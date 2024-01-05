How To Lose The Belly Fat After Pregnancy In 2024

Kegels

Why They’re Good for You: This exercise will make your bladder muscles stronger and lower the chances of leaking urine when you have a baby. The more kegels you do, and the longer you keep them, the more control you will have over those leaks when you sneeze, laugh, or lift your baby.

___________________________________

Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

How They’re Done: You need to squeeze and hold the muscles that stop the flow of urine. To find which muscles they are, do the exercise when you go to the toilet. As you pee, tighten your muscles until the stream stops for a while. Then relax and let the pee flow. Remember how that feels, and when you’re not peeing, squeeze, hold, and relax those same muscles. Try to do this 10 times in a row, three times a day.

Extra Workouts for Baby and Mom

It can be hard to get time for yourself in the first months, so try these exercises that you can do with your baby. Be careful when doing them. You may want to practice first using a toy or a rolled-up cloth that’s the same size as your baby. Do the moves fully only when you’re sure there’s no risk of dropping your baby. Make sure you’re healthy enough, and have a good enough balance, to keep you and your baby safe.

The baby glider: Hold your baby close to your chest, and take a big step forward with your left leg and bend your knee. Don’t let your toes go beyond your knee. Then go back to the starting position and do the same with the other leg. This will make your legs, back muscles, and stomach stronger. Do this 8-10 times on each side.

The baby bouncer: This move is like the baby glider, but instead of stepping forward, step to the side and do a squat. Push your hips back as if you’re sitting on a chair, keeping your knees above your ankles. Do this 8-10 times on each side.

Rock-a-baby squats and curls: Stand with your legs apart as wide as your shoulders. Hold your baby firmly and close to your chest, and squat down, letting your baby’s feet touch the floor. As you stand up, bring the baby closer to your chest. Do this 15 times. Note: You should do this exercise only when your baby is at least 10 to 12 weeks old.

When you are pregnant, your body changes to make space for the little one growing inside you. One way this shows is the baby bump. Your body gains weight and your belly grows bigger to help the baby grow well. Even after you have the baby, this extra belly fat stays around your waist. Women should be proud of this because they have given birth to a new life.

To say goodbye to that baby bump, there are some exercises that can help you get a flat belly again. Before you start working out, remember your body needs to heal from the pain of labour and delivery. It’s smart to ask your doctor when you can start exercising and if you need to be careful. Here are,

Some Easy Workouts That Can Make Your Belly Flat

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a hard exercise that uses your own body weight and is good for your heart and warming up. It makes many muscles work together at the same time. Start by making a straight line with your body, resting on your hands and toes. Bring your right knee close to your chest and then quickly move it back and bring your left knee forward. Keep switching between both knees and go faster and faster.

Leg Raises

Leg raises are very good for getting rid of the fat around your belly. They make your legs stronger and also help you lose the extra weight from your stomach after having a baby. They also shape your lower belly muscles. Start by lying on your back and try to lift both legs together. Stay like this for 4-5 seconds before slowly putting your legs down. Do this 10-15 times every day and then do more.

Also, Read: Food and Exercise for New Moms

Bridging

Bridging exercises are very common and helpful for the muscles that support your pelvis. They make your belly, hips and thighs look better. Start by lying on your back with your knees bent, your feet flat on the floor, your arms by your side and your palms facing down. Lift your hips off the floor so that your knees, hips and shoulders make a straight line and stay like this for 10 to 20 seconds. Slowly come back to the starting position and do it again.

Abdominal Crunches

Abdominal crunches are one of the best exercises for getting rid of belly fat. They make all the muscles in your stomach work and make your belly firmer. Lie down on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees apart. Put your hands behind your head, squeeze your stomach and slowly lift your upper body and stay for a while. Go back to the starting position and do it again. You can start with five crunches and then do more and more.

Plank

Plank is the best exercise for a flat belly or even abs. It makes all the muscles in your core work and makes your stomach look better. Put your elbows on the floor and stand on your toes with your elbows right under your shoulders and stay like this for as long as you can. You can start with 20 seconds and then do more. You can also try different kinds of planks like side plank, straight arm plank or one-arm plank. Do at least 3 to 5 sets when you finish your workout.

Before we start, I have to admit that I don’t know much about babies, but I have helped many women who had babies recently, and I’ll try to give you some advice for getting back to your best shape.

So, let’s begin…

CAN YOU REALLY LOSE THE EXTRA WEIGHT ON YOUR TUMMY AFTER HAVING A BABY?

Yes, you can! It’s normal to feel anxious about how you will look after being pregnant for several months. But, you might be surprised to know that getting back to your old body is totally doable.

To reach this goal, you will need to work hard and keep trying. And, I have to be honest with you, how fast you get back to your old shape will depend on many things, and some of them are out of our control!

HOW MUCH TIME DOES IT TAKE TO LOSE THE WEIGHT?

Usually, it will take a few months to get there. You won’t become fit again in a few days! And it’s not only about time…you also have to be steady and calm.

When is the best time to start the plan? Well, you can decide that, but experts suggest that you wait for a few weeks before starting, at least until you stop breastfeeding. Always listen to your doctor’s advice.

Anyway, the experts agree that there is a perfect time for mothers who want to become fit again: between six months and a year after having a baby. Your body will be more ready to exercise and get the best results.

SOME THINGS YOU CAN DO TO LOSE THE WEIGHT ON YOUR TUMMY

EXERCISE

This might sound obvious, but exercise is probably the most important thing you can do to reach your goals. In fact, it’s good for everyone, not just for mothers who had a baby! Run, swim or do a strengthening routine. Especially one that focuses on your belly and back.

I usually tell my patients to do belly exercises and also vacuum exercises. Doing both exercises together gives great results for recovery after having a baby. Here is a video that I usually show to my patients!

If you want to know more about what other exercises I suggest, feel free to contact me!

A HEALTHY DIET

A healthy diet is the second most important thing to make your tummy flat again after having a baby. In fact, many experts say eating well is even more important than exercise. What seems clear is that doing both exercise and diet will get rid of that weight!

To be honest, I’m not an expert in food so I won’t bother you by giving advice on this topic. I’d suggest that you talk to a professional dietitian. They’ll make a diet just for you. It’s worth the money!

RADIO FREQUENCY TREATMENT

This is a sure thing. With no bad effects, radio frequency treatment lets you make the loose skin you have after having a baby tighter in just a few sessions (the exact number will depend on different things). Even though there are many brands in the market, our clinic has one of the most famous in the world: Indiba.

This is a 100% proven treatment with good results. World leading technology in the field of skin tightening. Painless treatments that don’t need recovery time after sessions. If you want to know more about Indiba and how this technology can help you lose the weight on your tummy, contact us!

If you had a baby by surgery, Indiba technology will also help you by making the healing process faster and reducing swelling, so the results will be even better.

BREASTFEEDING

You heard it right. It may sound weird, but breastfeeding will help you lose fat. This is 100% sure. How? Your body will work hard to make more and more milk and so it will use more energy. This is not just a guess: many studies have shown that breastfeeding mothers shed more weight than those who don’t.

Even though this is not the main point of this blog, breastfeeding will be good for both you and your baby. I know this can be a sensitive topic for many new mothers, and you are totally free to make your own decisions, but I just want to let you know these facts.

WHAT NOT TO DO TO GET RID OF BELLY FAT

Losing your belly is not only about what you should do, but also what you should not do. Because yes, there are some things that can spoil all your good efforts, so please stay away from them.

DON’T GET OBSESSED

This is hard to do, but you must keep your focus without losing your balance. Don’t get fixated on your plan. As I said before, getting rid of that belly will take a few months at best, so you have to be calm.

Only those who are steady will make it. But those people must also be reasonable. Again, don’t get hooked on the idea. Your whole life shouldn’t be about getting fit. You have more important things to care about right now: don’t make this another one. And, most of all, don’t get stressed if it takes longer than you expected or if your plan is not done perfectly.

MAGIC CREAMS

Keeping your skin moist and regular rubs in the area are surely two important things to help with your healing and firming processes. But be wary: sadly not all creams work. Talk to your doctor, midwife or even your normal pharmacist to get the best choice for you!

AFTER-BIRTH BELTS

Right now, there is some discussion about whether after-birth belts are helpful for women who want to lose weight. Some experts suggest them and others don’t.

Well, I have saved this point for the end because, in my view, an after-birth belt should only be used as a last option. I’m not a fan of these kinds of solutions. I think there are other options. In my view, there is no better natural belt than a tummy routine as mentioned in the exercise section.

If you have read this far, I guess this post has been interesting, which is great to know. I just want to say one more thing…good luck with your goal!

If you want more information about any of the do’s and don’ts mentioned above, or you want to know more about the benefits of Indiba technology, feel free to contact me through my website or social media. I’d be happy to help you!