How To Shrink Your Stomach In 2024 Successfully

Sometimes we feel very uncomfortable when we eat our favorite foods, like our stomachs are on fire or we can’t fit into our clothes. Sometimes we also make a lot of gas that makes other people not like us. Our stomach can cause us some problems, or even some health issues. But experts say most people don’t know much about how their stomach and their food digestion work. That’s why it can be hard to fix our stomach problems.

There are some common mistakes people make about their stomach health, and they can make it worse if they don’t know the truth, says Mark Moyad, MD, who is in charge of preventing and alternative medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

David Greenwald, MD, agrees. Sometimes what looks like a hard, complicated or scary problem is actually simple and easy to solve, if you can tell the difference between what is true and what is not, says Greenwald, who is an associate professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

To help you learn more about your stomach health, Greenwald, Moyad, and NYU director of pediatric gastroenterology Joseph Levy, MD, made this fun challenge for WebMD. Try to tell the difference between what is true and what is not to see how much you really know about how to keep your tummy healthy and happy.

True or False: Your stomach does most of the digestion.

Answer: False. The main part of the digestion happens in the small intestine. The stomach takes in the food, then mixes it and breaks it into small pieces called chyme. The chyme are then sent out in small amounts into the small intestine, where most digestion happens, he says.

He says that people think wrong that foods don’t digest in order that we eat them. Everything goes into the stomach where it’s all mixed together, and when it’s ready it’s sent out into the small intestines together, he says.

True or False: If you eat less food, your stomach will get smaller so you won’t be hungry as much.

Answer: False. When you grow up, your stomach stays about the same size - unless you have surgery to make it smaller on purpose. Eating less won’t make your stomach smaller, says Moyad, but it can help you reset your hunger switch so you won’t feel as hungry as much, and it may be easier to follow your eating plan.

True or False: People who are thin have smaller stomachs than people who are fat. Answer: False. It may seem hard to believe but having a bigger or smaller stomach does not depend on how much weight or weight control you have. People who are naturally thin can have the same size or even bigger stomachs than people who try hard to lose weight all their life. Weight has nothing to do with how big your stomach is. In fact even people who have had surgeries to make their tummy very small like a walnut can still gain weight, says Levy.

4. True or False: Doing exercises like sit-ups or crunches can make your stomach smaller.

Answer: False. No exercise can change the size of an organ, but it can help get rid of the fat that can build up on the outside of your body. It can also help make the muscles in your belly, the part of the body below the diaphragm, where the stomach and many other organs are, stronger, says Moyad.

Interestingly, the part of your belly fat that can hurt you the most may be the fat you can’t see. It is in the omentum, a kind of internal layer that covers and surrounds your organs.

People who are very fat often have a lot of fat inside their organs. Sometimes, the liver can have so much fat that you can get a type of liver disease, and in very bad cases, it can stop working completely, says Levy. The good news: Eating healthy can help you lose the weight you can see, and also the fat layers you can’t see.

True or False: Foods that have insoluble fiber (which does not mix with water) make less gas and bloating than foods with soluble fiber (which does mix with water).

Answer: True. Moyad says that many people are surprised to find out that what they thought was a softer type of fiber – the soluble kind in foods like oat bran, beans, peas, and citrus fruits – can actually make more gas and bloating than insoluble fiber, in foods like whole-wheat bread, wheat cereals, cabbage, beets, and carrots. It is true, says Moyad. And the reason is that gas and bloating happen because of the bacteria in your gut that help break down soluble fiber. Since insoluble fiber is not broken down at all – it goes right through you – there is no contact with the bacteria; so, no gas is made.

One thing to remember: While insoluble fiber won’t make you gassy, it can make you go to the bathroom more often and more.

True or False: One way to lower acid reflux is to lose as little as 2 to 3 pounds.

Answer: True. The less acid that comes back up into your esophagus, the less trouble you will have clearing it. And you may not believe it, but losing just 2 pounds of weight from your belly area can help – and being pregnant is a good example of this, says Moyad. As the baby grows and pushes on the organs, heartburn gets worse; but when the baby is born and the pressure is gone, the heartburn is, too. In a similar way, losing even a little bit of belly fat can make things better.

The really good news: Moyad says most people lose weight in the belly area first, so you should see some improvement on your heartburn in a few weeks after starting to lose weight.

7. True or False: Eating before sleeping can make you put on weight faster than if you eat the same foods during the day.

Answer: False. Most experts agree that we put on weight when we eat more calories than we use up. And while it seems reasonable that foods we eat during a busy day will burn faster and better than foods we eat right before going to bed, Moyad says weight gain is not based on a day-night cycle. It’s the total amount you eat over a period of time compared to how much you use up that decides if you will put on weight, says Moyad.

New animal studies suggest that skipping snacks after dinner may help avoid weight gain. Eating at night may mess up the body’s natural clock and change hormones that control hunger and eventually lead to weight gain.

That said, Levy tells us that when we are tired or stressed, eating right before sleeping can make digestion harder and may cause more gas, swelling, and acid reflux. There is a ‘brain’ in the gut that helps to make sure that food is moved through the digestive system at the right speed, in the right amount, says Levy. When we are tired – like most of us are at the end of a long day – that ‘gut brain’ is tired as well. So, says Levy, there is a decrease in the number of movements that move food through the system.

True or False: A 200-calorie snack of peanut butter and crackers is more likely to satisfy your hunger than just eating 200 calories’ worth of crackers.

Answer: True. The reason: Fats digest much slower than carbohydrates, and they stay in the stomach longer, which means we naturally feel full longer after eating a snack that has some fat, says Levy.

Also, Moyad points out that simple carbohydrates (like crackers, bread, or cookies) cause a quick rise in blood sugar and insulin levels, which then drop just as quickly, causing big changes in both mood and hunger. In short, you find yourself nervous and hungry, says Moyad.

9. True or False: Beans make everyone produce too much gas, and there is no way to stop it.

Answer: False … kind of! Beans have a lot of a type of sugar that needs a special enzyme to digest it properly. Some people have more of it, some people less. And the less you have, the more gas that will be made during digestion of beans, says Greenwald. What can help: Research shows that over-the-counter products that give more of the enzyme needed to digest the sugar in beans and other vegetables that cause gas can help if taken before you eat. After you eat, you can lessen the gas that forms by taking a product with simethicone, which, says Greenwald, is a real bubble popper, breaking the surface of gas bubbles that form from eating foods that are hard to digest.

People no longer accept belly fat as a normal change of getting older. Instead, people are more aware and want to have a healthy body. Here are some home remedies that might help to lose belly fat.

Chilli Pepper:

Eating capsicum or chilli pepper may be linked to the decrease of stored fat in the body. Also, capsicum may be useful to boost the use of fat stored in the body.5 You can add capsicum to your foods and vegetable dishes to help in lowering fat in the belly. Ginger:

Ginger may have many health benefits for people who want to reduce belly fat. Eating ginger is related to improved fat burning in the body. Ginger may also help the body use fat. Eating ginger also helps lower fat keeping in the body, leading to an overall reduction in body weight.5 Turmeric:

Turmeric has many health benefits. Turmeric may lower the fat build-up in the body. It may help lower body fat and body weight according to animal studies.5 You can mix some turmeric in a glass of warm water and drink it every morning to reduce belly fat. Cumin:

Cumin or jeera is a common seed used as a spice in many Indian homes. Cumin has many health benefits and is often used for treating diarrhoea and other stomach problems. Also, eating cumin may help increase fat breaking in the body and lower the hunger.6 These benefits of cumin may help you reduce belly fat and achieve a healthy weight yourself. You can add cumin to various foods, dishes and salads.

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is an early sign of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and early death. Getting it checked properly by a doctor is very important to prevent long-term problems.

Dr Ashish Bajaj – A doctor who studied how drugs and poisons affect the body

Lemon:

Lemon is good for health in avoiding diseases caused by lifestyle. For example, lemon helps break down fat and lower body weight and fat storage.7 Lemon may help shrink the belly fat. Squeeze some lemon juice into a glass of warm water and drink it in the morning before eating anything.

Green Tea:

Green tea is a common drink used to keep healthy and prevent many diseases. Drinking green tea could lower fat storage, according to some studies on animals. Other benefits like losing body weight and fat tissues have also been seen.8 Make a cup of green tea and drink it every morning to help shrink the belly fat and control weight.

Exercise:

Doing some physical activity may help fight belly fat. You can start by doing 30 minutes of exercise every day to help shrink the belly fat and lose weight. You can slowly do more exercise. Working out with weights (strength training) is a good way to shrink the belly fat. Another good exercise is sit-ups (spot exercise).1

Healthy Diet:

Diet is an important thing that affects how much fat is in the body. What you eat and how much you eat matter, and you should be careful about it. Eat vegetables, fruit, and wholegrain every day. Avoid simple carbohydrates like white bread, sweet drinks, and processed grains.1 Here are some good eating habits that you can follow for a healthy life:

Make sure your diet has enough vitamins and minerals for healthy life.

Avoid eating very little (less than 1100 calories a day), as it’s not safe, and there is no proof that it works.

Find other ways to deal with stress besides eating a lot, such as meditation or yoga.

Eat healthy food at home and outside.

Pick healthier snacks.

Read the nutrition labels when you buy food.2

Changing your diet and eating habits is a good way to shrink belly fat.

Though there are studies that show the good effects of the given herbs and home remedies for belly fat, these are not enough. There is a need for more studies to find out how much these herbs and home remedies help human health. So, these should be used carefully and not instead of medical treatment.

Trans fats found in cakes, biscuits, hard margarines, takeaways, pastries, pies and fried foods are very bad for the body and also make the body resist insulin, which is how belly fat grows easily. It is better to avoid these foods.

Dr. M.G. Kartheeka – MBBS, MD(Pediatrics)

When to Seek Medical Help?

The amount of fat in the body changes over time. People often think these changes are normal as they get older. But people are also more aware of the health problems that can come from having too much body fat.1

You can talk to your doctor and get medical help:

If you want to lose belly fat and lower the risk of health problems

If your belly fat is making it hard for you to do your daily activities

If the belly fat is making you feel unhappy or stressed

You should not only use home remedies to deal with belly fat. You should ask a doctor for advice if the symptoms do not get better.

Symptoms of Belly Fat:

Symptoms of belly fat are:

Too much fat in the belly

A bigger waistline than before is also a sign of belly fat.1,2

More belly fat can make people obese. Obesity can cause other diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease, stroke, arthritis, kidney disease, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, cancer, and pregnancy problems.3,4

What Causes Belly Fat?

The things that can make fat build up in your body are:

Not exercising enough

Drinking too much alcohol

Eating more than you need2

Some other factors can also make fat build up in the body:

Hypothyroidism (low thyroid activity)

Taking antidepressants, antipsychotics, or birth control pills

Pregnancy

Menopause

Stress

Poor sleep

Are you looking for a way to reduce your stomach size without surgery to reach your health and fitness goals? Is your BMI between 30 and 40? If you said yes to either of these questions then you will want to know about these non-surgical weight loss options.

Bariatric Surgery vs Non-Surgical Stomach Reduction Procedure

Bariatric Surgery

In the past, the only way to lose a lot of weight was to have some kind of bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery is when the size of the stomach is made smaller permanently. Sometimes the digestive system is also changed.

Usually, a surgeon uses a knife to cut off a large part of the stomach and make it about a quarter of its original size. The rest of the stomach is made into a small tube-like pouch and the ends are joined together with staples. This makes the patient eat less, feel full longer, and lose weight.

Also, many weight-loss surgeries or stomach reduction procedures change the length and connection points of the small intestine which makes the digestion shorter and stops the body from taking in and storing all the calories that are eaten.

Surgical procedures have more risk, need hospital stays, and take longer to recover from.

Weight Loss Without Surgery

To have bariatric surgery, you usually need a BMI of 40 or more, or a BMI of 35 or more and a health problem related to your weight, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

But what if your BMI is not high enough for weight loss surgery? What can you do then? Maybe you have tried dieting and exercising, but they did not help you lose weight. Or maybe you do not want to have bariatric surgery or you cannot have it for some reason. Are there any other ways to lose weight without surgery? The answer is yes, there are. You can also use our free online Weight Loss Calculator to find out which method is best for you.

How to Make Your Stomach Smaller Without Surgery

It might seem unbelievable, but you can make your stomach smaller and lose weight without surgery. Thanks to medical innovations, there are two options: gastric balloon procedures and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. Both of these methods use different techniques, but they can help you lose a lot of weight without cutting your skin.

How to Reduce Your Stomach Size 1 – Gastric Balloons to Fill Up Space

The doctor puts a gastric balloon, such as the Orbera Balloon, into your stomach to make you feel full and eat less. The gastric balloon is only used for six months and then taken out.

The idea is that you follow a diet and exercise plan for six months, with the help of a support team, that teaches you how to change your habits and control your portions. If you keep doing what you learned with the balloon, you can keep your weight loss or lose more weight.

People who have used the Orbera gastric balloon have lost between 10% and 47% of their total body weight in six months.

How to Reduce Your Stomach Size 2 – Endosleeve to Make Your Stomach Smaller Without Cuts We do Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) to make your stomach smaller, like the surgical gastric sleeve. But unlike gastric sleeve surgery, where the doctor removes part of your stomach, there are no cuts and your stomach stays whole.

Your stomach is shaped into a small pouch and then sewn in place with about 12 stitches. This makes your stomach much smaller, about 75% smaller. You cannot eat as much food as before. You lose weight because you do not feel hungry all the time and you learn to eat less.

The stitches used for ESG are strong and can last forever, but the procedure can be undone or changed if needed.

People have reported losing up to 114 pounds after having endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. How much weight you lose depends on how well you follow the new lifestyle choices, including diet and exercise.

If you are looking for the best way to lose weight or make your stomach smaller without surgery, contact IBI Healthcare Institute today and book a consultation. One of our friendly experts will answer any questions you have and will tell you all the options that might work for you.

Summary

Having too much fat in your belly can make you feel ashamed and increase the chance of many bad health conditions, like diabetes and obesity. For these reasons, people want to get rid of their belly fat. Not being active enough and eating too much are some of the causes of belly fat. Some useful ways you can burn belly fat are by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Also, herbs like ginger, lemon, cumin, green tea, and chilli pepper may help you lower the fat in your body.

You can also talk to your doctor if the home remedies are not working and the fat is affecting your health. Contact your doctor and get the health advice you need.