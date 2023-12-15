How To Lose Water Weight: 8 Tips To Try In 2024

How to Get Rid of Extra Water in Your Body

If you have too much water in your body, you may feel swollen and heavy. This can happen when your body keeps fluid that should go to your kidneys. Having some water in your body is normal, but too much can be bad for your health.1 You will learn how to get rid of extra water in your body and when to see a doctor.

What is Water Weight?

Water makes up about 60% of your body weight.2 Sometimes, your body can store more water than usual. This can cause swelling in your ankles, feet, and legs. This is called edema.3

How to Get Rid of Extra Water in Your Body

You can lose extra water in your body by drinking more water, eating less salt and sugar, and being active. Some supplements may also help your body lose more water.

Remember that water weight and edema can be signs of a serious health problem, such as heart failure or a blood clot. You should talk to a doctor about how to get rid of extra water in your body. You may need medicine to help you, depending on the cause.1

Drink More Water You may think that drinking more water will make you gain more water weight. But the opposite is true. If your body is dry, it will hold on to the water it has. You should drink enough water, especially if you eat salt or sugar.

You may want to avoid tea, coffee, and alcohol, because they can dry you out. Cranberry juice, on the other hand, can help you pee more and get rid of extra water.

Eat Foods That Have Water Eating foods that have water is a good and safe way to lose extra water in your body and keep you hydrated. You should drink more fluids, even from foods that have water, to help your body get rid of water.

Some foods that have water are fruits and vegetables like:

Cantaloupe Cauliflower Cucumber Grapefruit Oranges Peaches Strawberries Watermelon Zucchini You may also want to eat more foods that have potassium, like greens and potatoes. Potassium can help you get rid of extra salt.5

3. Be Active Often Being active helps you lose water weight. You will lose some water when you sweat, and you will need to drink more water.Moving also helps you get rid of swelling.1 Stop the car every now and then when you drive for a long time to get out and stretch your legs. Move around if you can when you are on buses, planes, and trains. You can also do easy exercises with your feet and legs while sitting. Being active is important if you are pregnant, which makes your legs and ankles swell up. Putting your feet up also helps you get rid of the swelling.

Sleep Better Good sleep is very important for your health. Experts say that adults should sleep for about seven to nine hours every night. Sleeping well may also help you lose water weight. Studies have found that your kidneys can handle the amount of water and salt they keep when you get enough sleep.

Eat Less Salt and Sugar Salt and sugar make your body keep more water than normal. Try to eat less foods that have a lot of salt, such as bacon, cookies, donuts, and ham.8 Salt, which is used to keep food from going bad in many packaged and restaurant foods, is about 70% of the salt you eat.9 Drink water with pieces of fruit or cucumber slices instead of drinks with sugar. Make your own food when you can, using fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Read the label if you have to use a packaged food. Compare the salt and added sugar amounts in different foods.

Eat Fewer Carbs Your body keeps extra carbs that it does not use right away in your cells as glycogen, which has three grams of water.10 Most people who eat 2,000 calories a day need 275 grams of carbs a day.11 Try to eat meat, fish, or poultry instead of bread and pasta to eat fewer carbs. Lower Your Stress Too much cortisol, the stress hormone, may make you gain water weight. Cortisol levels are linked to antidiuretic hormone (ADH) levels. ADH tells your kidneys how much water to keep in your body. Take Electrolytes Electrolytes, like magnesium and potassium, help control the amount of water that your body keeps. You might gain water weight if your electrolyte levels are not right.12

Water does not have electrolytes, so drink a sports drink to get them.13 You might also think about taking electrolyte pills if you are drinking a lot more or a lot less water than usual.

Try Supplements or Water Pills Dandelion and magnesium pills might help you lose water weight. Studies have found that dandelion makes you pee more.14 Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps control the amount of water inside your body.13

Some studies suggest that vitamin B6 pills make you less bloated and lower premenstrual syndrome (PMS) signs.15 More studies are needed to know how vitamin B6 affects PMS signs.

Why Do You Gain Water Weight?

There are many reasons why your body might have extra fluid. Some of the most common reasons are eating too much salt, sitting for too long, and taking some medicines.3

Some Medicines Some medicines for blood pressure, like calcium channel blockers, make you keep more fluid.16 Some medicines for inflammation, like corticosteroids, also make your body keep more sodium and lose more potassium, which adds to your water weight.Talk to a doctor to find out if your medicine is making you gain water weight. They might be able to give you a different medicine.

Cortisol Levels Cortisol is a hormone that is mostly known for making you stressed, but it does many other things. The hormone helps keep your blood sugar and blood pressure normal, helps your metabolism, lowers inflammation, and helps you remember things.18 Sometimes, keeping more fluid might be because of high cortisol levels. Cushing syndrome, for example, might make your body keep more sodium. This problem happens when tumors on the glands that make cortisol release too much of it into your blood.19 Some people with a thyroid that does not work well (hypothyroidism) may have swelling around their eyes.20

Hormonal Birth Control Estrogen and progestin, hormones in birth control pills, might make you keep more fluid.21 This water weight is usually not permanent and not big. Still, you may want to talk to a doctor about other ways to prevent pregnancy if you are not happy. Menstruation Changing hormones make many people keep more water the week before their period. You might also notice swelling in your breasts, which makes them sore, during that time.22 Swelling in the legs is also normal.23 Poor Circulation Your blood system naturally gets weaker as you get older. The valves in the veins of your legs, which make blood flow upward to your heart, fall a little. As a result, blood stays in your legs and makes you keep more fluid.24 Serious health problems, like heart failure, also make your blood flow worse.25 Pregnancy Pregnancy may make you gain water weight, especially as you get closer to the day you give birth. You may see swelling in your hands, feet, or ankles. Hormones are partly the reason, but the growing baby also puts pressure on your blood vessels.1 Remember that water weight may not all go away right after you deliver.

You might have a blood clot if you suddenly have swelling that hurts, especially in one leg.26 Get help from a doctor right away if that happens.

Salty and Carbohydrate-Heavy Foods One of the most common reasons for water weight is too much salt in your food. Sodium sticks with water and traps it in your body.27 Carbs can also affect how much fluid you keep, especially if you start eating them again after a time of not eating them.28 Glycogen brings in water. As a result, the more glycogen your body has, the more water you take in.10

8. Travel When you sit for a long time on a plane or a car, your body can hold more water. Your muscles get tight from sitting too long. Your feet and legs can get bigger as water collects there.1

When To See a Doctor Water weight is usually not a big problem. You can usually lose water weight with some home remedies. But sometimes, too much water and swelling can be signs of a serious health problem, like heart, liver, or kidney disease.29

You should see a doctor if you have:

A high temperature A history of liver problems and get swelling in your belly or legs Heart or kidney problems that get worse with swelling Swelling that is new or worse in one limb only Swelling that happens suddenly when you are pregnant Swollen body parts that are red or hot to touch Does Drinking Alcohol Make You Gain Weight? A Quick Review There are many reasons why you might have water weight, like eating too much salt and sugar, sitting for too long, and taking some medicines. Try these tips to help you get rid of the extra water. Some changes in your lifestyle might help. Try sleeping enough, eating less salt, and drinking enough water.

Talk to a doctor for more help if water weight makes you feel bad or uncomfortable. Water weight and edema can sometimes be signs of serious health problems, like heart failure or blood clots. You might need medicines, like blood thinners or water pills, to treat those problems.

