses Although yoga poses may not be as fast as other facial slimming exercises, they are natural, effective, long-lasting and quite easy to do. The yoga poses below are sure to show good results if you do them properly.

Simha Mudra (Lion Pose) Come on all fours, kneel down and put your hands on your thighs. Open your mouth wide and stick out your tongue hard downwards, towards the chin. While breathing through the mouth, make a sound from down the throat that sounds like the roar of a lion. Repeat the exercise 5 times.

Benefits: The lion pose not only makes your facial muscles stronger and stretches them but also works on the area near the thyroid glands.

Jivha Bandha (Locked Tongue Pose) Sit in the padmasana pose. Put your hands comfortably on your thighs. Try to move the tip of your tongue towards the upper back of your mouth as if you are trying to swallow it. While the tongue is at the back of your mouth, try to open your mouth wide until you feel a stretch in your throat and neck muscles. Relax for a minute and repeat 5 times.

Benefits: The locked tongue pose is very effective in making all the facial muscles stronger while giving you a chiseled your face and a defined jawline.

Have you looked in the mirror lately and thought your face looks a little bigger?

It’s possible for people to put on weight on their face, just as much as it is to have some extra pounds around their waist or on their hips or thighs.

For some, the facial weight gain is so small it’s something only they can notice. But for others, it can mean their cheeks look fuller or they have a double chin.

Face fat can be annoying and may affect your confidence because our faces are always seen. But if you can understand why it happens, then you’re halfway to helping get rid of it, and maybe stopping it from happening in the first place.

How to get rid of chubby cheeks?

The main reason for having a chubby face is having too much fat in your body.

This extra fat is usually caused by gaining weight, which can be related to one or more of these factors - unhealthy eating, lack of exercise, getting older or genetic conditions. Facial swelling is another cause of chubby cheeks; it can change from day to day.1

Luckily, you don’t have to accept having a chubby face, there are some things you can do to help make your face look thinner, such as your cheeks, your jawline or under your chin and neck.

Summary Chubby cheeks are caused by having too much fat in your body that also affects your face. Some people also have facial swelling that varies every day.

How to make your face look thinner There are many different things you can do to try and make your face look thinner to your liking. They range from changing what you are eating and drinking (and, in turn, your face) to being more active.

There are also certain tools you can use on your face to help reduce any puffiness. Plus, there are also specific face exercises you can do to help shape and burn off that extra fat, just like you would with your body. While we’re on the topic, some people find that exercise helps them lose weight from both their face and their body.

woman doing face exercises 9 exercises to get rid of chubby cheeks Face exercises can strengthen your facial muscles, which then helps make your face look thinner. And believe it or not, there are quite a few facial exercises out there, although there is not much evidence to support how effective they are for losing face fat.2

Here are some exercises you can easily try right now - they are said to be able to work on more than 40 facial muscles:

Work on the muscles around your mouth - by saying ‘X’ and ‘O’ in a row. This makes your facial muscles move and contract. Do this exercise daily, repeating it as many times as you like.

Work on your cheek muscles – by making a fish face by sucking in your cheeks. Repeat 20 times every day for positive results.

Get all your facial muscles moving - by opening your mouth wide and round. Hold the position for 5 seconds and relax. Repeat up to 30 times over a day.

You can also - fill your mouth with air, so that your face looks round and fat. Keep your lips closed, move the air in your mouth from side to side. Do this for 5 minutes a day.

Have a facial massage – they improve oxygen and blood flow, which helps tighten your skin.3

Do some chin lifts - throw your head back and stretch your neck as much as you can. Keep your eyes fixed on the ceiling and try moving your lower lip over the upper lip and smile wide. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat 10 times. This can help reduce a double chin and saggy neck.4

Give your forehead a workout - open your eyes wide. Using both hands, try pulling back the skin over your forehead. This will also get rid of wrinkles and lines on your forehead.5

Make a fish face - suck in your cheeks tight and pucker your lips like a fish. Hold the pose for five seconds and repeat 10 times. This will help you lose fat from your cheeks.6

Do some cheek puffs - puff out your cheeks. Then try moving air from one side to the other and hold it for 5 seconds. Make a big ‘O’ when you release the air. This will help firm cheek muscles.

There are many exercises you can do that are specially designed to shape up your facial muscles and possibly make your face look slimmer.

How fast can you lose face fat? The speed of losing weight from your body also applies to your face. And because there are so many different factors involved – how often you exercise, the type of exercise, your calorie intake, etc. – means that how quickly you lose weight will be different from someone else.

Weight change is not as noticeable on a bigger frame. If you have a small build and lower BMI, weight may come off more slowly, but be visible more quickly. However, when your starting size is larger, you’re likely to lose more weight at a faster rate, especially in the beginning.

Some people see a change in the size of their thighs, belly or face first, which may be genetic.8

Can you lose face fat in a week? A week may be too short but, following on from what we’ve just said above, everybody loses weight at different rates, depending on their own personal factors. While it’s not certain to happen, it’s also not impossible. People may find their face looks and feels more toned, especially if they’ve been doing facial exercises.

Summary The time it takes to lose facial fat varies from person to person. Some people may start to see a difference in a week, but it’s not guaranteed. Also, their face may have toned up, rather than having lost weight.

woman runner confident face 10 ways to get rid of chubby cheeks The more you work at making your face slimmer, the more you may be able to get rid of the extra weight.

You may want to just stick to the facial exercises or add lots of other face fat-reducing practices into your life too. They include:

Doing cardio – several studies have found cardiovascular exercise can help burn fat and increase fat loss. Ideally, you need to do around 20 to 40 minutes of cardio a day.9

Drinking more water – because when you’re dehydrated, your body (and your face) tends to hold on to water, and therefore become swollen. Drinking more water can help hydrate your face and body and prevent water retention.10

Resting more – when we don’t sleep, it can sometimes show in our faces, e.g. dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Getting eight hours of sleep a night is what you’re aiming for.11

Checking your diet – to make sure you’re not suffering from any food allergies or intolerances, which can cause facial swelling. In general, swelling is a common sign of gluten sensitivity and digestive problems.12

Skipping the salt – too much sodium can cause fluid retention, which can then cause swelling and puffiness in your face and other areas.13

Cutting back on alcohol – because it’s high in calories and low in nutrients, and therefore can cause us to put weight on our body and our face.14

Using facial rollers – there are a lot of facial ‘depuffing tools’ that you can use, such as jade rollers, to speed up lymphatic drainage, improve circulation and, last but not least, depuff your face.15

Using natural face masks – face masks made from natural ingredients that moisturise and improve the skin’s natural elasticity can also help. Applying a mask made from milk (that’s good for skin) and honey (that can help firm and tighten), can potentially help reduce the appearance of facial fat and toxins that can cause swelling.

Eat less refined carbs – such as cookies and pasta that can lead to weight gain and increased fat storage overall. These carbs have been heavily processed, have little nutritional value and contain lots of sugar and calories.16

There are many exercises you can do that are specially made to shape up your facial muscles and possibly make your face look slimmer.

A woman runner confident face 10 ways to get rid of chin fat The more you work at making your chin slimmer, the more you may be able to get rid of the extra weight.

You may want to just stick to the chin exercises or add lots of other chin fat-reducing practices into your life too. They include:

Eat more fibre – fibre moves slowly through your digestive system, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. According to a study of 345 people who were overweight and obese, a higher fibre intake was linked to more weight loss.17 Summary Chin, face and neck exercises aside, there are several other good habits you can adopt to help improve your chance of seeing some chin fat loss results. They include eating more fibre, doing cardio exercise and reducing your refined carb intake.

How to get rid of neck fat

There are certain exercises that are specifically aimed at getting rid of neck fat. They include:18

Straight jaw juts Ball exercises Pucker ups Tongue stretches Neck stretches Bottom jaw juts Exercising regularly - around 45 minutes of moderate physical activity a day – and strength training twice a week can also help. Meanwhile, eating a healthy and balanced diet that limits sugar and food consumption that can lead to fat build-up and weight gain can also help.19

How to make your neck look thinner Again, there isn’t a single solution. A combination of healthy eating and exercise can certainly help. So too can neck exercises like this one that’s designed to firm up neck muscles:

Tilt the head in all directions while applying minimal resistance in the opposite direction from your hand.

Ideally, you need to do this exercise three times a day and seven times a session to help strengthen the muscles in your neck. Neck exercises aren’t designed to burn neck fat, but help develop muscles in the area, which will give a more toned appearance.

Takeaway

There are several things you can do to help fight and reduce chin fat. The results are very much down to the individual and you may not necessarily lose any weight, just simply tone your chin muscles instead.

The main thing is, chin fat isn’t something you just have to live with, there are targeted ways to help deal with it. In the meantime, for more practical advice on chin weight loss, check out this article, ‘How to reduce puffiness on your chin’.