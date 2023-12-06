How To Safely Lose Weight While Breastfeeding 2024?

Many new moms think that breastfeeding helps them lose weight after having a baby. But breastfeeding actually needs you to eat about 500 more calories every day than before you were pregnant. This makes many moms ask, How can I lose weight after giving birth and still make sure that my baby gets the food she needs to grow and be healthy?

In this article, we’ll talk about healthy habits, like:

Drinking a lot of water every day

Sleeping as much as you can

Eating a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats Doing some exercise every day

These tips may sound familiar to anyone who has tried to lose weight before, but there are some extra things you’ll need to think about when you’re trying to lose weight and breastfeeding.

That’s why the experts at Mustela have made eight tips to help you lose weight in a healthy way while making your body produce good, nutritious milk.

As a bonus, we’ll also show you how you can make your skin firmer and smoother with a product from Mustela.

8 Best Tips To Lose Weight While Breastfeeding

Drink At Least 8 Cups Of Water Every Day

Lose Weight While Breastfeeding By Drinking Water

Drinking a lot of water every day is one of the best things you can do for your body’s health — whether you’re trying to lose weight or not. And it’s very important for breastfeeding moms.

Water helps your body get rid of extra pounds because water:

Helps your body do normal things, like moving blood, digesting food, keeping your body temperature right, bringing nutrients to your cells, and making milk

Helps your kidneys and makes it easier to keep your body clean from toxins

Helps you feel full longer and stops you from eating too much

Keeps your muscles working well

Mixes with the oil on your skin to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays and other bad things in the environment

We recommend drinking at least eight cups of water every day. Does that sound hard for a busy mom?

Start by drinking two cups when you wake up in the morning

Next, drink two cups each at lunch and dinner — that’s six cups

Then, to get the last two cups, fill a water bottle with 16 ounces of water and drink it throughout the day

If you don’t like to drink water, try a bottle that lets you add some fruit. Sparkling water works just as well and is good for those of you who like to drink soda.

Just make sure the drink you choose doesn’t have added sugar because it can go to your baby through your breast milk.

Added sugar can also make it harder for you to lose weight by adding extra calories that you don’t really need. For example, an average can of soda has about 150-180 calories and almost 40 grams of sugar/carbs.

2) How To Eat Well And Lose Weight When You Are Breastfeeding

You need to eat well to lose weight when you are breastfeeding. Here are some tips on how to have a healthy diet, but first, you need to make sure you’re eating enough calories. You’re already using a lot of calories when breastfeeding, and if you also exercise, you could have problems if you don’t eat enough.

You will need to eat about 300 to 500 more calories per day when you are breastfeeding, so your total daily intake should be between 2,200 and 2,800 calories.

This is more than the 1,600 to 2,400 calories you would usually need if you weren’t nursing and were moderately active. But everyone is different.

The amount of calories you actually need can change based on your age, activity level, body mass index, and if you’re only breastfeeding or also giving your baby some formula. Your healthcare professional can help you figure out your calorie goal.

Following these guidelines for eating well will make sure you’re getting the right kind of calories. After all, it’s normal to feel very hungry — and stay hungry! — when you’re breastfeeding.

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables should be a big part of your calorie intake.

Why? Fruits can give you a lot of vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients. They also have a lot of fiber, which can help feed good bacteria in your gut to keep your digestive system healthy and avoid constipation and its effects.

Vegetables can do the same thing, and many also have antioxidants. They also have the extra benefit of having less sugar.

A simple way to get a lot of these foods is to start your day with a fruit and vegetable smoothie. A banana, some strawberries, and blueberries mixed with almond milk and two handfuls of spinach make a healthy and tasty breakfast.

Besides that, try to have a serving of vegetables with lunch and dinner to finish your day. If you get hungry between meals, snack on a carrot, an orange, an apple, or another fresh vegetable instead of something processed.

Lean Protein

Protein can come from different foods, but you should aim for lean protein. Lean protein can be found in foods like chicken, fish, beans, and protein powders. Adding a scoop of the latter to your morning smoothie can make your healthy breakfast complete.

For lunch and dinner, have a piece of chicken or fish, or a cup of your favorite beans, to get the health benefits of these protein-rich foods.

In total, you’ll need to add about 25g of protein a day to your diet — your baby needs a lot of protein to grow all those muscles! — aiming for a total of 65g per day.

Healthy Fats

Avocados in a circle with nuts and seeds

You might think adding fat to your diet is a bad idea when you want to lose weight, but healthy fats are important for both you and your baby when you are breastfeeding.

In fact, fats are not all bad. But some are essential for good overall health and brain function. Omega-3s, especially, can help your baby’s eye and brain development.

What’s important is choosing the right kind. For example, some saturated fats are still somewhat doubtful, but monounsaturated fats, such as those in olive oil, are healthy. And fat found in cold water fish — like salmon or trout — can give you a lot of Omega 3s.

You can find these good fats in foods such as:

Almonds Walnuts Hemp seeds Chia seeds Olives Olive oil Coconut oil Avocados

There are many easy ways to add healthy fats to your diet. One way is by measuring a tablespoon of hemp seeds and a tablespoon of chia seeds into your morning smoothie.

Fruits, vegetables, protein, and healthy fat in one easy-to-eat meal? You can’t ask for a better breakfast.

Add some olives or olive oil dressing to your salad for lunch. It will make it more tasty and healthy. For dinner, use coconut oil to cook your chicken or fish. It has a good flavor and is good for you.

If you feel hungry between meals, eat some nuts as a snack. They will give you energy and keep you full.

Plan Your Meals It is a good idea to plan your meals ahead of time for many reasons. It can save you time and help you stay healthy. When you plan and make your meals in advance, you won’t eat more than you need.

Planning your meals also helps you avoid buying fast food or junk food because you are too tired or busy to cook. Your meal will be ready for you. When you think about your future meals, you are more likely to eat healthy foods.

3. Do Some Exercise

Exercise to lose weight while breastfeeding

Eating well is only part of the solution. To lose weight while breastfeeding, you also need to exercise.

Exercise can help you reduce stress, improve blood flow, build strength, and feel better. But how can you exercise when you are nursing and taking care of your baby?

You don’t have to go to the gym or run for hours to exercise. You should wait at least six to eight weeks before starting or resuming a serious exercise routine. Too much dieting and exercise can affect your ability to make healthy milk - so be careful.

There are two main types of exercise:

Cardiovascular (cardio)

Strength training

Each type of exercise has its own benefit for your body. Cardio (anything that makes your heart beat faster for 15 to 20 minutes) is good for your heart, lungs, and circulation.

Strength training, on the other hand, helps you strengthen your muscles and bones.

When you start working out, you may need to eat more calories to make sure that your body has enough nutrients to support milk production. If you are planning a hard workout, eat a healthy carb about 30 minutes before.

Healthy carbs include whole grains (they have complex carbs and lots of nutrients), beans and other legumes (chickpeas, lentils, and peas), and fruit.

Exercise doesn’t have to be hard or intense to work. Cardio can be as simple as walking fast while pushing your baby in a stroller. Walking is a low-impact exercise that can raise your heart rate without hurting your knees or joints.

4. Sleep As Much As You Can

Sleep to lose weight while breastfeeding

Sleep is as important as diet and exercise for losing weight, but it can be hard to get enough sleep when you are breastfeeding a newborn. However, you should not ignore the importance of sleep.

Why? Because when you sleep, your body heals itself and becomes healthier. Here is how your body gets healthier while you sleep:

Blood pressure goes back to normal (if it was high during the day because of stress) Muscles relax

Blood supply to organs and muscles increases

Growth hormone is released

Breathing and heart rate become stable and regular

And that’s not all. In fact, lack of sleep can make you gain weight. To make things worse, hungry, sleep-deprived new moms tend to eat simple carbs, which often lead to weight gain (not weight loss).

So even if you do everything else right but you don’t sleep enough every night, you may have trouble losing those extra pounds. That’s why we recommend getting as much sleep as you can. For that reason, we suggest get

5) Use A Product That Makes Your Skin Firmer And Tighter

One of the ways to look more like you did before having a baby is to make your skin firmer and tighter.

Working out can help with that goal, but you can also support your body from the outside by using a hydrating product throughout the day. We suggest our Stretch Marks Serum (to help prevent and reduce stubborn stretch marks).

All of Mustela’s products are free of harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, phenoxyethanol, bisphenols A and S, caffeine, and alcohol. That means all of Mustela’s products are safe for both you and your breastfeeding baby.

So you can use a hydrating product where you need it and when you need it, without worrying about the effect it will have on your baby.

6. Breastfeed Often It’s OK to feed whenever your baby is hungry. Even if it seems like your little one is getting too much, they know what they need. Remember, you actually burn calories while nursing. So if you nurse whenever your baby wants, you will burn even more calories throughout the day.

If you’re starting to exercise more, you’ll obviously lose some weight. But your body will need to know that even though some of its fat stores are disappearing, it still needs to produce milk.

That’s why breastfeeding whenever your baby wants — or breastfeeding more often — while exercising is a great idea to put into practice.

7. Stay Away From Quick Fixes

With all the new dieting trends out there, it’s hard not to get tempted. But you have to keep the most important thing in mind: your breast milk production. Many of these trends have a big effect on your milk supply. If you’re breastfeeding, it has to be your top priority.

When you lose weight too fast, your milk supply goes down, so be careful when you see an opportunity for a quick-fix diet. The weight will eventually come off…in time. Just keep your eye on the goal. Remember: slow and steady wins the race!

8. Talk To A Nutritionist

Asking a nutritionist to help you lose weight while breastfeeding is a smart choice. After all, they are experts in the area of dieting and nutrition.

You should tell the nutritionist what your goals are. If your goal is to lose weight while breastfeeding, your nutritionist will keep in mind that you’re eating for two.

The two of you can work together to create a plan just for you. Let that sink in for a minute — creating a plan just for you. So seek out professional help for guidance in dieting and nutrition if you need to.

The Most Important Step To Losing Weight While Breastfeeding Mom breastfeeding newborn

The most important step to losing weight while breastfeeding is being patient. Don’t pressure yourself. Your body has just gone through some major changes.

Even though you’re probably very excited to get back into your skinny jeans, it’s best to give your body the time it needs to recover. It took nine months to put that weight on, so be reasonable with your expectations for getting it back off.

If you have any questions about losing weight, maintaining a healthy diet, or exercising after giving birth, be sure to ask your doctor.

Common Questions

1. Is It More Difficult To Drop Pounds While Nursing?

A study in 2014 showed that nursing for at least three months helped moms lose a little more weight after giving birth, but many women did not experience this. Some even found it more difficult to drop pounds while nursing.

Eating too many calories, not moving enough, and holding on to water weight are some reasons it could be more difficult to drop pounds while nursing.

Hormone levels also affect this, especially if you haven’t had your period yet. The low levels of estrogen and progesterone can make it harder to get rid of some weight.

2. Why Do I Drop Pounds While Nursing?

Some women drop pounds faster just by nursing their baby. That’s because your body uses calories to make breast milk.

According to the Office of Women’s Health, you’ll burn about 600 calories every day making milk for your baby. That can help you start your weight loss journey, especially if you eat only the extra 300-500 calories that you need each day.

3. Do Women Drop More Pounds Nursing Or Pumping?

Whether you pump your milk to feed your baby with a bottle or nurse your baby directly, your body is still making milk. This process burns calories and can help you lose weight after giving birth.

So either way, you may see some benefits. But neither one is much better than the other.

4. How Much Weight Can I Drop Just By Nursing?

It’s hard to say exactly how much weight you’ll drop by nursing. It depends on things like what you eat, how active you are, and how stressed you are.

The scientific study mentioned above found that nursing women dropped, on average, 3.2 pounds more than their friends who did not nurse over three months. Of course, every woman is different and may see different results.

1/4Post-birth body and weight loss without harming milk supply?

The post-birth body can make women feel worried if it is too shapeless or saggy. When the belly is gone, moms get sad and want to get back their pre-birth body. Although nursing helps in cutting calories and weight loss, women still have to work hard for a perfect figure. Trying to lose weight too fast while making milk should be avoided as it harms the milk supply.

02/4Can you lose weight safely while breast feeding?

You can try to lose weight while breast feeding if you are careful and cautious. A well-planned weight loss program is not harmful while breast feeding. The best way to lose weight during this time is to eat low fat food, live a healthy lifestyle and do some moderate exercise.

Breast feeding well with a balanced diet and exercise can help you lose weight without affecting the amount and quality of the milk for your baby.

03/4When is the right time to lose weight while breast feeding?

You should not worry about losing weight for the first few weeks after giving birth. You need to take extra care of yourself and your baby. You gained weight over 9 months, so you should wait for at least 6 weeks after giving birth to start shedding those extra kilos. The first 6 weeks after giving birth is a transition period and both you and your baby need to adjust to the changes in your life. So, wait for at least 6 weeks after giving birth and then start your weight loss journey.

04/4Tips to lose weight while breast feeding?

1. A moderate exercise routine- avoid heavy exercises like weightlifting or callisthenics as they are too hard on your body. Light walking for half an hour with your baby is a good idea. You can gradually increase the intensity of your exercise, but do not burn too many calories while breast feeding.

2. Avoid starvation- starving yourself while lactating can make you weak and reduce the production of milk. If possible, consult your dietician for a suitable diet chart. Do not follow a strict diet, eat healthy foods rich in protein, fibre, minerals and required carbs. Eat small meals frequently and take vitamin supplements daily.

3. Stay hydrated- drinking plenty of water is the best way to keep your weight in check. Water will help you digest and remove toxins from your body. It is essential to stay hydrated while you are breast feeding, it also makes you feel full and less hungry.

4. Breast feed frequently- breast feeding burns a lot of calories, so you need to have a nutritious intake of food and exercise as well. Your body uses the stored energy in fats to produce milk, so you need to eat a balanced diet. Breast feeding often helps you lose weight.

Spicy foods, junk food, caffeinated drinks, alcohol and smoking are a big NO for mums who are lactating. Eating veggies like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower are highly recommended. Above all, it is not easy to lose weight after giving birth, but you can do it with patience and self-control.