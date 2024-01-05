How To Lose Pubic Fat Without Getting Surgery In 2024

Having fat above your pubic bone (FUPA) is normal. It has other names like mons pubis or panniculus. Both men and women can have a mons pubis. It can look like an extra layer of skin and fat over the pubic bone. Some people have a bigger mons pubis because of their genes. Fat above the pubic bone can also happen after losing or gaining weight.

This article will explain what makes the fat above the pubic bone grow. You will also learn how to make the mons pubis smaller with exercise or surgery.

What Makes the Fat Above the Pubic Bone Grow? Having more fat above the pubic bone can be something you are born with. People who have a normal weight and even those who are thin can have fat in the mons pubis just because their genes make them store fat there.

Having a bigger mons pubis can also come from gaining weight. Most people who are very overweight will have more fat in this area. The skin of the mons pubis can also become loose and hang down.

If you have had surgery to make your belly flat—such as a tummy tuck or liposuction—you may see more pubic fat even though nothing has changed in that area. Making the belly flat can make the pubic area look like it is sticking out more.

The pubic area can also look bigger for a short time after liposuction because gravity pulls the swelling down from the belly toward the mons pubis.

Plastic surgery on the belly often shows the fat of the mons that was already there but was not seen before. If you are having a tummy tuck, you might want to think about the pubic area too.

How Long Will Lipo Results Last? How to Lose Weight in the Pubic Area Eating healthy and exercising are the best ways to reduce extra pubic fat. Some diets that people may try are:

Low-fat diet Keto diet Paleo diet Vegan diet You do not have to follow a specific diet to lose extra pubic fat. Eating healthy food that gives you the calories you need can help reduce mons pubis fat—especially when you also do physical activity and exercise. Weight Loss Goals and Healthy Habits Exercises to Make the Pubic Area Smaller One of the best ways to reduce extra fat in the pubic area is exercise. You cannot lose fat in only one part of the body but general cardio and strength training can help.

Some exercises can make the fat in the upper part of your pubic area look better by making your abs and lower body stronger and firmer. Forearm Plank Man doing a plank PeopleImages / Getty Images

The forearm plank is a good exercise for your core. It works your stomach area and your back, legs, and arms. This is how you do a forearm plank:

Start on your knees with your elbows bent at a right angle, your forearms on the floor, and your hands closed. Stretch your legs behind you and lift up on your toes. Your body should be in a straight line (or as close as possible), from your feet to your head. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Make it longer as you can. Remember to tighten and use your abs during the exercise. Low-Impact Exercise for All Fitness Levels Bicycle Crunches Man doing a bicycle crunch Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images

Bicycle crunches make your abdominal muscles stronger and improve your fitness and coordination. This is how you do bicycle crunches:

Lie down with your back flat on the floor with your knees up and shins parallel to the floor. Press your lower back against the floor to make sure your abs are working. Put your hands behind or on the sides of your head without locking your fingers. Stretch one leg out while bending the other leg toward your chest. Lift and turn your upper body so that your opposite elbow can touch that leg’s knee. Do the same thing on the other side. The Benefits of Adding Aerobic Exercise to Your Workout Leg Raises Woman doing the leg raise exercise Khosrork / Getty Images

Leg raises work the core muscles and hip flexors. This is how you do a leg raise:

Lie down on your back with your legs straight and together on the floor. While keeping your legs straight, lift them up in the air so that your body makes an L shape. Slowly bring your legs down to the ground. Don’t arch your back during the whole movement. Do it 10-15 times. Bridges Woman doing the bridge exercise TheLux / Getty Images

The bridge is a good lower-body exercise that makes your abs, glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps stronger. This is how you do a bridge:

Lie down with your back and hips on the floor, knees bent, feet on the ground, and your toes facing forward. Keep your arms next to your body. Lift your hips so that your body makes a straight line from your knees to your head. Squeeze your glutes and your core and stay in the position for 20-30 seconds. Bring your hips back to the starting position. Why Exercise Is So Good for Your Health Cosmetic Procedures and Surgery If you don’t see any improvement with losing weight and exercising, there are ways to remove mons pubis fat without surgery and with surgery.

Non-Surgical Methods Some of the common ways to get rid of fat in the upper pubic area without surgery are:

Laser liposuction: A type of liposuction where a laser is used to burn fat in the area. The fat is taken out through a small tube (cannula). The price of laser liposuction can vary from $5,000 to $15,000 or more depending on where and how hard the procedure is. CoolSculpting: A method that uses cold to target specific areas. It freezes the fat cells in the area to a temperature that kills them. The method can cost between $700 to $4,500, depending on where and how much fat to be removed. The Most Popular Plastic Surgery Procedures Liposuction Liposuction is a surgery that can be done with local anesthesia to remove extra fat in the upper pubic area. It can be very effective, especially if the skin of the mons pubis is tight.

However, liposuction of the mons pubis can make loose skin in the pubic area even looser because it can sag when the fat is gone.

How Much Does Mons Pubis Liposuction Cost? Mons pubis liposuction can cost between $2,000 to $4,000 or more depending on where and how much fat removed.

What Happens After You Get Lipo? Monsplasty If liposuction does not make the mons pubis smaller enough, a monsplasty (pubic lift) is another option. During a monsplasty, both extra skin and extra fat are cut off. This makes the bulge smaller and lifts the area.1

Monsplasty needs a cut which means there will be a mark like a C-section mark. A pubic lift can also be done when the pubic area has been stretched out after having a baby or from getting older.

How Much Does Monsplasty Cost? The price of a monsplasty usually ranges from $2,000 to $8,000. It’s usually more costly than other ways to get rid of fat because it’s a surgery.2

How to Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss Reduction Methods for Men While women might want to have surgery more, men can also have extra fat in the mons pubis and may want to make it smaller.

Bruising is also common after mons pubis surgery but usually goes away after two to three weeks. Swelling can take longer to get better and may not go away for three to four months after surgery.

What are the Dangers of Doing Plastic Surgery?

Possible Problems of Surgery Every surgery has risks, and problems can happen after a monsplasty.4

Blood clot, fluid buildup, vein blockage, lung clot, slow wound healing, wound opening, skin death, and wound infection are some of the possible problems that can happen after surgery that’s done to shape the pubic area.

Summary Having extra mons pubis fat is normal, but there are ways to lose fat in this part of your body if it makes you unhappy. Being careful about your food and adding exercise to your routine can help you lose mons pubis fat.

If changing your habits doesn’t give results, you could think about talking to your healthcare provider about non-surgical and surgical treatments.

The scientific word for FUPA is panniculusTrusted Source, which means a growth of thick, fatty tissue on the lower belly

This article tells you what FUPA is, what causes it, and how a person can reduce it.

Can you remove fat in a specific area of the body? Kilito Chan/Getty Images It is not possible to lose fat only in one area of the body. No exercise or diet will do this. As a person loses fat, it will lose fairly evenly all over the body.

However, some exercises and food changes can help a person lose body fat.

If a person wants to lose fat in the upper pubic area especially, they can think about a surgical or nonsurgical procedure.

Upper pubic area exercises Workouts that target the lower belly muscles (abs) will help work and make stronger the deeper core muscles.

Here are some exercises that focus on and make stronger the lower abs.

High plank People may find this position hard at first, but with practice, they can make the time they hold this pose longer.

Start on all fours in the tabletop position, with the wrists right under the shoulders and the knees under the hips. Make the legs straight back behind, one leg at a time. While holding the position, actively push away from the floor, moving the shoulders away from the ears and down the back. Pull the lower belly toward the spine while adding a small pelvic tilt to hold the core. Hold this position for 30 seconds or longer, if possible. Leg raises People new to abs exercises may want to start by doing this move with one leg at a time.

Lie on the floor with the arms stretched by the sides and the legs up over the hips, with the feet pointing toward the ceiling. Pull the navel in toward the spine and press the lower back down into the floor. Slowly lower both legs down toward the ground, stopping once the lower back starts to lift away from the floor. From there, slowly lift the legs back up toward the ceiling. Knee tucks This exercise also needs an exercise ball.

Start in a high plank position with your feet on top of the exercise ball. Bring your knees toward your chest and roll the ball along the floor. Squeeze your lower belly toward your back. Slowly straighten your legs and return to the high plank position. Do this 10 times. The hundred The hundred is a traditional Pilates exercise.

Lie on your back on the floor. Lift your head and chest and tighten your lower abs. Stretch your arms by your sides and lock your elbows. Lift your legs to a 45-degree angle. Move your arms up and down while keeping your legs still. Don’t forget to breathe in and out. Try to move your arms up and down 100 times in total. If this is too hard for you, you can try the easier version:

Lie on your back on the floor with your arms by your sides. Raise your head, neck, and shoulders and lift your arms off the floor. Bend your knees and keep your thighs at a 45-degree angle but make your lower legs parallel to the ground. Start to move your arms up and down 100 times while taking slow, deep breaths and pulling your belly button toward your spine. Pike rollouts You will need an exercise ball to do pike rollouts. You can find one in many gyms.

Start in a high plank position with your feet on top of the exercise ball. Pull your lower belly in and raise your hips over your shoulders. Slowly lower back down to the high plank position. Do this 10 times. Hip lifts You might want to use an exercise mat for this exercise.

Lie on your back on the floor with your legs straight and together and your arms by your sides. Lift your feet over your hips and point them to the ceiling. Using only your abs, lift your butt and hips an inch off the floor. You can press into your arms and hands for balance if you need to. Do this as many times as you can in 30 seconds. Diet and exercise There are other things you can do to lose body fat, including the FUPA.

Do cardio There are many stories about cardio for burning fat.

Some people say that high intensity interval training (HIIT) is the best way. HIIT means doing short bursts of hard cardio and then resting for a short time.

Others say that a medium level of cardio that you can keep up for longer will help you burn fat.

But most studies in this area have shown that the type of exercise does not make a big difference for fat loss.

In a 2017 study that compared HIIT with medium intensity training, everyone lost weight, but there was not much difference between the two exercise groups.

So, you should choose the cardio exercise that you like the most. Some options are walking fast, running, biking, and joining a group exercise class, and there are many more.

Eat well There is a common saying that you get abs by eating healthy, not by working out.

It is the same for losing the FUPA. Even if you exercise a lot and hard, you will probably also need to change what you eat to see a big difference in your belly.

If you eat 500–1,000 calories less a day than what you usually eat, you may lose about 1–2 pounds (lb) a week. Eating good foods, like nuts, lean protein, and vegetables, and avoiding sweet or processed foods will make it easier to eat less calories.

Medical procedures The only way to take out fat from a certain area of the body is with a medical procedure. These can be with or without surgery.

Procedures without surgery These medical procedures do not need any surgery, anesthesia, or recovery time.

CoolSculpting is one of them. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approvedTrusted Source this method, which uses very cold temperatures to freeze fat cells through the skin. The freezing kills the cells, which the body gets rid of in the urine over the next few weeks.

CoolSculpting might be a good choice for those who want to make small pockets of fat tighter and firmer.

Procedures with surgery Procedures with surgery will give more noticeable and fast results in a certain area of the body.

Some procedures with surgery to reduce the FUPA are:

Monsplasty: This procedure takes out fat and, sometimes, skin from the pubic mound. Liposuction: This common cosmetic surgery takes out extra fat from under the skin. Abdominoplasty: Also called a tummy tuck, this procedure takes out fat and extra skin and makes weak muscles stronger. What causes it? Having some fat in the upper pubic area is normal and natural, even if popular culture may sometimes say otherwise.

Fat in this area may grow during puberty as a natural part of body growth. Female bodies usually have a higher percentageTrusted Source of body fat than male bodies and put more of it around the hip area.

Some things can make a FUPA bigger, like gaining weight and changing how body fat is spread.

Getting older and having more visceral fat As a person gets older, it is common for the body to start keeping more fat around the stomach than in other areas of the body. Some life changes, like menopause, are linked to gaining weight and changingTrusted Source how body fat is spread.

Adults in the United States gain an average of 1–2 lbTrusted Source of body weight per year. This rate of gaining weight may make people become overweight or obese as they get older. Obesity comes with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, among other health problems.

People can divide belly fat into two types, subcutaneous or visceral, depending on where the body stores it. Subcutaneous fat is right under the skin all over the body, and a person can pinch it. On the other hand, visceral fat is in the belly cavity between the organs.

Studies have connected visceral fat to a higher risk of several diseases. This fat lets out more harmful hormones and proteins into the body than fat elsewhere. These substances can cause low level inflammation, which is a risk factor for heart disease, and make blood vessels tighter and blood pressure higher.

A FUPA is a layer of fat that is just below the skin, so it is not as bad as the fat that is inside the belly. But, if the FUPA gets bigger, it may mean that the person is gaining weight, which may also include the bad fat inside the belly. The bad fat inside the belly may also make the lower belly stick out, which may make the FUPA look more noticeable.

It is normal for the body to change as the person gets older. But, people should pay attention to these changes and, if needed, change their eating and exercise habits to avoid the health problems that come with too much weight gain.

Summary The FUPA is a bunch of fat right over the pubic bone.

The best way to get rid of it is to focus on getting rid of fat all over the body by eating a healthy diet and doing more cardio exercises to burn more calories than the person eats.

It is not possible to get rid of fat only in one area, but there are ways to make some parts of the body stronger with exercise. Exercises for the lower belly will help make the area over the pubis firmer and smoother.

People who only want to take out fat from their lower belly can think about some medical and non-medical procedures.