How To Lose Weight Overnight - 8 Ideas To Try In 2024

Not sleeping well can also mess up your hunger hormones, making you crave junk food. A 2017 UK review and meta-analysis found that people who slept 5.5 hours or less per night ate 385 more calories throughout the day than those who slept for at least seven to 12 hours.

With less sleep, you’re also more likely to snack late at night, which could ruin your weight loss goals. Men’s Health reported before that Eating carbs in the evening leads to metabolic problems, because the body is more resistant to insulin at night, said Aaron Cypess, MD, PhD, in a previous interview.

This can cause a higher blood sugar, which can lead to weight gain and other complications. Protein doesn’t work here either—it only takes a few extra steps for protein to be turned into carbs and fat. Any extra calories at night will be stored as fat, so eat dinner early and keep snacking light.

Luckily, you can change course and keep your metabolism working overnight with a good night’s sleep using these simple steps.

Lift weights at night Go straight from your desk to the weight rack after work and you can increase your metabolic rate for up to 16 hours, according to a recent study in Diabetologia. Drink a casein protein shake Feed your hungry muscles by switching whey for casein in your post-workout shake. This slow-release protein is slowly digested over 8 hours and keeps your metabolic fires burning through the night.

Dutch researchers also say that casein improves protein synthesis, which helps you cut an extra 35 calories a day for every pound of new muscle gained.

Take a cold shower A cold shower does more than wash away lactic acid after the gym. Research in PLoS ONE finds that a 30-second chill is all it takes to activate your body’s brown adipose tissue, or brown fat—which, when heated up, melts as much as an extra 400 calories in bed.

Make sure you wet your head under the faucet: More brown fat is stored in the back of your neck and shoulders.

Drink green tea The flavonoids in green tea boost your metabolism—and if it’s your third cup of the day, you’ll burn 3.5 percent more calories overnight, according to a 2016 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Don’t worry about caffeine content. Green tea will help you stay awake for the news at 10, but not all night.

Sleep in a colder room Turning up the radiator at night wastes more than your gas bill.

Research from the National Institutes of Health says that turning down your thermostat to a cool 66 degrees Fahrenheit cuts 7 percent more calories, as your body burns fat to keep its core temperature.

Sometimes, you may not eat for a long time during the day or week. This is called Intermittent Fasting (IF). You may not eat anything for up to 16 hours a day. For example, you may stop eating at 7pm at night, and then start eating again at 11am the next day.

When we eat, our body makes more of the hormone insulin, which helps store fat. When we don’t eat, our body makes less insulin, and we start to use up the fat we have stored. Low levels of insulin tell the body to start burning its stored fat, explains Samantha McKinney, Registered Dietitian at Life Time, RD, a registered dietician at Life Time, a national fitness company with over 150 locations. Also, fasting makes our cells make new mitochondria — and the more mitochondria we have, the more fuel we burn. There is a direct link between mitochondria and metabolism. Your mitochondria take carbs and other nutrients and burn them for energy.

There are not many studies on how IF affects humans; some studies have found that IF is not better than eating less calories every day. But the clear, simple rules—a daily time of not eating—can be easier to follow than other weight loss plans.

Sleep is also important for weight loss, even if you don’t burn a lot of fat from sleep alone.

For example, a 2018 studyTrusted Source found that not sleeping well can make it harder to lose fat and lose weight, especially when you are eating less calories.

Read on to learn more about losing weight while sleeping, including how it happens and how not sleeping well may affect weight loss.

How do people lose weight during sleep?